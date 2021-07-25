×
Scoring Average Final Rnd

Scoring Average Final Rnd

Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 71.56

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
1 1 Kevin Sutherland 68.64 1,510 22
2 2 Ernie Els 68.88 1,791 26
3 3 Retief Goosen 68.96 1,793 26
4 4 Miguel Angel Jiménez 69.04 1,795 26
5 5 Jerry Kelly 69.33 1,872 27
6 6 Bernhard Langer 69.39 1,943 28
7 7 Robert Karlsson 69.48 1,598 23
8 8 Paul Broadhurst 69.56 1,878 27
9 9 Rod Pampling 70.04 1,681 24
10 10 Steve Flesch 70.08 1,682 24
11 11 Kenny Perry 70.09 1,542 22
T12 12 Tim Petrovic 70.14 1,473 21
T12 15 Scott Parel 70.14 1,964 28
14 13 Gene Sauers 70.15 1,824 26
15 14 Brandt Jobe 70.17 1,684 24
16 16 Mike Weir 70.20 1,404 20
T17 20 Darren Clarke 70.30 1,617 23
T17 17 Doug Barron 70.30 1,898 27
19 18 Woody Austin 70.33 1,899 27
20 19 Paul Goydos 70.38 1,478 21
21 21 Lee Janzen 70.48 1,621 23
22 22 Glen Day 70.54 1,834 26
23 23 Tom Lehman 70.59 1,553 22
24 24 Jeff Maggert 70.68 1,767 25
25 25 David Toms 70.71 1,697 24
26 26 Kirk Triplett 70.76 1,769 25
T27 T27 Rocco Mediate 70.86 1,559 22
T27 T27 Vijay Singh 70.86 1,488 21
29 29 Ken Tanigawa 71.00 1,846 26
T30 T30 Brett Quigley 71.17 1,708 24
T30 T30 Kent Jones 71.17 1,637 23
32 34 Colin Montgomerie 71.19 1,851 26
33 T32 Wes Short, Jr. 71.21 1,994 28
34 35 Tim Herron 71.25 1,710 24
35 T32 Joe Durant 71.26 1,639 23
36 36 Tom Byrum 71.45 1,572 22
37 37 Marco Dawson 71.50 1,859 26
38 38 Scott McCarron 71.52 1,788 25
39 39 Billy Andrade 71.57 1,646 23
40 40 Stephen Leaney 71.59 1,575 22
41 41 Stephen Ames 71.70 1,434 20
42 42 Scott Dunlap 71.76 1,507 21
43 43 Scott Verplank 71.84 1,365 19
44 44 Michael Allen 71.90 1,438 20
45 45 Billy Mayfair 71.92 1,798 25
46 46 Shane Bertsch 72.05 1,513 21
47 48 Mark O'Meara 72.16 1,371 19
48 47 David McKenzie 72.17 1,660 23
49 50 John Daly 72.29 1,229 17
50 49 Duffy Waldorf 72.32 1,808 25
51 51 John Huston 72.35 1,664 23
T52 52 Steve Pate 72.38 1,520 21
T52 53 Ken Duke 72.38 1,737 24
54 54 Chris DiMarco 72.43 1,666 23
55 55 Olin Browne 72.52 1,813 25
56 T56 Jay Haas 72.55 1,596 22
57 T56 Jeff Sluman 72.61 1,670 23
58 58 Corey Pavin 72.67 1,526 21
59 60 Tom Pernice Jr. 73.04 1,753 24
60 59 Fred Funk 73.13 1,682 23
61 61 Larry Mize 73.26 1,685 23
62 64 Mark Brooks 73.68 1,400 19
63 62 David Frost 73.71 1,769 24

Scoring Avg Final Rnd is the average number of strokes for the final round of each tournament played. (118)