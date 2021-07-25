×
Money per Event Leaders

Money per Event Leaders

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average $26,552

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME EVENTS MONEY PER EVENT TOTAL MONEY
1 Stephen Dodd 1 $392,800 392,800
2 1 Phil Mickelson 3 $256,314 768,943
3 2 Steve Stricker 11 $146,767 1,614,438
4 3 Jim Furyk 17 $131,969 2,243,480
5 4 Alex Cejka 10 $126,265 1,262,651
6 6 Mike Weir 20 $91,067 1,821,341
7 7 Fred Couples 16 $89,769 1,436,306
8 8 Jerry Kelly 27 $87,773 2,369,861
9 9 Kevin Sutherland 22 $87,287 1,920,303
10 10 Ernie Els 26 $85,432 2,221,229
11 13 Miguel Angel Jiménez 26 $80,454 2,091,798
12 11 Bernhard Langer 28 $79,932 2,238,103
13 12 Retief Goosen 26 $75,843 1,971,919
14 14 Robert Karlsson 23 $62,951 1,447,876
15 17 Darren Clarke 23 $60,605 1,393,926
16 5 Bob Sowards 2 $60,433 120,867
17 16 K.J. Choi 10 $57,303 573,034
18 15 Tim Petrovic 23 $55,537 1,277,360
19 Yoshinobu Tsukada 1 $52,900 52,900
20 18 Scott Parel 28 $51,958 1,454,821
21 19 Rod Pampling 24 $47,260 1,134,235
22 21 David Toms 24 $45,796 1,099,094
23 20 Dicky Pride 17 $45,022 765,382
24 22 Woody Austin 27 $43,363 1,170,808
25 23 Stephen Ames 23 $41,533 955,253
26 24 Brett Quigley 25 $40,321 1,008,018
27 25 Shane Bertsch 22 $35,850 788,711
28 Ricardo Gonzalez 2 $35,300 70,600
29 26 Kenny Perry 23 $35,044 806,007
30 27 Glen Day 26 $34,112 886,925
31 28 Paul Goydos 22 $33,955 747,007
32 29 Doug Barron 27 $33,902 915,351
33 35 Paul Broadhurst 28 $33,725 944,289
34 30 Brandt Jobe 24 $33,227 797,439
35 32 Wes Short, Jr. 28 $33,143 927,995
36 31 Cameron Beckman 16 $32,880 526,085
37 33 Colin Montgomerie 27 $31,894 861,149
38 34 Bob Estes 17 $31,337 532,727
39 36 Gene Sauers 26 $31,245 812,381
40 37 Michael Bradley 1 $30,791 30,791
41 38 Vijay Singh 22 $30,027 660,595
42 40 Steve Flesch 26 $28,872 750,663
43 41 Kirk Triplett 26 $26,104 678,712
44 42 Greg Kraft 1 $25,824 25,824
45 43 Rocco Mediate 22 $25,543 561,939
46 44 John Riegger 5 $24,877 124,383
47 39 Joakim Haeggman 3 $24,706 74,117
48 46 Peter Fowler 3 $24,087 72,262
49 45 Stephen Leaney 22 $24,033 528,725
50 103 Thomas Bjørn 2 $23,300 46,600
51 47 Tom Lehman 22 $23,080 507,750
52 48 Jeff Maggert 26 $20,813 541,134
53 49 Willie Wood 12 $20,592 247,106
54 50 Marco Dawson 26 $20,512 533,324
55 52 Kent Jones 24 $19,470 467,271
T56 Peter Baker 1 $18,800 18,800
T56 Philip Golding 1 $18,800 18,800
58 56 Tom Byrum 24 $18,228 437,471
59 57 Scott McCarron 26 $18,025 468,661
60 55 José María Olazábal 13 $17,960 233,474
61 58 John Daly 23 $17,903 411,760
62 59 Billy Andrade 23 $17,736 407,922
63 51 Thongchai Jaidee 7 $17,231 120,618
64 60 Tim Herron 24 $17,181 412,354
