PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS FANTASY
Power Rankings: Dominion Energy Charity Classic
October 18, 2021
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
Phil Mickelson takes the top spot this week in Virginia.
After 36 weeks of regular season play, we’ve finally arrived at the 2020-21 Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs where a Schwab Cup champion will be crowned over the next three events. The first leg of the Playoffs is the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Virginia. The top 72 on the Schwab Cup Points List have qualified. Points are now worth double.
The winner this week will earn $300,000, which is the equivalent of 600,000 points. For perspective, Bernhard Langer enters the Playoffs at No. 1 on the points list and his lead on Jim Furyk, No. 2, is just 71,194 points. Even Ernie Els at No. 5 is within 600,000 points of Langer so a win this week for Els could vault him to No. 1. Phil Mickelson, who outdueled Mike Weir on the final day last year at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, is back to defend. Mickelson is going for his fourth PGA TOUR Champions win in five starts.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Thongchai JaideeThis guy has battled all year. He’s had to Monday Qualify most of the season to get starts and squeaked into the Playoffs with a T5 finish last week at SAS. He’s only played 11 times this super season and finished 72nd on the standings. Instead of having to Monday qualify this week, he’ll get a full week to prepare for his first Dominion Energy Charity Classic.This guy has battled all year. He’s had to Monday Qualify most of the season to get starts and squeaked into the Playoffs with a T5 finish last week at SAS. He’s only played 11 times this super season and finished 72nd on the standings. Instead of having to Monday qualify this week, he’ll get a full week to prepare for his first Dominion Energy Charity Classic. 9 Mike WeirRemember that Weir led the Dominion Energy Classic into the final round last year after a middle round 63, but stumbled a bit on the last day with a 71 and finished second. Still was impressive in his first time around The Country Club of Virginia. Weir was off last week so should be fresh for the playoffs. He’s definitely on the outside at No. 8 on the Schwab Cup points list so he’ll need a win to catch up.Remember that Weir led the Dominion Energy Classic into the final round last year after a middle round 63, but stumbled a bit on the last day with a 71 and finished second. Still was impressive in his first time around The Country Club of Virginia. Weir was off last week so should be fresh for the playoffs. He’s definitely on the outside at No. 8 on the Schwab Cup points list so he’ll need a win to catch up. 8 Jerry KellyI also struggled where to slot to Kelly to be quite honest. He’s finished outside the top 45 in his last three starts. All that said, he’s still No. 3 on the Schwab Cup standings and definitely still in touch with Langer. He’s 297,000 and change back of the leader.I also struggled where to slot to Kelly to be quite honest. He’s finished outside the top 45 in his last three starts. All that said, he’s still No. 3 on the Schwab Cup standings and definitely still in touch with Langer. He’s 297,000 and change back of the leader. 7 Ernie ElsI struggled where to put Els here. I figured last week would be a chance to close the gap on Langer as he was defending at SAS, but he finished T34. He has just two top 10s in his last six starts. He just celebrated his 52nd birthday on Sunday so maybe that’ll give him the good vibes for this week. Els did play well in Richmond last year with weekend rounds of 66-68 to finish T9. The great thing with Ernie is he’s really committed himself to PGA TOUR Champions this season and I could see him locking in and going for it the next three events.I struggled where to put Els here. I figured last week would be a chance to close the gap on Langer as he was defending at SAS, but he finished T34. He has just two top 10s in his last six starts. He just celebrated his 52nd birthday on Sunday so maybe that’ll give him the good vibes for this week. Els did play well in Richmond last year with weekend rounds of 66-68 to finish T9. The great thing with Ernie is he’s really committed himself to PGA TOUR Champions this season and I could see him locking in and going for it the next three events. 6 Alex CejkaHe’s a tear of late. He finished T7 at the Sanford International, T2 at the PURE Insurance Championship and T3 this past week at the SAS Championship. For the first time this season, despite his two major titles, Cejka is in the top 10 on the Schwab Cup standings (10). Pretty impressive, especially considering he’s only played 16 times. For perspective, Langer has played 36 times. Cejka has outside chance for the Schwab Cup – he’s over a million points behind Langer – but you never know if he can win this week.He’s a tear of late. He finished T7 at the Sanford International, T2 at the PURE Insurance Championship and T3 this past week at the SAS Championship. For the first time this season, despite his two major titles, Cejka is in the top 10 on the Schwab Cup standings (10). Pretty impressive, especially considering he’s only played 16 times. For perspective, Langer has played 36 times. Cejka has outside chance for the Schwab Cup – he’s over a million points behind