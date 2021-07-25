×
Longest Drives

Longest Drives

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 321

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS DISTANCE TOURNAMENT ROUND HOLE COURSE
1 1 Massy Kuramoto 2 497 U.S. Sr Open 1 6 816
2 2 Eric Veilleux 2 496 U.S. Sr Open 2 6 816
3 3 Travis Steed 2 465 U.S. Sr Open 2 12 816
4 4 Woody Austin 86 453 U.S. Sr Open 2 16 816
5 5 Kenny Perry 71 449 U.S. Sr Open 2 18 816
6 6 Kelly Grunewald 2 436 U.S. Sr Open 2 10 816
7 7 Cameron Beckman 49 410 Tradition 4 13 082
T8 T8 Frank Lickliter II 46 406 Tradition 4 13 082
T8 T8 Darren Clarke 74 406 Tradition 4 13 082
10 10 Harry Rudolph 6 388 U.S. Sr Open 1 10 816
11 11 Ernie Els 83 383 Tradition 4 13 082
12 12 Greg Kraft 4 382 U.S. Sr Open 4 2 816
13 13 Bobby Cochran 2 376 U.S. Sr Open 2 12 816
14 14 Sean Crowley 2 375 U.S. Sr Open 2 6 816
T15 T15 Brett Quigley 77 370 U.S. Sr Open 2 6 816
T15 T15 Scott McCarron 79 370 Cologuard 3 8 673
17 17 Phil Mickelson 9 368 Cologuard 3 8 673
18 18 K.J. Choi 32 363 Charles Schwab 1 7 074
19 19 Scott Parel 89 362 Ally Challenge 1 13 078
20 20 Retief Goosen 82 360 Cologuard 2 8 673
21 21 Robert Karlsson 73 358 Tradition 4 13 082
T22 T22 Wes Short, Jr. 89 356 American 2 6 803
T22 T22 Fred Couples 51 356 U.S. Sr Open 2 6 816
24 24 Mike Weir 64 353 American 2 6 803
25 25 Brent Murray 2 351 U.S. Sr Open 2 2 816
T26 T26 Rocco Mediate 70 349 U.S. Sr Open 3 10 816
T26 T26 Ken Tanigawa 85 349 American 3 6 803
T26 T26 Steve Schneiter 2 349 U.S. Sr Open 2 10 816
T29 T29 Vijay Singh 69 348 Tradition 4 8 082
T29 T29 Dudley Hart 37 348 CSS Ozark Natl 2 7 809
T29 T29 Dave Quinn 4 348 U.S. Sr Open 2 6 816
T29 T29 Joakim Haeggman 10 348 U.S. Sr Open 2 6 816
T29 T29 Doug Barron 85 348 Tradition 4 13 082
T29 T29 Rod Pampling 76 348 American 2 6 803
T29 T29 Sal Felice II 2 348 U.S. Sr Open 1 6 816
T36 T36 Miguel Angel Jiménez 83 347 Tradition 4 8 082
T36 T36 Marcus Meloan 5 347 U.S. Sr Open 2 6 816
T36 T36 Kevin Sutherland 68 347 CSS Ozark Natl 2 7 809
T36 T36 Jim Furyk 54 347 Ally Challenge 2 13 078
T36 T36 Tom Pernice Jr. 77 347 Cologuard 3 8 673
T41 T41 Willie Wood 39 346 Principal 2 8 788
T41 T41 Brian Cairns 2 346 U.S. Sr Open 1 4 816
T43 T43 Thongchai Jaidee 22 344 Cologuard 1 2 673
T43 T43 Brandt Jobe 75 344 Mitsubishi 2 4 649
T45 T45 Jesper Parnevik 51 343 Ally Challenge 1 13 078
T45 T45 Tim Herron 76 343 Ally Challenge 1 13 078
T45 T45 Eric Rustand 2 343 U.S. Sr Open 2 10 816
T45 T45 Craig Vanhorn 2 343 U.S. Sr Open 2 6 816
T45 T45 Tom Werkmeister 2 343 U.S. Sr Open 2 14 816
T45 T45 Buck Brittain 2 343 U.S. Sr Open 1 6 816
T51 T51 John Senden 18 342 Principal 3 8 788
T51 T51 John Bearrie 2 342 U.S. Sr Open 2 12 816
T51 T51 Dicky Pride 56 342 Principal 1 8 788
T51 T51 John Riegger 15 342 U.S. Sr Open 2 10 816
