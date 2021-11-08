-
Power Rankings: Charles Schwab Cup Championship
November 08, 2021
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
- Jim Furyk takes the top spot this week in Phoenix. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
Finally, the 2020-2021 season will come to end this week at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club in Arizona. This is the 39th and final event of the season that started on January 16, 2020. By the time Sunday comes, 668 days will have passed between the start of the season and the end. Bernhard Langer remains the clear-cut favorite to leave Phoenix with the Schwab Cup, but four players have a mathematical chance to claim the ultimate prize. Jim Furyk, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Ernie Els are the other three in contention for the Schwab Cup. The winner of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship will earn 880,000 points. Furyk is 337,727 points behind Langer, Jimenez 659,701 behind while Els is 685,554 points back. Jimenez and Els must win to have any shot and even a victory wouldn’t guarantee the Schwab Cup. If Furyk wins, he will win the Schwab Cup regardless of what Langer does.
Here is a look at the Power Rankings for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Woody AustinWoody has a solid track record at Phoenix Country Club so I’m going with him to close out the rankings. Austin fired back-to-back 64s in 2019 to finish third. He also finished third last year at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Austin is coming off a T8 at the TimberTech Championship.Woody has a solid track record at Phoenix Country Club so I’m going with him to close out the rankings. Austin fired back-to-back 64s in 2019 to finish third. He also finished third last year at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Austin is coming off a T8 at the TimberTech Championship. 9 Kevin SutherlandHe’s the defending champion so he deserves a spot on this list. Sutherland fired opening rounds of 65-64 last year and won in that epic 9-hole playoff last year at Phoenix Country Club. Sutherland did withdraw from the TimberTech Championship after two rounds so that’s a cause for concern when predicting a winner for Phoenix. If he does play and is healthy, Sutherland also won at Phoenix Country club in 2017.He’s the defending champion so he deserves a spot on this list. Sutherland fired opening rounds of 65-64 last year and won in that epic 9-hole playoff last year at Phoenix Country Club. Sutherland did withdraw from the TimberTech Championship after two rounds so that’s a cause for concern when predicting a winner for Phoenix. If he does play and is healthy, Sutherland also won at Phoenix Country club in 2017. 8 Fred CouplesHard to know what to expect from Couples since he hasn’t played since the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS event where he finished T19. He hasn’t contended since his T2 at the American Family Insurance Championship, but Couples has played well at Phoenix Country Club. He finished T5 last year.Hard to know what to expect from Couples since he hasn’t played since the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS event where he finished T19. He hasn’t contended since his T2 at the American Family Insurance Championship, but Couples has played well at Phoenix Country Club. He finished T5 last year. 7 Tim PetrovicIt feels like a win is on the horizon. If it isn’t this week, it’ll come next year. Petrovic turned in maybe the round of the season with a 61 on Saturday. Unfortunately, he didn’t have his best stuff over the final 13 holes on Sunday and finished T4. He’s finished fourth at each of the first two playoff events. Petrovic has 10 top 10s this season and 21 in 100 career starts on PGA TOUR Champions, but no wins.It feels like a win is on the horizon. If it isn’t this week, it’ll come next year. Petrovic turned in maybe the round of the season with a 61 on Saturday. Unfortunately, he didn’t have his best stuff over the final 13 holes on Sunday and finished T4. He’s finished fourth at each of the first two playoff events. Petrovic has 10 top 10s this season and 21 in 100 career starts on PGA TOUR Champions, but no wins. 6 Steven AlkerHe’s no longer a mystery. Everyone on Tour knows the talent Steven Alker possesses. Furyk admitted after playing with Alker that he didn’t know much about his game before playing with him at Furyk & Friends, but is impressed. How could you not be? Alker was just hoping to Monday Qualify for a few events after turning 50 and now he’s made it all the way to Phoenix and is fully exempt for 2022. The win was far from out of nowhere. He has eight top 10 finishes in nine total starts.He’s no longer a mystery. Everyone on Tour knows the talent Steven Alker possesses. Furyk admitted after playing with Alker that he didn’t know much about his game before playing with him at Furyk & Friends, but is impressed. How could you not be? Alker was just hoping to Monday Qualify for a few events after turning 50 and now he’s made it all the way to Phoenix and is fully exempt for 2022. The win was far from out of nowhere. He has eight top 10 finishes in nine total starts. 