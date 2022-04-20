-
Power Rankings: ClubCorp Classic
April 20, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- Texas native Bob Estes aims to thrill his home-state fans at Las Colinas CC. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
PGA TOUR Champions returns to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex for the first time since 1996 with the inaugural ClubCorp Classic.
For the second time in as many events, a new track will debut, as the newly renovated Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas, takes center stage.
This week, Mark Calcavecchia becomes the 23rd pro to make 1,000 combined starts on the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. “Calc” has won 13 times on the PGA TOUR, including the 1989 Open Championship, as well as four PGA TOUR Champions titles.
This week, PGA TOUR Digital spoke with Calcavecchia for stories and memories on his lengthy career.
Las Colinas Country Club
Yards (per official scorecard):
6,703
Par:
71 (36-35)
Greens:
Champion G-12 Bermuda; 6,250 square feet on average.
Stimpmeter:
11.5 feet.
Rough:
TifTuf Bermudagrass at 2 inches.
Bunkers/Water Hazards
47/8 (water in play on 8 holes).
Architects:
Joe Finger (1963); Jim Lipe 2019 redesign.
Purse:
$2 million; $300,000 winner.
Defending Champion (event):
Inaugural event.
Tournament Course Record:
Inaugural event.
Tournament Scoring Record:
Inaugural event.
Fact of the Week:
There are five par-3 holes and four par-5 holes.
Fact of the Week II:
Field of 78 professionals will be joined by 50 amateurs/celebrities.
POWER RANKINGS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Rod PamplingDallas resident should have plenty of experience in this area of Texas. Currently on a run of three consecutive top-20s, including a pair of top-10s.Dallas resident should have plenty of experience in this area of Texas. Currently on a run of three consecutive top-20s, including a pair of top-10s. 9 Corey PavinHome-course advantage this week as the Las Colinas member will enjoy the most looks and the fact it's not playing over 7,000 yards.Home-course advantage this week as the Las Colinas member will enjoy the most looks and the fact it's not playing over 7,000 yards. 8 Ernie ElsIf the wind is going to blow, and of course it is because #Texas, I'm relying on the Big Easy and his ball-striking through the wind and through the tree-lined fairways.If the wind is going to blow, and of course it is because #Texas, I'm relying on the Big Easy and his ball-striking through the wind and through the tree-lined fairways. 7 Jerry KellyOf his five starts, four have cashed T15 or better and T21 is the outlier. Only nine birdies last week but also only two bogeys as he was T3 in fairways and T3 in GIR. He'll be happy that not many will have an advantage on the new greens this week!Of his five starts, four have cashed T15 or better and T21 is the outlier. Only nine birdies last week but also only two bogeys as he was T3 in fairways and T3 in GIR. He'll be happy that not many will have an advantage on the new greens this week! 6 Paul BroadhurstOn my list last week but I failed to pull the trigger because his best payday was just T15. I'll point out his WORST is just T18! The Englishman cashed T8 last time on the back of T3 in fairways and T3 in GIR, so I'll take the leap this week.On my list last week but I failed to pull the trigger because his best payday was just T15. I'll point out his WORST is just T18! The Englishman cashed T8 last time on the back of T3 in fairways and T3 in GIR, so I'll take the leap this week. 5 Stephen AmesBack-to-back top-10 finishes push his season total to three in five events. Only missed five fairways last week and ranks ninth in total driving for the season. Six straight rounds of 70 or better.Back-to-back top-10 finishes push his season total to three in five events. Only missed five fairways last week and ranks ninth in total driving for the season. Six straight rounds of 70 or better. 4 Rob LabritzGamers know I love trending players and the rookie is gaining on it weekly! Backed his season-best T21 at Hoag with his first top-10 on the circuit (T5) last time out. Aggregate dropping weekly as he ranks in 11th in ball-striking.Gamers know I love trending players and the rookie is gaining on it weekly! Backed his season-best T21 at Hoag with his first top-10 on the circuit (T5) last time out. Aggregate dropping weekly as he ranks in 11th in ball-striking. 3 Bob EstesNative Texan will feel right at home! Trying to catch more lightning as his second-round 64 in Mississippi followed a final-round 65 in Tucson. T5 last week matches his best finish from Houston last spring.Native Texan will feel right at home! Trying to catch more lightning as his second-round 64 in Mississippi followed a final-round 65 in Tucson. T5 last week matches his best finish from Houston last spring. 2 Retief GoosenBacked up his win at Newport with another top-six (T5), his fourth in five events. Ranked T3 in GIR, No. 2 on the season, plus nobody makes more birdies on average (5.27 per round).Backed up his win at Newport with another top-six (T5), his fourth in five events. Ranked T3 in GIR, No. 2 on the season, plus nobody makes more birdies on average (5.27 per round). 1 Steven AlkerBetter have some juice to sit atop these rankings! I'd call a six-shot domination at Grand Bear Golf Club juicy! The New Zealander closed 62-65 last week and still hasn't posted a round above 71 this season. In 15 PGA TOUR Champions events, his worst score is 73 and it was in his first event last August!Better have some juice to sit atop these rankings! I'd call a six-shot domination at Grand Bear Golf Club juicy! The New Zealander closed 62-65 last week and still hasn't posted a round above 71 this season. In 15 PGA TOUR Champions events, his worst score is 73 and it was in his first event last August!
The redesign of Las Colinas CC will take center stage with the professionals and superstars playing this week. Jim Lipe replaced the Bentgrass greens with Bermuda and also added Zoysia grass to the fairways, collars and approaches into the greens. Trees were subtracted and greens perched and enlarged to give PGA TOUR Champions a fresh canvas this week.
With only 25 acres of tree-lined fairways, accuracy should be a priority this week. Only 47 bunkers remain from the redesign, but they are more strategically placed. Green complexes averaging 6,250 square feet provide ample targets, but some have been stretched tantalizingly close to water penalty areas while others expanded to add new pin placements.
The new test should favor the ball-strikers, while the putters will have to quickly learn the new green complexes. Mother Nature will make an appearance this week and the early forecast for Sunday is, gulp, not great. Winds blowing Friday and Saturday will have gusts stronger than 30 mph on top of the already windy conditions, so find players who can control their golf ball in Texas!
Rapiscan Systems Classic Results
10. Rod Pampling - T20
9. Doug Barron - T23
8. Rocco Mediate - T60
7. David Toms - DNS
6. Robert Karlsson - T56
5. Ernie Els - T30
4. Retief Goosen - T5
3. Tim Petrovic - T60
2. Bernhard Langer - T39
1. Miguel Angel Jimenez - T8