T55 T55 Lee Janzen 73 341 U.S. Sr Open 2 2 816
T55 T55 Tom Byrum 73 341 U.S. Sr Open 3 6 816
T55 T55 Steve Flesch 79 341 Ally Challenge 1 13 078
T55 T55 Matt Gogel 26 341 U.S. Sr Open 2 10 816
T59 T59 Tom Gillis 57 340 Principal 3 8 788
T59 T59 Carlos Franco 46 340 Ally Challenge 2 13 078
T59 T59 Ángel Cabrera 27 340 Cologuard 2 8 673
T59 T59 Billy Mayfair 79 340 Ally Challenge 1 13 078
T63 T63 Steve Pate 66 339 Principal 3 8 788
T63 T63 Jarmo Sandelin 12 339 Principal 2 8 788
T63 T63 Kevin Kraft 4 339 U.S. Sr Open 2 16 816
T63 T63 Tommy Tolles 27 339 American 2 6 803
T67 T67 Kirk Triplett 78 338 Principal 2 8 788
T67 T67 Jeffrey Wilson 2 338 U.S. Sr Open 1 6 816
T67 T67 John Huston 72 338 Tradition 4 13 082
T67 T67 Bernhard Langer 89 338 CSS Ozark Natl 2 7 809
T71 T71 Gary Hallberg 13 337 Tradition 4 8 082
T71 T71 Fran Quinn 26 337 Principal 3 8 788
T71 T71 John Daly 61 337 Cologuard 1 8 673
T71 T71 Duffy Waldorf 79 337 Principal 3 8 788
T75 T75 Stephen Ames 69 336 Chubb Classic 1 18 814
T75 T75 Brian Cooper 3 336 Principal 2 8 788
T75 T75 Shane Bertsch 68 336 CSS Ozark Natl 2 18 809
T75 T75 Alex Cejka 34 336 Principal 1 8 788
T75 T75 Roger Newsom 2 336 U.S. Sr Open 2 10 816
T75 T75 Billy Andrade 73 336 U.S. Sr Open 2 12 816
T75 T75 Jay Haas 69 336 CSS Ozark Natl 2 7 809
T82 T82 Mike Goodes 21 335 Principal 1 8 788
T82 T82 Ricardo Gonzalez 6 335 U.S. Sr Open 1 10 816
T82 T82 Chris DiMarco 75 335 U.S. Sr Open 2 6 816
T85 T85 David Toms 76 334 Ally Challenge 1 13 078
T85 T85 Frank Esposito 4 334 U.S. Sr Open 2 6 816
T85 T85 Rich Beem 30 334 Senior PGA 1 16 815
T85 T85 Gene Sauers 82 334 Ally Challenge 1 13 078
T89 T89 Mark Calcavecchia 34 333 CSS Ozark Natl 2 7 809
T89 T89 Scott Dunlap 68 333 Ally Challenge 1 13 078
T89 T89 Mike Small 3 333 American 3 6 803
T92 T92 John Ogden 2 332 U.S. Sr Open 1 6 816
T92 T92 Todd Bailey 2 332 U.S. Sr Open 1 6 816
T92 T92 John Aber 4 332 U.S. Sr Open 2 6 816
T92 T92 Todd White 4 332 U.S. Sr Open 2 6 816
T92 T92 David McKenzie 76 332 Principal 3 8 788
T92 T92 Chad Sorensen 4 332 Senior PGA 4 16 815
T92 T92 Peter Fowler 12 332 U.S. Sr Open 2 6 816
T92 T92 Corey Pavin 68 332 Ally Challenge 1 13 078
T92 T92 Tim Petrovic 70 332 Cologuard 1 2 673
T101 T101 Tommy Armour III 19 331 Ally Challenge 2 13 078
T101 T101 Olin Browne 80 331 Chubb Classic 1 18 814
T101 T101 James Kingston 9 331 U.S. Sr Open 2 10 816
T101 T101 Marco Dawson 82 331 Principal 3 8 788
T101 T101 Gene Fieger 2 331 U.S. Sr Open 2 6 816
T101 T101 Kent Jones 74 331 SENIOR PLAYERS 2 14 701
T107 T107 Stephen Leaney 70 330 Principal 3 8 788
T107 T107 Chad Frank 2 330 U.S. Sr Open 2 6 816
T107 T107 Jeff Sluman 76 330 Principal 1 8 788
T110 T110 Ken Duke 79 329 CSS Ozark Natl 2 7 809
T110 T110 Wade Weems 2 329 U.S. Sr Open 2 17 816
T110 T110 Esteban Toledo 41 329 Principal 3 8 788
T110 T110 Paul Goydos 68 329 Chubb Classic 2 18 814