65 Michael Long 1 $16,720 16,720
66 128 James Kingston 3 $16,433 49,300
67 61 Duffy Waldorf 25 $16,334 408,357
68 54 Paul Stankowski 6 $15,882 95,290
69 T63 Tom Gillis 18 $15,611 280,997
70 65 Scott Dunlap 22 $15,480 340,564
71 T63 David McKenzie 25 $15,340 383,504
72 66 Joe Durant 25 $15,280 381,997
73 67 Ken Duke 26 $15,010 390,247
74 Mark Ridley 1 $14,867 14,867
75 71 Ken Tanigawa 28 $14,779 413,823
76 68 Lee Janzen 23 $14,751 339,274
77 69 Mark O'Meara 20 $14,627 292,532
78 70 Dudley Hart 13 $14,466 188,052
79 72 Jay Haas 22 $13,993 307,849
80 73 Chris DiMarco 25 $13,923 348,070
81 74 Craig Bowden 3 $13,653 40,958
82 Mark Mouland 1 $13,533 13,533
83 75 Davis Love III 6 $13,374 80,243
84 62 David Morland IV 6 $13,296 79,778
85 77 Bart Bryant 4 $12,774 51,095
86 78 Mike Small 1 $12,480 12,480
87 79 Jesper Parnevik 17 $12,441 211,495
88 81 Fran Quinn 8 $12,439 99,508
89 80 Tom Watson 2 $12,375 24,750
90 83 Billy Mayfair 25 $12,190 304,742
91 Miguel Angel Martin 2 $12,100 24,200
92 84 Bob May 2 $11,644 23,288
93 124 David Shacklady 4 $11,487 45,946
T94 Gary Orr 1 $11,329 11,329
T94 Emanuele Canonica 1 $11,329 11,329
T94 Masayoshi Nakayama 1 $11,329 11,329
T94 Thomas Levet 1 $11,329 11,329
98 114 Jarmo Sandelin 4 $11,238 44,953
99 82 Jerry Smith 10 $11,016 110,160
100 85 Ted Tryba 2 $10,920 21,840
101 Clark Dennis 3 $10,783 32,350
102 88 Paul McGinley 3 $10,565 31,694
103 86 Scott Verplank 21 $10,517 220,850
104 87 Jody Bellflower 1 $10,404 10,404
105 89 Olin Browne 26 $10,145 263,767
106 90 John Huston 23 $10,088 232,027
107 53 Harry Rudolph 2 $9,720 19,440
108 113 Matt Gogel 8 $9,627 77,015
109 91 John Senden 6 $9,538 57,228
110 Walt Chapman 2 $9,400 18,800
111 92 Cliff Kresge 3 $9,299 27,897
112 John Aber 1 $8,899 8,899
113 104 Tom Pernice Jr. 25 $8,852 221,312
T114 Chris Williams 1 $8,850 8,850
T114 David Copsey1 $8,850 8,850
116 94 Larry Mize 24 $8,741 209,782
117 95 Corey Pavin 23 $8,658 199,132
118 76 Markus Brier 3 $8,628 25,884
119 141 Phillip Price 5 $8,621 43,106
T120 T97 Judd Gibb 1 $8,580 8,580
T120 T97 Kevin Kraft 1 $8,580 8,580
122 96 Jeff Sluman 24 $8,552 205,240
123 138 Jean-Francois Remesy 5 $8,526 42,631
124 99 Bobby Gage 1 $8,416 8,416
125 93 Roger Chapman 3 $8,376 25,129
126 100 Tommy Armour III 10 $8,371 83,707
127 José Coceres 2 $8,360 16,720
128 101 Steve Runge 1 $8,170 8,170
129 102 Michael Allen 20 $8,102 162,049
130 105 Steve Jones 12 $8,035 96,425
131 108 Shaun Micheel 5 $7,970 39,848
132 107 Carlos Franco 15 $7,870 118,046
133 106 Skip Kendall 4 $7,630 30,519
134 109 Fred Funk 26 $7,572 196,881
135 110 Gibby Gilbert III 3 $7,297 21,892
136 111 Esteban Toledo 14 $7,101 99,411
137 142 Rich Beem 10 $7,077 70,767
138 112 Steve Pate 21 $6,979 146,568
T139 David Gilford 1 $6,843 6,843
