PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS FANTASY
Power Rankings: PURE Insurance Championship
September 21, 2021
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
Jerry Kelly will be on the watch this week at Pebble Beach.
The PURE Insurance Championship is back at Pebble Beach for an 18th year. It’s a very unique tournament as participants from First Tee chapters around the country are selected and are paired with a PGA TOUR Champions player for the week.
The juniors compete in a separate competition and there is also a pro/junior competition. Both pros and juniors play a rotation of Pebble Beach Golf Resort and Spyglass Hill Golf Course (new this year). Jim Furyk won in 2020, but won’t defend due to his obligations as an assistant to Steve Stricker at the Ryder Cup this week. Kirk Triplett, a California native, has been most successful over the years at the PURE Insurance Championship. He won recently in 2019 and also won in 2012 and 2013. Jerry Kelly, who ranks second on the Schwab Cup standings with three regular season events remaining, was in a playoff last year with Jim Furyk and fell short.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Stuart ApplebyThe Australian makes his PGA TOUR Champions debut this week. The 9-time PGA TOUR winner turned 50 in May. Appleby last played the PGA TOUR in 2019. He made three starts and made all three cuts. In his ten starts over the years at Pebble, he had limited success. His best finish is a T15 in 2011.The Australian makes his PGA TOUR Champions debut this week. The 9-time PGA TOUR winner turned 50 in May. Appleby last played the PGA TOUR in 2019. He made three starts and made all three cuts. In his ten starts over the years at Pebble, he had limited success. His best finish is a T15 in 2011. 9 Mark O'MearaProbably sacrilegious to not include O’Meara here, right? He does have five wins around this place (1985, 1989, 1990, 1992, 1997). O’Meara, now 64 years old, has just one top 10 this season in 23 starts, so it’s a longshot, but you never know. He’s best finish of recent at Pebble is a T24 in 2017. And don’t forget that O’Meara did win the Cologuard Classic in 2019 so it’s definitely in him.Probably sacrilegious to not include O’Meara here, right? He does have five wins around this place (1985, 1989, 1990, 1992, 1997). O’Meara, now 64 years old, has just one top 10 this season in 23 starts, so it’s a longshot, but you never know. He’s best finish of recent at Pebble is a T24 in 2017. And don’t forget that O’Meara did win the Cologuard Classic in 2019 so it’s definitely in him. 8 Vijay SinghStrong weekend performance by Singh at the Sanford International gets him into Power Rankings this week. He had back-to-back top 10s coming into last week and played well on the final two days even though he finished T27. The last two years at Pebble, he finished T18 and T14. Singh won at Pebble in 2004 and had seven top 10s in 25 trips around the gem. He remains on the outside looking in for the Schwab Cup Championship so he needs some big weeks.Strong weekend performance by Singh at the Sanford International gets him into Power Rankings this week. He had back-to-back top 10s coming into last week and played well on the final two days even though he finished T27. The last two years at Pebble, he finished T18 and T14. Singh won at Pebble in 2004 and had seven top 10s in 25 trips around the gem. He remains on the outside looking in for the Schwab Cup Championship so he needs some big weeks. 7 Steven AlkerAt this point, Alker has to be in the Power Rankings until his top 10 streak ends. So far, he’s 4-for-4. Every PGA TOUR Champions event he’s played, he’s finished inside the top 10 including a T7 last week. He’s got a 67.25 scoring average so far. After getting into Boeing through the Monday Qualifier, he’s had to top 10 into the next week three straight times to earn another start. He’s already up to 63rd on the Schwab Cup standings so he’s got a great chance at full status for 2022 if he keeps this pace. Alker has three career starts at Pebble. He finished T28 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2003.At this point, Alker has to be in the Power Rankings until his top 10 streak ends. So far, he’s 4-for-4. Every PGA TOUR Champions event he’s played, he’s finished inside the top 10 including a T7 last week. He’s got a 67.25 scoring average so far. After getting into Boeing through the Monday Qualifier, he’s had to top 10 into the next week three straight times to earn another start. He’s already up to 63rd on the Schwab Cup standings so he’s got a great chance at full status for 2022 if he keeps this pace. Alker has three career starts at Pebble. He finished T28 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2003. 6 Mike WeirHe took the week off last week so should be ready to go, especially with his coach in town. Weir played well at his first PURE Insurance Championship last year. He finished T4 with a second round 65. At number eight on the Schwab Cup standings, Weir really needs a second win to move into the top five to really have a chance to chase the cup in the playoffs. Weir has a long history of playing Pebble during his TOUR days (21 stats) and finished second in 2005 and 2009.He took the week off last week so should be ready to go, especially with his coach in town. Weir played well at his first PURE Insurance Championship last year. He finished T4 with a second round 65. At number eight on the Schwab Cup standings, Weir really needs a second win to move into the top five to really have a chance to chase the cup in the playoffs. Weir has a long history of playing Pebble during his TOUR days (21 stats) and finished second in 2005 and 2009. 