T110 T110 Paul Broadhurst 87 329 Ally Challenge 1 13 078
T115 T115 Colin Montgomerie 84 328 Ally Challenge 1 13 078
T115 T115 Glen Day 83 328 Ally Challenge 1 13 078
T117 T117 Steve Stricker 37 327 Cologuard 2 8 673
T117 T117 Jerry Kelly 86 327 American 2 6 803
T117 T117 Anthony Smith 2 327 U.S. Sr Open 1 6 816
T117 T117 John Harris 9 327 Chubb Classic 2 18 814
T117 T117 Tom Lehman 70 327 Principal 2 8 788
T117 T117 Joey Sindelar 59 327 Principal 1 8 788
T123 T123 Phillip Price 14 326 U.S. Sr Open 2 10 816
T123 T123 Ted Tryba 7 326 U.S. Sr Open 1 6 816
T125 T125 Cary Cozby 2 325 Senior PGA 1 2 815
T125 T125 Mark O'Meara 62 325 Principal 1 8 788
127 127 Lionel Kunka 2 324 U.S. Sr Open 1 6 816
T128 T128 Markus Brier 10 323 U.S. Sr Open 1 6 816
T128 T128 John Smoltz 12 323 Cologuard 1 2 673
T128 T128 Henrik Simonsen 2 323 Senior PGA 2 2 815
T128 T128 Mario Tiziani 3 323 American 2 6 803
T128 T128 John Cook 12 323 Cologuard 1 8 673
T133 T133 Skip Kendall 12 322 U.S. Sr Open 2 10 816
T133 T133 Davis Love III 16 322 CSS Ozark Natl 1 7 809
T133 T133 Jeff Maggert 80 322 American 3 6 803
T133 T133 Shaun Micheel 18 322 American 2 6 803
T133 T133 David Shacklady 15 322 U.S. Sr Open 2 6 816
T138 T138 Alan McLean 3 321 DICK'S 1 12 037
T138 T138 Robert Funk 2 321 U.S. Sr Open 2 10 816
T138 T138 Jon Lindstrom 2 321 U.S. Sr Open 1 6 816
141 141 José María Olazábal 40 319 Tradition 4 13 082
T142 T142 Scott Verplank 62 318 Chubb Classic 1 18 814
T142 T142 Jim Schuman 5 318 Cologuard 2 8 673
T142 T142 Jean-Francois Remesy 13 318 U.S. Sr Open 2 6 816
T142 T142 Blaine McCallister 24 318 CSS Ozark Natl 2 18 809
T146 T146 Jerry Smith 29 317 Principal 1 8 788
T146 T146 Robin Byrd 51 317 U.S. Sr Open 1 6 816
T146 T146 Dan Olsen 4 317 Senior PGA 1 2 815
T149 T149 Joe Durant 75 316 U.S. Sr Open 2 6 816
T149 T149 Steve Jones 36 316 CSS Ozark Natl 2 18 809
T149 T149 Sandy Lyle 30 316 Cologuard 2 2 673
T149 T149 Dan Forsman 16 316 CSS Ozark Natl 2 7 809
T149 T149 David Frost 77 316 Principal 2 8 788
154 154 Bobby Gage 4 315 U.S. Sr Open 2 6 816
T155 T155 Ray Franz, Jr. 2 314 U.S. Sr Open 2 10 816
T155 T155 Eric Bogar 2 314 U.S. Sr Open 2 6 816
T155 T155 Drew Forrester 2 314 U.S. Sr Open 2 6 816
T155 T155 Russ Cochran 39 314 Ally Challenge 1 13 078
T159 T159 Bob Estes 53 313 Cologuard 1 2 673
T159 T159 Gus Ulrich 4 313 Senior PGA 2 2 815
T161 T161 Hugh Royer III 3 312 Cologuard 1 8 673
T161 T161 Paul Stankowski 19 312 Senior PGA 3 2 815
T161 T161 Brian Lovett 2 312 U.S. Sr Open 1 6 816
T161 T161 Brad Faxon 17 312 Ally Challenge 2 13 078
T161 T161 Fred Funk 73 312 U.S. Sr Open 2 6 816
T161 T161 Bart Bryant 12 312 Cologuard 1 2 673
T161 T161 Loren Roberts 22 312 Ally Challenge 2 13 078
T168 T168 Robert Gamez 9 311 Principal 1 8 788
T168 T168 Terry Walsh 2 311 U.S. Sr Open 1 6 816
T168 T168 Michael Allen 62 311 Tradition 4 8 082
T168 T168 Brad Klapprott 2 311 U.S. Sr Open 1 12 816