T139 Scott Henderson 1 $6,843 6,843
141 178 Ian Woosnam 4 $6,752 27,009
142 115 Mark Mielke 1 $6,550 6,550
143 116 Joey Sindelar 19 $6,431 122,195
144 117 Mark Calcavecchia 12 $6,232 74,782
T145 T118 Alan Morin 1 $6,150 6,150
T145 T118 Chad Sorensen 1 $6,150 6,150
147 121 Sandy Lyle 10 $5,994 59,935
148 122 Jesús Rivas 2 $5,968 11,936
149 123 David Frost 25 $5,870 146,745
150 125 Kevin Baker 1 $5,760 5,760
151 126 Mark Brooks 20 $5,568 111,350
152 127 Robin Byrd 17 $5,463 92,871
153 129 Gus Ulrich 1 $5,375 5,375
T154 Robert Allenby 1 $5,350 5,350
T154 Clinton Whitelaw 1 $5,350 5,350
T154 Gary Wolstenholme 1 $5,350 5,350
157 130 Dan Forsman 5 $5,337 26,687
158 131 Dick Mast 2 $5,330 10,660
159 T118 Paul Eales 2 $5,275 10,550
160 132 Hale Irwin 5 $5,007 25,036
161 133 Frank Bensel, Jr. 1 $5,000 5,000
162 134 Neil Thompson 1 $4,950 4,950
163 135 Tommy Tolles 9 $4,891 44,015
164 136 Scott Hoch 11 $4,850 53,346
165 137 Ángel Cabrera 9 $4,844 43,600
166 Mauricio Molina 3 $4,511 13,533
167 Simon Brown 1 $4,400 4,400
168 139 Russ Cochran 14 $4,254 59,549
169 140 Mike Goodes 7 $4,005 28,038
170 John Bickerton 1 $3,900 3,900
171 Andre Bossert 1 $3,400 3,400
172 164 Andrew Raitt 2 $3,337 6,673
173 144 Barry Lane 5 $3,331 16,656
174 143 Loren Roberts 8 $3,278 26,222
175 Andrew Crerar 1 $3,200 3,200
176 145 Gary Nicklaus 5 $3,083 15,414
177 146 Jerry Haas 1 $3,045 3,045
178 147 Todd Fischer 1 $2,805 2,805
179 148 Gary Hallberg 4 $2,635 10,539
180 149 Brad Bryant 4 $2,626 10,505
181 150 Tom Kite 10 $2,608 26,079
182 152 Frank Lickliter II 14 $2,366 33,118
183 151 John Cook 4 $2,254 9,016
184 153 Brad Faxon 6 $2,043 12,258
185 154 Mario Tiziani 1 $1,896 1,896
186 155 Denis Watson 1 $1,860 1,860
187 156 Scott Simpson 3 $1,750 5,250
188 157 Jay Don Blake 1 $1,740 1,740
189 158 Spike McRoy 2 $1,641 3,281
190 159 Bobby Wadkins 1 $1,640 1,640
191 160 Alan McLean 1 $1,558 1,558
192 161 Blaine McCallister 8 $1,551 12,409
193 162 Hugh Royer III 1 $1,496 1,496
194 163 David Eger 2 $1,487 2,973
195 165 Sonny Skinner 1 $1,260 1,260
196 166 Len Mattiace 4 $1,257 5,026
197 167 Brian Cooper 1 $1,221 1,221
198 168 Craig Kanada 1 $1,218 1,218
199 169 Omar Uresti 2 $1,085 2,170
200 170 Kenny Knox 1 $1,066 1,066
201 171 Jim Schuman 2 $1,063 2,125
202 172 Geoffrey Sisk 1 $1,054 1,054
203 173 John Smoltz 5 $1,042 5,208
204 174 Andy North 1 $1,032 1,032
205 175 Robert Gamez 3 $1,003 3,008
206 176 Shigetoshi Hasegawa 1 $972 972
207 177 Neal Lancaster 1 $966 966
208 179 Jerry Pate 3 $910 2,731
209 180 Peter Jacobsen 4 $840 3,360
210 181 Colt Ford 2 $799 1,598
211 182 John Harris 3 $793 2,380
212 183 Marcus Meloan 2 $730 1,460
213 184 Jim Carter 2 $672 1,343

The average official money a player has earned for all the official events played year-to-date. (154)