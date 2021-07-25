×
Statistics » Streaks » Consecutive Birdies Streak

Consecutive Birdies Streak

Season
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 2

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME NUMBER OF HOLES
1 1 Michael Allen 7
T2 T2 Glen Day 6
T2 T2 Kenny Perry 6
T4 T4 Tim Petrovic 5
T4 T4 David Toms 5
T4 T4 Phil Mickelson 5
T4 T4 Fred Couples 5
T4 T4 Mike Goodes 5
T4 T4 Jay Haas 5
T4 T4 Steve Flesch 5
T4 T4 Woody Austin 5
T4 T4 Duffy Waldorf 5
T4 T4 Ernie Els 5
T4 T4 Kevin Sutherland 5
T4 T4 Cameron Beckman 5
T4 T4 Tim Herron 5
T4 T4 K.J. Choi 5
T18 T18 Jesper Parnevik 4
T18 T18 Miguel Angel Jiménez 4
T18 T18 Robert Karlsson 4
T18 T18 Mike Weir 4
T18 T18 Jim Furyk 4
T18 T18 Doug Barron 4
T18 T18 Darren Clarke 4
T18 T18 Retief Goosen 4
T18 T18 Stephen Leaney 4
T18 T18 Alex Cejka 4
T18 T18 Rod Pampling 4
T18 T18 David McKenzie 4
T18 T18 Scott Parel 4
T18 T18 Paul Goydos 4
T18 T18 Steve Stricker 4
T18 T18 Vijay Singh 4
T18 T18 Brandt Jobe 4
T18 T18 Scott Verplank 4
T18 T18 Stephen Ames 4
T18 T18 Greg Kraft 4
T18 T18 Brett Quigley 4
T18 T18 Ken Tanigawa 4
T18 T18 Wes Short, Jr. 4
T18 T18 Tom Gillis 4
T18 T18 Jerry Kelly 4
T18 T18 Paul Broadhurst 4
T18 T18 David Frost 4
T18 T18 Fred Funk 4
T18 T18 Bob Estes 4
T18 T18 John Huston 4
T18 T18 Lee Janzen 4
T18 T18 John Daly 4
T18 T18 Mark Brooks 4
T18 T18 Olin Browne 4
T18 T18 Billy Andrade 4
T18 T18 Rocco Mediate 4
T18 T18 Bernhard Langer 4
T18 T18 Sandy Lyle 4
T18 T18 Jeff Maggert 4
T18 T18 Gene Sauers 4
T58 T58 Loren Roberts 3
T58 T58 Kirk Triplett 3
T58 T58 Jeff Sluman 3
T58 T58 Jerry Smith 3
T58 T58 Mark O'Meara 3
T58 T58 Steve Pate 3
T58 T58 Corey Pavin 3
T58 T58 Tom Pernice Jr. 3
T58 T58 Tom Lehman 3
T58 T58 Davis Love III 3
T58 T58 Scott Hoch 3
T58 T58 Billy Mayfair 3
T58 T58 Larry Mize 3
T58 T58 Tommy Armour III 3
T58 T58 Brad Bryant 3
T58 T58 Tom Byrum 3
T58 T58 Mark Calcavecchia 3
T58 T58 Jim Carter 3
T58 T58 Russ Cochran 3
T58 T58 Michael Bradley 3
T58 T58 Steve Jones 3
T58 T58 Skip Kendall 3
T58 T58 Gary Hallberg 3
T58 T58 Dan Forsman 3
T58 T58 Paul Stankowski 3
T58 T58 Gibby Gilbert III 3
T58 T58 Colin Montgomerie 3
T58 T58 Robin Byrd 3
T58 T58 Marco Dawson 3
T58 T58 Scott Dunlap 3
T58 T58 Tom Watson 3
T58 T58 Willie Wood 3
T58 T58 Esteban Toledo 3
T58 T58 Dudley Hart 3
T58 T58 Chris DiMarco 3
T58 T58 Joe Durant 3
T58 T58 José María Olazábal 3
T58 T58 Alan McLean 3
T58 T58 Ángel Cabrera 3
T58 T58 Markus Brier 3
T58 T58 Joakim Haeggman 3
T58 T58 Ken Duke 3
T58 T58 Dicky Pride 3
T58 T58 Shane Bertsch 3
T58 T58 Scott McCarron 3
T58 T58 Frank Lickliter II 3
T58 T58 Steve Runge 3
T58 T58 Thomas Bjørn 3
T58 T58 Bob Sowards 3
T58 T58 Carlos Franco 3
T58 T58 Kent Jones 3
T58 T58 Bobby Cochran 3
T58 T58 John Harris 3
T58 T58 David Morland IV 3
T58 T58 Thongchai Jaidee 3
T58 T58 Rafael Gómez 3
T58 T58 Rich Beem 3
T58 T58 Chad Sorensen 3
T116 T116 Tom Werkmeister 2
T116 T116 Stuart Smith 2
T116 T116 Jesús Rivas 2
T116 T116 Alan Morin 2
T116 T116 Roger Newsom 2
T116 T116 Colt Ford 2
T116 T116 Jean-Francois Remesy 2
T116 T116 John Smoltz 2
T116 T116 Kevin Kraft 2
T116 T116 Kevin Baker 2
T116 T116 Terry Walsh 2
T116 T116 Wade Weems 2
T116 T116 John Bearrie 2
T116 T116 Mark Strickland 2
T116 T116 Cliff Kresge 2
T116 T116 Paul McGinley 2
T116 T116 Paul Claxton 2
T116 T116 Bob Royak 2
T116 T116 Todd Fischer 2
T116 T116 Marcus Meloan 2
T116 T116 Phillip Price 2
T116 T116 Jarmo Sandelin 2
T116 John Aber 2
T116 T116 Jody Bellflower 2