T168 T168 Bob Sowards 8 311 Senior PGA 1 16 815
T173 T173 Cliff Kresge 9 310 Cologuard 1 8 673
T173 T173 David Morland IV 19 310 SENIOR PLAYERS 2 6 701
T173 T173 Mark Brown 2 310 Senior PGA 2 2 815
T173 T173 Neal Hendee 2 310 U.S. Sr Open 2 6 816
T173 T173 Barry Cheesman 2 310 Senior PGA 2 2 815
T178 T178 Frank Bensel, Jr. 4 309 Senior PGA 1 2 815
T178 T178 Jesús Rivas 7 309 Chubb Classic 3 18 814
T178 T178 Jeff Whitfield 2 309 Senior PGA 2 16 815
T178 T178 Michael McCoy 4 309 U.S. Sr Open 1 16 816
T178 T178 Tim Cobb 2 309 U.S. Sr Open 2 6 816
T178 T178 Michael Ketcham 2 309 U.S. Sr Open 2 16 816
T184 T184 Michael Fergin 2 308 Senior PGA 1 2 815
T184 T184 Andrew Raitt 7 308 Hoag Classic 1 16 642
T184 T184 Neil Thompson 4 308 Senior PGA 3 2 815
T187 T187 Jody Bellflower 4 307 U.S. Sr Open 2 6 816
T187 T187 Brad Bryant 11 307 CSS Ozark Natl 3 18 809
T187 T187 Larry Mize 73 307 SENIOR PLAYERS 2 6 701
T190 T190 Sam Randolph 2 306 U.S. Sr Open 2 6 816
T190 T190 Clark Dennis 8 306 U.S. Sr Open 2 6 816
T190 T190 Mauricio Molina 8 306 U.S. Sr Open 2 10 816
T190 T190 Doug Clapp 2 306 U.S. Sr Open 2 6 816
T190 T190 Greg Davies 2 306 U.S. Sr Open 2 10 816
T190 T190 Gibby Gilbert III 9 306 Ally Challenge 1 13 078
T190 T190 Gary Nicklaus 14 306 Ally Challenge 1 13 078
T190 T190 Paul McGinley 10 306 Senior PGA 1 16 815
T198 T198 Ian Woosnam 9 305 Chubb Classic 3 18 814
T198 T198 Geoffrey Sisk 3 305 Cologuard 1 8 673
T198 T198 Jeff Schmid 2 305 Senior PGA 1 16 815
T198 T198 Bob Royak 4 305 U.S. Sr Open 2 6 816
T198 T198 Brad Burns 2 305 Senior PGA 1 2 815
T198 T198 Rafael Gómez 4 305 Senior PGA 1 2 815
T198 T198 Scott Hoch 29 305 CSS Ozark Natl 2 18 809
T198 T198 Len Mattiace 12 305 Cologuard 3 8 673
T206 T206 Tom Kite 29 304 Ally Challenge 2 13 078
T206 T206 Judd Gibb 4 304 U.S. Sr Open 2 6 816
T206 T206 David McNabb 2 304 Senior PGA 2 16 815
T206 T206 Kevin Baker 3 304 Hoag Classic 2 16 642
T206 T206 Keith Decker 2 304 U.S. Sr Open 1 6 816
T211 T211 Craig Bowden 10 303 Chubb Classic 1 2 814
T211 T211 Steve Isley 2 303 U.S. Sr Open 1 10 816
T211 T211 Steve Runge 4 303 U.S. Sr Open 1 6 816
T211 T211 Barry Lane 15 303 U.S. Sr Open 2 6 816
T211 T211 William Mitchell 4 303 U.S. Sr Open 2 10 816
T211 T211 Greg Daggett 2 303 U.S. Sr Open 1 6 816
T211 T211 Jerry Pate 8 303 Principal 3 8 788
T218 T218 Mark Brooks 61 302 Ally Challenge 1 13 078
T218 T218 John Pillar 2 302 Senior PGA 1 16 815
T218 T218 Hiroo Okamo 2 302 Senior PGA 1 2 815
T218 T218 Shigetoshi Hasegawa 3 302 Mitsubishi 2 17 784
T218 T218 Chad Ibbotson 2 302 U.S. Sr Open 2 16 816
T218 T218 Tim Hogarth 2 302 U.S. Sr Open 2 6 816
T218 T218 Mike Laudien 2 302 U.S. Sr Open 2 1 816
225 225 Chris Hunsucker 2 301 U.S. Sr Open 2 10 816
T226 T226 Neal Lancaster 3 300 SAS Champ 1 17 687
T226 T226 José Coceres 6 300 U.S. Sr Open 2 6 816
T226 T226 Roger Chapman 9 300 U.S. Sr Open 1 6 816
