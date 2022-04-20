Power Rankings: ClubCorp Classic

PGA TOUR Champions returns to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex for the first time since 1996 with the inaugural ClubCorp Classic.

For the second time in as many events, a new track will debut, as the newly renovated Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas, takes center stage.

This week, Mark Calcavecchia becomes the 23rd pro to make 1,000 combined starts on the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. “Calc” has won 13 times on the PGA TOUR, including the 1989 Open Championship, as well as four PGA TOUR Champions titles.

This week, PGA TOUR Digital spoke with Calcavecchia for stories and memories on his lengthy career.