5 Kirk TriplettThis event feels like it just means more to Triplett than maybe anyone else in the field. First, he’s a local. He first played Pebble as a kid in 1980. He competed in the NorCal Amateur back in the day at Spyglass. Second, he’s got a real passion for helping the kids. Not just this week, but Triplett often invites junior golfers in the cities we play to come play in the pro-am with him, if a spot is open. I guess most importantly, he’s a three-time winner of the event. All that said, it has been a tough year for Triplett, who has just four top 10s in 30 starts and ranks 36th, right on the number to make it to the season-ending Schwab Cup Championship. This week could help a lot.This event feels like it just means more to Triplett than maybe anyone else in the field. First, he’s a local. He first played Pebble as a kid in 1980. He competed in the NorCal Amateur back in the day at Spyglass. Second, he’s got a real passion for helping the kids. Not just this week, but Triplett often invites junior golfers in the cities we play to come play in the pro-am with him, if a spot is open. I guess most importantly, he’s a three-time winner of the event. All that said, it has been a tough year for Triplett, who has just four top 10s in 30 starts and ranks 36th, right on the number to make it to the season-ending Schwab Cup Championship. This week could help a lot. 4 K.J. ChoiHe had a putt to win the Sanford International last week that just missed so his breakthrough win on PGA TOUR Champions appears in reach. This will be his second PURE Insurance Championship. He finished T14 last year. Choi has five top 10s in 15 starts as a rookie on PGA TOUR Champions. When he’s on, he’s had some really high finishes last week, a T4 at The Ally Challenge and a T3 at the Senior PGA Championship. Choi played a bunch at Pebble during his TOUR years, 16 times in fact, with his best finish coming in 2004 (T4).He had a putt to win the Sanford International last week that just missed so his breakthrough win on PGA TOUR Champions appears in reach. This will be his second PURE Insurance Championship. He finished T14 last year. Choi has five top 10s in 15 starts as a rookie on PGA TOUR Champions. When he’s on, he’s had some really high finishes last week, a T4 at The Ally Challenge and a T3 at the Senior PGA Championship. Choi played a bunch at Pebble during his TOUR years, 16 times in fact, with his best finish coming in 2004 (T4). 3 Steve FleschHe’s playing about as well as anybody right now. Rounds of 67-65-66 were really impressive last week in windy conditions. He almost won the tournament, but a wayward drive on the 54th hole costed him a chance to win and he fell short in a playoff. He’s got three top five finishes in his last five starts. Of his last 15 rounds, six of them have been a 66 or better. That’s impressive golf. He also finished T6 at the PURE Insurance Championship last year.He’s playing about as well as anybody right now. Rounds of 67-65-66 were really impressive last week in windy conditions. He almost won the tournament, but a wayward drive on the 54th hole costed him a chance to win and he fell short in a playoff. He’s got three top five finishes in his last five starts. Of his last 15 rounds, six of them have been a 66 or better. That’s impressive golf. He also finished T6 at the PURE Insurance Championship last year. 2 Ernie ElsHe finished third last year in his PURE Insurance Championship debut and had a chance to get into the playoff, but made bogey on No. 18 to fall short. Still, an opening round 65 around Pebble has me believing in Els this week. He hasn’t had his best stuff of late with back-to-back finishes outside of the top 30, but that’s OK. Els didn’t play at Pebble much during his TOUR career (just four times) and that’s also OK.He finished third last year in his PURE Insurance Championship debut and had a chance to get into the playoff, but made bogey on No. 18 to fall short. Still, an opening round 65 around Pebble has me believing in Els this week. He hasn’t had his best stuff of late with back-to-back finishes outside of the top 30, but that’s OK. Els didn’t play at Pebble much during his TOUR career (just four times) and that’s also OK. 1 Jerry KellyHe shot a 65 on Sunday at Pebble last year to squeeze his way into a playoff with Jim Furyk. In four starts at Pebble, he has four top 20 finishes including a pair of runner-up finishes. He also finished second in 2017 with weekend rounds of 66-67. With Furyk off this week, it’s a great opportunity for Kelly to move to No. 1 with two regular season events remaining after this week. Kelly finished fifth in St. Louis two weeks ago and T21 last week in Sioux Falls.He shot a 65 on Sunday at Pebble last year to squeeze his way into a playoff with Jim Furyk. In four starts at Pebble, he has four top 20 finishes including a pair of runner-up finishes. He also finished second in 2017 with weekend rounds of 66-67. With Furyk off this week, it’s a great opportunity for Kelly to move to No. 1 with two regular season events remaining after this week. Kelly finished fifth in St. Louis two weeks ago and T21 last week in Sioux Falls.
