Statistics » Money/Finishes » Percentage of Available Purse Won

Percentage of Available Purse Won

Season
Time Period
Tournament
Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 1.22

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % OFFICIAL MONEY WON TOTAL PURSE AVAILABLE
1 Stephen Dodd 4 15.71 392,800 2,500,000
2 1 Phil Mickelson 9 11.48 768,943 6,700,000
3 3 Steve Stricker 37 5.94 1,614,438 27,200,000
4 2 Jim Furyk 54 5.66 2,243,480 39,650,000
5 4 Alex Cejka 34 5.28 1,262,651 23,900,000
6 5 Fred Couples 51 4.02 1,436,306 35,750,000
7 6 Kevin Sutherland 68 3.93 1,920,303 48,900,000
8 7 Jerry Kelly 86 3.86 2,369,861 61,400,000
9 T8 Mike Weir 64 3.78 1,821,341 48,200,000
10 T8 Ernie Els 83 3.71 2,221,229 59,850,000
11 10 Bernhard Langer 89 3.53 2,238,103 63,450,000
12 12 Miguel Angel Jiménez 83 3.52 2,091,798 59,350,000
13 11 Retief Goosen 82 3.35 1,971,919 58,850,000
14 14 Robert Karlsson 73 2.72 1,447,876 53,300,000
15 T15 Darren Clarke 74 2.63 1,393,926 53,050,000
16 T15 Tim Petrovic 70 2.36 1,277,360 54,150,000
17 18 K.J. Choi 32 2.32 573,034 24,700,000
18 17 Scott Parel 89 2.29 1,454,821 63,450,000
19 Yoshinobu Tsukada 4 2.12 52,900 2,500,000
20 19 Rod Pampling 76 2.05 1,134,235 55,300,000
21 13 Bob Sowards 8 2.01 120,867 6,000,000
22 20 David Toms 76 1.99 1,099,094 55,300,000
23 T21 Woody Austin 86 1.90 1,170,808 61,650,000
24 T21 Dicky Pride 56 1.85 765,382 41,450,000
25 23 Stephen Ames 69 1.82 955,253 52,350,000
26 24 Brett Quigley 77 1.77 1,008,018 57,100,000
27 25 Shane Bertsch 68 1.53 788,711 51,550,000
28 26 Kenny Perry 71 1.51 806,007 53,350,000
T29 T27 Michael Bradley 3 1.50 30,791 2,050,000
T29 T27 Brandt Jobe 75 1.50 797,439 53,150,000
T29 T27 Doug Barron 85 1.50 915,351 60,950,000
32 T34 Paul Broadhurst 87 1.49 944,289 63,450,000
33 T27 Glen Day 83 1.48 886,925 59,850,000
34 T31 Wes Short, Jr. 89 1.46 927,995 63,450,000
35 T31 Paul Goydos 68 1.44 747,007 51,950,000
T36 T34 Colin Montgomerie 84 1.40 861,149 61,650,000
T36 33 Cameron Beckman 49 1.40 526,085 37,550,000
38 36 Gene Sauers 82 1.38 812,381 58,950,000
39 37 Bob Estes 53 1.28 532,727 41,650,000
T40 T38 Steve Flesch 79 1.27 750,663 59,150,000
T40 T38 Vijay Singh 69 1.27 660,595 52,050,000
42 40 Kirk Triplett 78 1.14 678,712 59,350,000
43 41 Rocco Mediate 70 1.12 561,939 50,350,000
44 Ricardo Gonzalez 6 1.09 70,600 6,500,000
45 42 Stephen Leaney 70 1.07 528,725 49,400,000
46 43 Tom Lehman 70 1.00 507,750 51,000,000
47 T95 Thomas Bjørn 6 .98 46,600 4,750,000
48 44 John Riegger 15 .94 124,383 13,200,000
