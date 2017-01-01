-
CHARLES SCHWAB CUP
Charles Schwab Cup: Facts and Figures
November 14, 2021
November 14, 2021
- The Schwab Cup trophy (left) and the Charles Schwab Cup Championship trophy are two major goals for the players. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
OVERVIEW: The Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs began in 2016. It is a three-tournament, season-ending competition to determine the Charles Schwab Cup Champion.
The first Playoffs event in 2021 will be the Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Oct. 22-24) at Richmond’s Country Club of Virginia James River Course. Next up is the TimberTech Championship (Nov. 5-7) at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Florida. The finale is the the Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Nov. 11-14), the traditional season-ending event which will be held at Phoenix Country Club.
Starting in 2018, there will be no points reset entering the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Instead, double points will be awarded to the 36 players in the finale.
The Charles Schwab Cup winner will earn a $1 million bonus and the top five finishers will also receive bonus payouts.
POINTS SYSTEM: A points system will commence starting with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. Each player’s current money total before the start of the Playoffs will become the equivalent number of points ($330,000 equals 330,000 points). Double points will be earned by each player competing in all three Playoffs events, including the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
CHARLES SCHWAB CUP WINNERS
Year Winner Won at Event No. Clinched Runner-up 2001 Allen Doyle 37 of 37
SENIOR TOUR Championship Bruce Fleisher 2002 Hale Irwin 32 of 35
Turtle Bay Championship
Bob Gilder 2003 Tom Watson
31 of 31 Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Jim Thorpe 2004 Hale Irwin 30 of 30 Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Craig Stadler 2005 Tom Watson 28 of 28 Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Dana Quigley 2006 Jay Haas 28 of 28 Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Loren Roberts 2007 Loren Roberts 29 of 29 Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Jay Haas 2008 Jay Haas 29 of 29 Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Fred Funk
2009 Loren Roberts 25 of 25 Charles Schwab Cup Championship
John Cook 2010 Bernhard Langer
26 of 26 Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Fred Couples
2011 Tom Lehman 24 of 24 Charles Schwab Cup Championship Mark Calcavecchia
2012 Tom Lehman 24 of 24 Charles Schwab Cup Championship Bernhard Langer 2013 Kenny Perry 26 of 26 Charles Schwab Cup Championship Bernhard Lange 2014
Bernhard Langer
25 of 26
AT&T Championship
Colin Montgomerie
2015 Bernhard Langer
24 of 24 Charles Schwab Cup Championship Colin Montgomerie 2016 Bernhard Langer
26 of 26 Charles Schwab Cup Championship Colin Montgomerie 2017 Kevin Sutherland 26 of 26 Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Bernhard Langer
2018 Bernhard Langer
26 of 26 Charles Schwab Cup Championship Scott McCarron 2019 Scott McCarron 26 of 26 Charles Schwab Cup Championship Jerry Kelly
2020-21 Bernhard Langer
39 of 39 Charles Schwab Cup Championship Phil Mickelson
PRIZE MONEY ($2.1 million annuity to the top-five point earners at season's end)
Place Money 1st $1 million 2nd $500,000 3rd $300,000 4th $200,000 5th $100,000
