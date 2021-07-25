×
All-Around Ranking

All-Around Ranking

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 255

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME EVENTS TOTAL
1 1 Kevin Sutherland 22 62
2 2 Bernhard Langer 28 82
3 3 Retief Goosen 26 101
4 T4 Miguel Angel Jiménez 26 105
T5 T4 Ernie Els 26 108
T5 7 Jerry Kelly 27 108
7 6 Mike Weir 20 113
8 8 Scott Parel 28 133
9 9 Robert Karlsson 23 139
10 10 Darren Clarke 23 147
11 11 Rod Pampling 24 156
T12 T12 Woody Austin 27 157
T12 T12 Gene Sauers 26 157
14 14 Kenny Perry 23 167
T15 15 David Toms 24 181
T15 17 Vijay Singh 22 181
17 18 Doug Barron 27 183
18 16 Tim Petrovic 23 184
19 T19 Paul Broadhurst 28 191
20 T19 Brandt Jobe 24 194
21 21 Brett Quigley 25 215
22 22 Steve Flesch 26 219
23 23 Stephen Leaney 22 230
24 26 Marco Dawson 26 234
T25 T24 Kirk Triplett 26 239
T25 27 Jeff Maggert 26 239
T25 T24 Ken Tanigawa 28 239
28 28 Colin Montgomerie 27 241
29 29 Glen Day 26 243
30 30 Paul Goydos 22 260
31 31 Scott McCarron 26 261
32 32 Tom Lehman 22 263
33 33 Wes Short, Jr. 28 269
34 34 Scott Dunlap 22 271
35 T35 Shane Bertsch 22 274
36 T35 Lee Janzen 23 275
37 37 Tom Byrum 24 283
38 38 Rocco Mediate 22 284
39 39 Billy Andrade 23 287
40 40 David McKenzie 25 301
41 41 Kent Jones 24 302
42 42 John Daly 23 304
43 T43 Stephen Ames 23 305
T44 T45 Mark O'Meara 20 308
T44 T43 Joe Durant 25 308
46 T45 Tim Herron 24 311
47 47 Billy Mayfair 25 314
48 48 Michael Allen 20 323
49 49 John Huston 23 327
50 50 Scott Verplank 21 332
51 51 Jay Haas 22 338
52 55 Tom Pernice Jr. 25 346
53 52 Ken Duke 26 349
54 53 Chris DiMarco 25 357
55 54 Jeff Sluman 24 369
56 57 Olin Browne 26 382
57 56 Corey Pavin 23 383
58 59 Larry Mize 24 394
59 58 Duffy Waldorf 25 398
60 60 Fred Funk 26 401
61 61 Steve Pate 21 408
62 62 Mark Brooks 20 422
63 63 David Frost 25 429

The All Around statistic is computed by totalling a player's rank in each of the following statistics: Scoring Leaders, Putting Leaders, Eagle Leaders, Birdie Leaders, Sand Saves, Greens in Regulation, Driving Distance and Driving Accuracy. (127)