49 45 Jeff Maggert 80 .92 541,134 59,100,000
50 46 Willie Wood 39 .91 247,106 27,200,000
51 47 Marco Dawson 82 .90 533,324 59,150,000
52 48 Kent Jones 74 .84 467,271 55,350,000
T53 T49 Scott McCarron 79 .82 468,661 56,950,000
T53 T49 John Daly 61 .82 411,760 50,150,000
T55 T53 Tom Byrum 73 .79 437,471 55,350,000
T55 T49 José María Olazábal 40 .79 233,474 29,700,000
57 55 Tim Herron 76 .77 412,354 53,850,000
58 T56 Billy Andrade 73 .76 407,922 53,550,000
T59 Peter Baker 4 .75 18,800 2,500,000
T59 Philip Golding 4 .75 18,800 2,500,000
61 T53 Joakim Haeggman 10 .74 74,117 10,000,000
62 T56 Duffy Waldorf 79 .73 408,357 55,850,000
T63 59 Bart Bryant 12 .72 51,095 7,100,000
T63 T68 Peter Fowler 12 .72 72,262 10,000,000
65 T49 Thongchai Jaidee 22 .70 120,618 17,150,000
T66 T60 Scott Dunlap 68 .69 340,564 49,100,000
T66 T60 Tom Watson 6 .69 24,750 3,600,000
68 62 Tom Gillis 57 .68 280,997 41,550,000
T69 T63 Joe Durant 75 .67 381,997 57,150,000
T69 Michael Long 4 .67 16,720 2,500,000
71 T63 David McKenzie 76 .66 383,504 58,150,000
T72 T65 Ken Duke 79 .65 390,247 59,850,000
T72 T68 Ken Tanigawa 85 .65 413,823 63,450,000
T72 T65 Greg Kraft 4 .65 25,824 4,000,000
T75 T68 Lee Janzen 73 .64 339,274 53,300,000
T75 T68 Mark O'Meara 62 .64 292,532 45,650,000
77 72 Davis Love III 16 .63 80,243 12,750,000
78 58 Paul Stankowski 19 .62 95,290 15,350,000
T79 T73 Craig Bowden 10 .61 40,958 6,700,000
T79 T73 Chris DiMarco 75 .61 348,070 57,350,000
T79 T73 Dudley Hart 37 .61 188,052 30,700,000
T79 T73 Jay Haas 69 .61 307,849 50,500,000
83 Mark Ridley 4 .59 14,867 2,500,000
T84 77 Jesper Parnevik 51 .58 211,495 36,250,000
T84 T132 James Kingston 9 .58 49,300 8,500,000
86 78 Fran Quinn 26 .56 99,508 17,900,000
T87 Mark Mouland 4 .54 13,533 2,500,000
T87 T65 David Morland IV 19 .54 79,778 14,850,000
89 79 Billy Mayfair 79 .53 304,742 57,350,000
90 80 Mike Small 3 .52 12,480 2,400,000
91 82 Cliff Kresge 9 .50 27,897 5,550,000
92 T107 Jarmo Sandelin 12 .47 44,953 9,550,000
93 84 Scott Verplank 62 .46 220,850 48,250,000
T94 81 Jerry Smith 29 .45 110,160 24,300,000
T94 T85 Olin Browne 80 .45 263,767 59,150,000
T94 T85 John Huston 72 .45 232,027 51,350,000
T94 Thomas Levet 4 .45 11,329 2,500,000
T94 Emanuele Canonica 4 .45 11,329 2,500,000
T94 Gary Orr 4 .45 11,329 2,500,000
T94 Masayoshi Nakayama 4 .45 11,329 2,500,000
101 87 Bob May 5 .44 23,288 5,300,000
T102 88 Larry Mize 73 .40 209,782 53,100,000
T102 Miguel Angel Martin 6 .40 24,200 6,000,000
T104 T89 Ted Tryba 7 .39 21,840 5,600,000
