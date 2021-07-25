×
Statistics » Putting » Birdie or Better Conversion Percentage

Birdie or Better Conversion Percentage

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 26.66

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % # BIRDIES GREENS HIT
1 1 Tim Petrovic 70 33.20 252 759
2 2 Retief Goosen 82 32.68 334 1,022
3 3 Scott McCarron 79 32.38 271 837
4 4 Robert Karlsson 73 32.12 299 931
5 5 Kevin Sutherland 68 32.11 281 875
6 6 Miguel Angel Jiménez 83 31.82 301 946
7 7 Vijay Singh 69 31.52 267 847
8 8 Mike Weir 64 31.50 257 816
9 9 Bernhard Langer 89 31.28 336 1,074
10 10 Wes Short, Jr. 89 31.00 305 984
11 11 Darren Clarke 74 30.57 254 831
12 12 Ernie Els 83 30.48 321 1,053
13 13 David Toms 76 30.38 288 948
14 14 Scott Parel 89 30.36 303 998
15 15 Brett Quigley 77 30.19 266 881
16 16 Kenny Perry 71 29.40 269 915
17 17 Rod Pampling 76 29.38 270 919
18 18 Doug Barron 85 29.35 297 1,012
19 19 Woody Austin 86 29.15 288 988
20 20 Steve Flesch 79 29.14 278 954
21 21 Jeff Maggert 80 29.04 273 940
22 22 Scott Verplank 62 28.96 194 670
23 23 Tim Herron 76 28.95 249 860
24 24 Shane Bertsch 68 28.87 224 776
25 25 Paul Broadhurst 87 28.63 276 964
26 26 Brandt Jobe 75 28.59 267 934
27 27 Jerry Kelly 86 28.46 296 1,040
28 28 Stephen Ames 69 28.29 213 753
29 29 Glen Day 83 28.20 258 915
30 30 Kirk Triplett 78 27.95 251 898
31 31 Mark O'Meara 62 27.71 184 664
32 32 John Huston 72 27.46 229 834
33 33 Gene Sauers 82 27.32 288 1,054
34 34 Paul Goydos 68 27.16 217 799
35 35 John Daly 61 27.05 188 695
36 36 Kent Jones 74 26.87 233 867
37 37 Colin Montgomerie 84 26.52 245 924
38 38 Lee Janzen 73 26.45 232 877
39 39 Tom Pernice Jr. 77 26.44 198 749
40 40 Tom Byrum 73 26.34 221 839
41 41 Marco Dawson 82 26.26 251 956
42 42 Chris DiMarco 75 26.24 212 808
43 43 Scott Dunlap 68 26.05 217 833
44 44 Michael Allen 62 25.69 176 685
45 45 Jay Haas 69 25.38 199 784
46 46 Ken Tanigawa 85 25.34 245 967
47 47 David McKenzie 76 25.28 203 803
48 48 Olin Browne 80 25.06 214 854
49 49 Rocco Mediate 70 24.85 213 857
50 50 Tom Lehman 70 24.34 195 801
51 51 Fred Funk 73 24.26 189 779
52 52 Billy Mayfair 79 24.24 215 887
53 53 David Frost 77 24.12 171 709
54 54 Billy Andrade 73 24.04 201 836
55 55 Joe Durant 75 23.89 221 925
56 56 Ken Duke 79 23.72 200 843
57 57 Corey Pavin 68 23.70 183 772
58 58 Stephen Leaney 70 23.43 205 875
59 59 Duffy Waldorf 79 23.24 195 839
60 60 Jeff Sluman 76 22.62 185 818
61 61 Steve Pate 66 22.02 159 722
62 62 Larry Mize 73 20.62 160 776
63 64 Mark Brooks 61 17.41 106 609

The percent of time a player makes birdie or better after hitting the green in regulation. (115)