T226 T226 Jim Carter 5 300 Cologuard 2 2 673
T230 T230 Chris Jorgensen 2 299 U.S. Sr Open 2 10 816
T230 T230 Spike McRoy 7 299 Tradition 4 13 082
T230 T230 Stan Souza 2 299 U.S. Sr Open 1 6 816
T233 T233 Bob May 5 298 Sanford Int 3 16 079
T233 T233 Paul Claxton 2 298 Senior PGA 2 2 815
235 235 Andy North 3 297 American 3 6 803
236 236 Mark Strickland 4 296 U.S. Sr Open 3 10 816
T237 T237 Ricky Bell 2 295 U.S. Sr Open 2 6 816
T237 T237 Dean Channell 2 295 U.S. Sr Open 2 6 816
T239 T239 Denis Watson 3 294 CSS Ozark Natl 2 18 809
T239 T239 Omar Uresti 5 294 Senior PGA 2 2 815
T241 T241 William Smith 2 293 U.S. Sr Open 2 2 816
T241 T241 Dick Mast 5 293 DICK'S 3 13 037
T243 T243 Yong Lee 2 292 U.S. Sr Open 2 10 816
T243 T243 James Deiters 2 292 Senior PGA 1 2 815
T243 T243 Claud Cooper 2 292 U.S. Sr Open 1 6 816
T243 T243 Jim Patterson 2 292 U.S. Sr Open 2 6 816
247 247 Alan Morin 4 291 Senior PGA 3 2 815
248 248 Paul Eales 8 290 Senior PGA 1 2 815
T249 T249 Todd Fischer 3 288 Cologuard 2 8 673
T249 T249 Michael Bradley 3 288 DICK'S 2 12 037
251 251 Peter Jacobsen 10 287 Chubb Classic 1 7 084
T252 T252 Scott Simpson 9 286 CSS Ozark Natl 2 18 809
T252 T252 José Manuel Carriles 6 286 Senior PGA 2 2 815
T252 T252 Micah Rudosky 2 286 Senior PGA 1 16 815
T252 T252 Thomas Bjørn 6 286 Insperity Invit 2 13 756
T256 T256 Mark Mielke 4 283 Senior PGA 1 16 815
T256 T256 Ken Crawford 2 283 U.S. Sr Open 2 6 816
T258 T258 Chad Proehl 2 282 Senior PGA 1 16 815
T258 T258 Sonny Skinner 3 282 Mitsubishi 2 17 784
260 260 Keith Kulzer 2 281 Senior PGA 2 2 815
T261 T261 Paul Streeter 4 280 Senior PGA 2 2 815
T261 T261 Stuart Smith 2 280 Senior PGA 2 2 815
T261 T261 Scott Lorenz 2 280 U.S. Sr Open 2 10 816
T264 T264 Colt Ford 6 279 Sanford Int 3 16 079
T264 T264 Chris Starkjohann 2 279 Senior PGA 1 16 815
T266 T266 Hale Irwin 15 278 Mitsubishi 1 4 649
T266 T266 Tom Watson 6 278 Mitsubishi 2 9 649
268 268 Miguel Angel Martin 6 277 Senior PGA 2 2 815
T269 T269 Jerry Haas 3 276 SAS Champ 1 17 687
T269 T269 Jay Don Blake 4 276 SENIOR PLAYERS 1 6 701
271 271 Christopher Williams 2 275 Senior PGA 1 2 815
272 272 David Eger 7 272 DICK'S 1 13 037
T273 T273 Mark Tomedolskey 2 271 Senior PGA 2 16 815
T273 T273 Jim McGovern 2 271 Senior PGA 1 2 815
T273 T273 Craig Kanada 3 271 SAS Champ 2 12 687
276 276 Scott Hebert 2 270 Senior PGA 1 16 815
277 277 Bill Breen 2 269 Senior PGA 1 2 815
278 278 Jeff Hart 2 268 Senior PGA 1 2 815
279 279 Charles Bolling 2 266 Senior PGA 2 2 815
280 280 Dale Abraham 2 264 Senior PGA 1 2 815
281 281 Ron Beurmann 2 263 Senior PGA 2 2 815
282 282 Kenny Knox 3 262 DICK'S 3 13 037
283 283 Todd Hamilton 2 261 Senior PGA 1 16 815
284 284 Walt Chapman 6 253 Senior PGA 1 16 815
285 285 Jeff Roth 2 250 Senior PGA 2 2 815
286 286 Bobby Wadkins 3 246 Dominion 2 16 804

For all drives measured with a laser, this is the longest drive for the entire year. (159)