T104 T95 Tom Pernice Jr. 77 .39 221,312 56,200,000
T106 91 Corey Pavin 68 .38 199,132 52,350,000
T106 T89 Jeff Sluman 76 .38 205,240 53,650,000
T106 T128 David Shacklady 15 .38 45,946 12,000,000
T106 T98 Paul McGinley 10 .38 31,694 8,250,000
T110 T92 John Senden 18 .37 57,228 15,500,000
T110 T92 Michael Allen 62 .37 162,049 44,300,000
T110 T92 Gibby Gilbert III 9 .37 21,892 5,850,000
T113 T113 Matt Gogel 26 .36 77,015 21,400,000
T113 T95 Tommy Armour III 19 .36 83,707 22,950,000
T115 Chris Williams 4 .35 8,850 2,500,000
T115 David Copsey4 .35 8,850 2,500,000
117 100 Steve Jones 36 .34 96,425 28,150,000
T118 T101 Fred Funk 73 .33 196,881 58,950,000
T118 T101 Carlos Franco 46 .33 118,046 36,200,000
T120 103 Kevin Baker 3 .32 5,760 1,800,000
T120 Clark Dennis 8 .32 32,350 10,000,000
T122 104 Steve Pate 66 .31 146,568 47,250,000
T122 Walt Chapman 6 .31 18,800 6,000,000
T122 T177 Ian Woosnam 9 .31 27,009 8,850,000
T122 146 Phillip Price 14 .31 43,106 13,850,000
T126 T105 Roger Chapman 9 .30 25,129 8,500,000
T126 138 Jean-Francois Remesy 13 .30 42,631 14,050,000
T126 T107 Shaun Micheel 18 .30 39,848 13,200,000
T126 83 Harry Rudolph 6 .30 19,440 6,500,000
T126 T105 Sandy Lyle 30 .30 59,935 19,750,000
131 T107 Esteban Toledo 41 .29 99,411 34,650,000
T132 T110 Mark Calcavecchia 34 .28 74,782 26,500,000
T132 T110 Skip Kendall 12 .28 30,519 10,950,000
T132 T142 Rich Beem 30 .28 70,767 25,350,000
T135 Scott Henderson 4 .27 6,843 2,500,000
T135 David Gilford 4 .27 6,843 2,500,000
T137 T113 Hale Irwin 15 .26 25,036 9,600,000
T137 112 David Frost 77 .26 146,745 55,850,000
T137 T113 Joey Sindelar 59 .26 122,195 46,950,000
T137 T98 Markus Brier 10 .26 25,884 10,000,000
T137 T113 Jody Bellflower 4 .26 10,404 4,000,000
T137 José Coceres 6 .26 16,720 6,500,000
T143 T117 Mark Brooks 61 .25 111,350 44,850,000
T143 T117 Tommy Tolles 27 .25 44,015 17,800,000
145 119 Robin Byrd 51 .24 92,871 38,300,000
146 120 Ángel Cabrera 27 .23 43,600 19,100,000
147 John Aber 4 .22 8,899 4,000,000
T148 T121 Jesús Rivas 7 .21 11,936 5,600,000
T148 T121 Judd Gibb 4 .21 8,580 4,000,000
T148 T121 Kevin Kraft 4 .21 8,580 4,000,000
T148 Gary Wolstenholme 4 .21 5,350 2,500,000
T148 Robert Allenby 4 .21 5,350 2,500,000
T148 Clinton Whitelaw 4 .21 5,350 2,500,000
T148 T121 Bobby Gage 4 .21 8,416 4,000,000
T148 T121 Dan Forsman 16 .21 26,687 13,000,000
T156 T126 Scott Hoch 29 .20 53,346 26,950,000
T156 T126 Steve Runge 4 .20 8,170 4,000,000
T158 T128 Dick Mast 5 .19 10,660 5,550,000
T158 T128 Mark Mielke 4 .19 6,550 3,500,000