5 Miguel Angel JiménezJimenez moved to No. 3 on the Schwab Cup standings with his tie for second on Sunday at the TimberTech Championship. He needs to win and has mixed results at Phoenix Country Club. He finished T47 last year and T4 the year prior. Jimenez is on a great stretch right now. He has four runner-up finishes in his last six. He’s carded a 67 or better in four of his last nine rounds.Jimenez moved to No. 3 on the Schwab Cup standings with his tie for second on Sunday at the TimberTech Championship. He needs to win and has mixed results at Phoenix Country Club. He finished T47 last year and T4 the year prior. Jimenez is on a great stretch right now. He has four runner-up finishes in his last six. He’s carded a 67 or better in four of his last nine rounds. 4 Ernie ElsThe Big Easy has found something of late. He’s finished in a tie for fourth in three of his last four starts including Sunday at the TimberTech Championship. Els has a 63 and a 66 in his last four rounds. Els played well at Phoenix Country Club last year, finishing T5 with rounds of 68-70-66. He’s another guy that has talked in his media sessions about really wanting to win and go for the Schwab Cup. He’s a longshot, but it feels like he’s got the right mindset.The Big Easy has found something of late. He’s finished in a tie for fourth in three of his last four starts including Sunday at the TimberTech Championship. Els has a 63 and a 66 in his last four rounds. Els played well at Phoenix Country Club last year, finishing T5 with rounds of 68-70-66. He’s another guy that has talked in his media sessions about really wanting to win and go for the Schwab Cup. He’s a longshot, but it feels like he’s got the right mindset. 3 Phil MickelsonLefty is making his sixth PGA TOUR Champions start looking for his fourth win. It’s a homecoming for Phil and he’ll definitely have the support of the fans. Phoenix Country Club feels like a course that suits his style. He’ll be able to play aggressive. If Mickelson wins, he’d join Jack Nicklaus as the only players in Champions Tour history to win four of their first six starts. Last time Mickelson played, he didn’t have his stuff. His driver failed him as he took two 9s on hole nine. We’ll see how sharp his game is a couple weeks later.Lefty is making his sixth PGA TOUR Champions start looking for his fourth win. It’s a homecoming for Phil and he’ll definitely have the support of the fans. Phoenix Country Club feels like a course that suits his style. He’ll be able to play aggressive. If Mickelson wins, he’d join Jack Nicklaus as the only players in Champions Tour history to win four of their first six starts. Last time Mickelson played, he didn’t have his stuff. His driver failed him as he took two 9s on hole nine. We’ll see how sharp his game is a couple weeks later. 2 Bernhard LangerMaybe Langer is feeling the pressure a little. He didn’t have his best stuff on Saturday at the TimberTech Championship, but still managed to finish T11, which was important to maintain a sizeable lead on his peers. While he has five Schwab Cup titles, Langer has never won the season ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship. That said, it wouldn’t be fair to say Phoenix Country Club doesn’t fit him. He finished T5 last year and T4 in 2019.Maybe Langer is feeling the pressure a little. He didn’t have his best stuff on Saturday at the TimberTech Championship, but still managed to finish T11, which was important to maintain a sizeable lead on his peers. While he has five Schwab Cup titles, Langer has never won the season ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship. That said, it wouldn’t be fair to say Phoenix Country Club doesn’t fit him. He finished T5 last year and T4 in 2019. 1 Jim FurykIt’s do or die for Furyk and he knows it. His path to the Schwab Cup is very simple. If he wins, it’s his, regardless of what Langer does. Furyk really wants this thing. You could tell after his Sunday TimberTech Championship performance that he was disappointed to finish in a share of second place. Furyk said he was going to take Monday off and then head to Phoenix and take Tuesday and Wednesday to get a feel for the conditions at Phoenix Country Club. Furyk has finished inside the top 10 in four straight starts and he will be ready.It’s do or die for Furyk and he knows it. His path to the Schwab Cup is very simple. If he wins, it’s his, regardless of what Langer does. Furyk really wants this thing. You could tell after his Sunday TimberTech Championship performance that he was disappointed to finish in a share of second place. Furyk said he was going to take Monday off and then head to Phoenix and take Tuesday and Wednesday to get a feel for the conditions at Phoenix Country Club. Furyk has finished inside the top 10 in four straight starts and he will be ready.