Langer – but you never know if he can win this week. 5 Woody AustinI think Woody is a good pick one of these weeks. He’s not in the running to win the Schwab Cup, but he’s had another good year. He has 12 top 10 finishes including last week at the SAS Championship. He generally plays well at The Country Club of Virginia. He won in 2018 and finished T4 in 2019. While the guys chasing a Schwab Cup may be tight the final three events, I sense Austin will be loose and he’s a good bet this week.I think Woody is a good pick one of these weeks. He’s not in the running to win the Schwab Cup, but he’s had another good year. He has 12 top 10 finishes including last week at the SAS Championship. He generally plays well at The Country Club of Virginia. He won in 2018 and finished T4 in 2019. While the guys chasing a Schwab Cup may be tight the final three events, I sense Austin will be loose and he’s a good bet this week. 4 Miguel Angel JiménezHonestly, nobody is playing better than Miguel heading into the playoffs. He’s finished runner-up three times in the last four events including this past week where he had a putt to win from 15 on the 54th hole and then came up short in a playoff against Lee Janzen. Miguel jumped over Ernie Els and is now fourth on the Schwab Cup standings. He’s still over 300,000 points behind Langer so he probably needs a win at some point in the next three weeks to have a chance. One more thing, Jimenez won in Richmond in 2019.Honestly, nobody is playing better than Miguel heading into the playoffs. He’s finished runner-up three times in the last four events including this past week where he had a putt to win from 15 on the 54th hole and then came up short in a playoff against Lee Janzen. Miguel jumped over Ernie Els and is now fourth on the Schwab Cup standings. He’s still over 300,000 points behind Langer so he probably needs a win at some point in the next three weeks to have a chance. One more thing, Jimenez won in Richmond in 2019. 3 Bernhard LangerHe enters the playoffs as the man to beat. Langer has held the top spot on the Schwab Cup standings for 19 of the 36 regular season weeks this year. Langer is playing well entering the Playoffs with three straight top-10 finishes including a T5 at the SAS Championship. The Country Club of Virginia is a spot Langer has always played well at. He finished T4 the last two years, runner-up in 2018 and he won there in 2017. He has five top 10s in five starts in Richmond. Important to get off to a good start and maintain his lead heading into week two of the playoffs.He enters the playoffs as the man to beat. Langer has held the top spot on the Schwab Cup standings for 19 of the 36 regular season weeks this year. Langer is playing well entering the Playoffs with three straight top-10 finishes including a T5 at the SAS Championship. The Country Club of Virginia is a spot Langer has always played well at. He finished T4 the last two years, runner-up in 2018 and he won there in 2017. He has five top 10s in five starts in Richmond. Important to get off to a good start and maintain his lead heading into week two of the playoffs. 2 Jim FurykThis is a toss up. It’s either Jim Furyk or Bernhard Langer in this spot and I’m going Furyk, who had a better Sunday than Langer at the SAS Championship to finish T3 and make up some ground on the Schwab Cup leader. Furyk had his son Tanner on the bag as Fluff got injured mid-week in Cary. Furyk has back-to-back top-5 finishes and said on Sunday at SAS that he’s excited about the Playoffs and he’s probably going to need to win one of the events to have a chance. Furyk finished T13 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic last year.This is a toss up. It’s either Jim Furyk or Bernhard Langer in this spot and I’m going Furyk, who had a better Sunday than Langer at the SAS Championship to finish T3 and make up some ground on the Schwab Cup leader. Furyk had his son Tanner on the bag as Fluff got injured mid-week in Cary. Furyk has back-to-back top-5 finishes and said on Sunday at SAS that he’s excited about the Playoffs and he’s probably going to need to win one of the events to have a chance. Furyk finished T13 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic last year. 1 Phil MickelsonThere is no other choice here. Mickelson won at The Country Club of Virginia last year with scores of 68-66-65 for a three-shot win. Two weeks ago, he won the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS for his third PGA TOUR Champions win. He has a 68.00 scoring average in his four starts. His only non-win was the Cologuard Classic in February where he didn’t have a good final round (73). Mickelson seems to be enjoying playing on the Champions Tour. He hinted at playing the Schwab Cup Championship and even said he was debating playing TimberTech, the second playoff event.There is no other choice here. Mickelson won at The Country Club of Virginia last year with scores of 68-66-65 for a three-shot win. Two weeks ago, he won the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS for his third PGA TOUR Champions win. He has a 68.00 scoring average in his four starts. His only non-win was the Cologuard Classic in February where he didn’t have a good final round (73). Mickelson seems to be enjoying playing on the Champions Tour. He hinted at playing the Schwab Cup Championship and even said he was debating playing TimberTech, the second playoff event.
