×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Scoring » Reverse Bounce Back

Reverse Bounce Back

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 17.95

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % UNDER THEN OVER PAR TOTAL UNDER THEN OVER PAR UNDER PAR
1 1 Bernhard Langer 89 9.71 34 350
2 3 Jerry Kelly 86 10.06 32 318
3 2 Ernie Els 83 10.27 34 331
4 4 Kevin Sutherland 68 10.42 30 288
5 5 Robert Karlsson 73 11.81 34 288
6 8 Darren Clarke 74 12.10 34 281
7 6 Miguel Angel Jiménez 83 12.39 41 331
T8 7 Retief Goosen 82 12.50 42 336
T8 9 Colin Montgomerie 84 12.50 33 264
10 10 Kenny Perry 71 12.93 34 263
11 12 Scott Parel 89 13.25 42 317
12 13 Mike Weir 64 13.28 34 256
13 14 Gene Sauers 82 13.29 38 286
14 15 Steve Flesch 79 13.36 37 277
15 11 Duffy Waldorf 79 14.16 32 226
16 17 Rod Pampling 76 14.23 40 281
17 18 Rocco Mediate 70 14.42 30 208
18 16 Woody Austin 86 14.60 46 315
19 19 Stephen Leaney 70 14.68 32 218
20 25 Tom Lehman 70 14.93 33 221
21 21 Brandt Jobe 75 14.98 40 267
22 23 Tim Petrovic 70 15.00 39 260
23 22 Kirk Triplett 78 15.04 40 266
24 24 Paul Broadhurst 87 15.16 47 310
25 27 David McKenzie 76 15.25 34 223
26 20 Ken Tanigawa 85 15.36 41 267
27 26 John Daly 61 15.46 30 194
T28 T28 John Huston 72 15.53 34 219
T28 T28 Paul Goydos 68 15.53 34 219
30 30 Wes Short, Jr. 89 15.87 50 315
31 31 Ken Duke 79 15.89 34 214
32 32 Kent Jones 74 16.18 39 241
33 33 Brett Quigley 77 16.49 46 279
34 34 Doug Barron 85 16.51 52 315
35 35 Michael Allen 62 16.58 31 187
36 36 David Toms 76 16.61 47 283
37 38 Scott Dunlap 68 16.82 36 214
38 39 Larry Mize 73 16.85 30 178
39 40 Marco Dawson 82 16.86 44 261
40 41 Lee Janzen 73 16.89 38 225
41 43 Tim Herron 76 17.19 44 256
42 44 Steve Pate 66 17.90 29 162
43 45 Vijay Singh 69 17.94 47 262
44 47 Corey Pavin 68 18.33 33 180
45 48 Jeff Maggert 80 18.37 52 283
46 50 Billy Mayfair 79 18.50 42 227
47 52 Fred Funk 73 18.59 37 199
48 46 Glen Day 83 18.62 54 290
49 53 Stephen Ames 69 18.70 43 230
50 54 Joe Durant 75 18.72 41 219
51 55 Mark Brooks 61 18.97 22 116
52 51 Jeff Sluman 76 19.02 39 205
53 42 Shane Bertsch 68 19.05 44 231
54 49 Tom Pernice Jr. 77 19.82 45 227
55 57 Billy Andrade 73 20.19 42 208
56 58 Jay Haas 69 20.20 41 203
57 59 Olin Browne 80 20.70 47 227
58 56 David Frost 77 21.16 40 189
59 60 Mark O'Meara 62 21.58 41 190
60 61 Chris DiMarco 75 21.66 47 217
61 62 Scott McCarron 79 22.34 61 273
62 63 Tom Byrum 73 22.73 50 220
63 64 Scott Verplank 62 23.50 47 200

Percentage of time a player is under par and then over par on the next hole. (2416)