T160 T132 Mike Goodes 21 .18 28,038 15,750,000
T160 T128 Russ Cochran 39 .18 59,549 33,450,000
T160 T132 Chad Sorensen 4 .18 6,150 3,500,000
T160 T132 Alan Morin 4 .18 6,150 3,500,000
T160 T132 Paul Eales 8 .18 10,550 6,000,000
T160 Simon Brown 4 .18 4,400 2,500,000
166 137 Todd Fischer 3 .17 2,805 1,700,000
T167 John Bickerton 4 .16 3,900 2,500,000
T167 T158 Andrew Raitt 7 .16 6,673 4,300,000
T169 T139 Jerry Haas 3 .15 3,045 2,100,000
T169 T139 Loren Roberts 22 .15 26,222 16,950,000
T169 T139 Gus Ulrich 4 .15 5,375 3,500,000
T172 T142 Gary Nicklaus 14 .14 15,414 11,400,000
T172 T142 Frank Bensel, Jr. 4 .14 5,000 3,500,000
T172 T142 Neil Thompson 4 .14 4,950 3,500,000
T172 Mauricio Molina 8 .14 13,533 10,000,000
T172 Andre Bossert 4 .14 3,400 2,500,000
177 Andrew Crerar 4 .13 3,200 2,500,000
T178 T147 Barry Lane 15 .12 16,656 13,850,000
T178 T147 Gary Hallberg 13 .12 10,539 8,550,000
T178 T147 Tom Kite 29 .12 26,079 22,550,000
T181 150 Brad Faxon 17 .10 12,258 12,400,000
T181 T151 Frank Lickliter II 46 .10 33,118 32,450,000
T183 T151 Hugh Royer III 3 .09 1,496 1,700,000
T183 T151 John Cook 12 .09 9,016 9,500,000
T183 T151 Brad Bryant 11 .09 10,505 12,050,000
T186 T155 Bobby Wadkins 3 .08 1,640 2,000,000
T186 T155 Mario Tiziani 3 .08 1,896 2,400,000
T186 T155 Alan McLean 3 .08 1,558 2,050,000
T189 T158 Sonny Skinner 3 .07 1,260 1,800,000
T189 T158 Brian Cooper 3 .07 1,221 1,850,000
T189 T158 Spike McRoy 7 .07 3,281 4,550,000
T189 T158 Len Mattiace 12 .07 5,026 7,150,000
T189 T158 Blaine McCallister 24 .07 12,409 18,450,000
T194 T164 Scott Simpson 9 .06 5,250 8,500,000
T194 T164 Jay Don Blake 4 .06 1,740 3,000,000
T194 T164 David Eger 7 .06 2,973 5,050,000
T194 T164 Craig Kanada 3 .06 1,218 2,100,000
T194 T164 Denis Watson 3 .06 1,860 3,000,000
T194 T164 Geoffrey Sisk 3 .06 1,054 1,700,000
T194 T164 John Smoltz 12 .06 5,208 9,450,000
T201 T171 Shigetoshi Hasegawa 3 .05 972 1,800,000
T201 T171 John Harris 9 .05 2,380 5,000,000
T201 T171 Neal Lancaster 3 .05 966 2,100,000
T201 T171 Kenny Knox 3 .05 1,066 2,050,000
T201 T171 Peter Jacobsen 10 .05 3,360 7,200,000
T201 T171 Robert Gamez 9 .05 3,008 5,600,000
T207 T177 Andy North 3 .04 1,032 2,400,000
T207 T177 Jerry Pate 8 .04 2,731 7,150,000
T207 T177 Jim Schuman 5 .04 2,125 5,200,000
T207 T177 Omar Uresti 5 .04 2,170 5,300,000
T207 T177 Colt Ford 6 .04 1,598 3,800,000
212 183 Jim Carter 5 .03 1,343 5,200,000
213 184 Marcus Meloan 5 .02 1,460 6,000,000

For official events, the player's total money won as a percentage of the total purse available. (2337)