T116 T116 John Senden 2
T116 T116 Paul Eales 2
T116 T116 Mauricio Molina 2
T116 T116 David Shacklady 2
T116 T116 Shaun Micheel 2
T116 T116 Tommy Tolles 2
T116 T116 Joey Sindelar 2
T116 T116 Bobby Gage 2
T116 T116 Neal Lancaster 2
T116 T116 Bob May 2
T116 T116 Gus Ulrich 2
T116 T116 Ian Woosnam 2
T116 T116 Jeffrey Wilson 2
T116 T116 Jim Schuman 2
T116 T116 Bobby Wadkins 2
T116 T116 Denis Watson 2
T116 T116 Craig Bowden 2
T116 T116 Mike Small 2
T116 T116 Gary Nicklaus 2
T116 T116 Matt Gogel 2
T116 T116 Omar Uresti 2
T116 T116 Steve Schneiter 2
T116 T116 Spike McRoy 2
T116 T116 Peter Fowler 2
T116 T116 Brad Faxon 2
T116 T116 Robert Gamez 2
T116 T116 Jerry Haas 2
T116 T116 Todd Hamilton 2
T116 T116 Tom Kite 2
T116 T116 David Eger 2
T116 T116 John Cook 2
T116 T116 Bart Bryant 2
T116 T116 Blaine McCallister 2
T116 T116 Massy Kuramoto 2
T116 T116 Peter Jacobsen 2
T116 T116 Dick Mast 2
T116 T116 Len Mattiace 2
T116 T116 Jerry Pate 2
T116 T116 Fran Quinn 2
T116 T116 Ted Tryba 2
T116 T116 John Riegger 2
T181 T180 Scott Simpson 1
T181 T180 Chris Starkjohann 1
T181 T180 Sam Randolph 1
T181 T180 Miguel Angel Martin 1
T181 T180 Brent Murray 1
T181 T180 Andy North 1
T181 T180 Clark Dennis 1
T181 T180 Barry Cheesman 1
T181 T180 Jay Don Blake 1
T181 T180 Charles Bolling 1
T181 T180 Kenny Knox 1
T181 T180 Jeff Hart 1
T181 T180 Hale Irwin 1
T181 T180 Brian Cooper 1
T181 T180 Anthony Smith 1
T181 T180 Steve Isley 1
T181 T180 Frank Esposito 1
T181 T180 Walt Chapman 1
T181 T180 Craig Kanada 1
T181 T180 Brad Klapprott 1
T181 T180 Jeff Schmid 1
T181 T180 Dan Olsen 1
T181 T180 Kelly Grunewald 1
T181 T180 Henrik Simonsen 1
T181 T180 Hugh Royer III 1
T181 T180 Jeff Roth 1
T181 T180 Gene Fieger 1
T181 T180 Tim Hogarth 1
T181 T180 Michael Ketcham 1
T181 T180 Sonny Skinner 1
T181 T180 Keith Decker 1
T181 T180 Jim McGovern 1
T181 T180 Geoffrey Sisk 1
T181 T180 John Pillar 1
T181 T180 Brian Cairns 1
T181 T180 Mark Brown 1
T181 T180 Chris Jorgensen 1
T181 T180 Paul Streeter 1
T181 T180 Frank Bensel, Jr. 1
T181 T180 Scott Hebert 1
T181 T180 James Kingston 1
T181 T180 Ricardo Gonzalez 1
T181 T180 Travis Steed 1
T181 T180 Todd White 1
T181 T180 Craig Vanhorn 1
T181 T180 Eric Bogar 1
T181 T180 Stan Souza 1
T181 T180 Bill Breen 1
T181 T180 Barry Lane 1
T181 T180 Mario Tiziani 1
T181 T180 Chris Hunsucker 1
T181 T180 Harry Rudolph 1
T181 T180 John Ogden 1
T181 T180 Mike Laudien 1
T181 T180 Mark Mielke 1
T181 T180 William Mitchell 1
T181 T180 José Coceres 1
T181 T180 Roger Chapman 1
T181 T180 Eric Rustand 1
T181 T180 Todd Bailey 1
T181 T180 Ray Franz, Jr. 1
T181 T180 Eric Veilleux 1
T181 T180 Tim Cobb 1
T181 T180 Jon Lindstrom 1
T181 T180 Scott Lorenz 1
T181 T180 Brian Lovett 1
T181 T180 Jim Patterson 1
T181 T180 William Smith 1
T181 T180 Jeff Whitfield 1
T181 T180 Christopher Williams 1
T181 T180 Ron Beurmann 1
T181 T180 Yong Lee 1
T181 T180 Michael McCoy 1
T181 T180 David McNabb 1
T181 T180 Robert Funk 1
T181 T180 Neil Thompson 1
T181 T180 Andrew Raitt 1
T181 T180 Judd Gibb 1
T181 T180 Cary Cozby 1
T181 T180 Lionel Kunka 1
T181 T180 Ricky Bell 1
T181 T180 Buck Brittain 1
T181 T180 Dean Channell 1
T181 T180 Doug Clapp 1
T181 T180 Ken Crawford 1
T181 T180 Sean Crowley 1
T181 T180 Greg Davies 1
T181 T180 Sal Felice II 1
T181 T180 Chad Frank 1
T181 T180 Neal Hendee 1
T181 T180 Chad Ibbotson 1
T181 T180 Chad Proehl 1
T181 T180 Shigetoshi Hasegawa 1
T181 T180 Claud Cooper 1

The number of consecutive holes the player has made a birdie. The streak stops with any hole score other than a birdie. (2672)