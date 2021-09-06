-
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS FANTASY
Power Rankings: Ascension Charity Classic
September 06, 2021
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
Super Bernhard Langer was created in honor of his 64th birthday
PGA TOUR Champions has the spotlight this week as it heads to Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis for the inaugural Ascension Charity Classic. The PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour have finished their seasons are off this week. Norwood Hills hosted the 1948 PGA Championship, won by Ben Hogan, and the 1972 and 1973 Greater St. Louis Classic on the PGA TOUR. Lee Trevino won in 1972.
Here is a look at the Power Rankings heading into the week.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Jerry KellyFeels down right disrespectful to leave Kelly out of Power Rankings with the season he’s had. Not the best showing at The Ally Challenge (T30), but 14 top 10s this season is convincing enough to me to list him as a player to watch at Norwood Hills. You know he doesn’t want to lose touch with Langer either. Kelly ranks third on the Schwab Cup standings.Feels down right disrespectful to leave Kelly out of Power Rankings with the season he’s had. Not the best showing at The Ally Challenge (T30), but 14 top 10s this season is convincing enough to me to list him as a player to watch at Norwood Hills. You know he doesn’t want to lose touch with Langer either. Kelly ranks third on the Schwab Cup standings.
9 Joe DurantHe was the feel good story of The Ally Challenge. He admitted after edging Langer that he almost decided to put away the clubs for good after the U.S. Senior Open after what he called “horrendous” putting. With the support of his wife, Tracey, he kept going and played very well at The Ally Challenge to capture his fourth Champions Tour win. When he least expected a win, he got it. Durant changed his putting grip at the urging of Brad Faxon and turned in rounds of 65-66-68 to win for the first time since 2018. He’s got to be oozing with confidence.
8 Steve FleschWatch out for Steve Flesch. He’s finished second, T11 and T4 in his last three starts. If you look up and down his week-by-week scores, Sunday jumps out. He turned in a 64 two weeks ago at The Ally Challenge to finish T4. Two months ago, he dropped a 63 in the final round of the AmFam Championship to finish T12. If he gets off to a good start this week, he’s someone to watch for sure.
7 Vijay SinghWhat a final round in Michigan with that albatross from nearly 260 yards out on hole 15. This even surprised me, but it was Vijay’s first top 10 since November of 2020. He’s got four rounds of 67 in his last ten rounds. He’s also right on the border (34th) of the Schwab Cup standings to make it to the finale in Phoenix. Might be the beginning of a big final push for Singh.
6 Darren ClarkeReally gutsy performance by Darren Clarke at The Ally Challenge. He dealt with the stomach bug and still finished T10. Clarke ranks fifth in driving distance and 10th in putting average. At 13th on the Schwab Cup standings, he’s sort of outside where he needs to be to make a realistic push at winning it all. He needs another victory here soon before the playoffs.
5 Steven AlkerYou’ve got to keep putting Alker on Power Rankings, right? Two starts and two top 10 finishes since turning 50 and switching from the Korn Ferry Tour to PGA TOUR Champions. He’s doing it the hard way too as he had to Monday Qualify for Boeing Classic and then played his way into The Ally Challenge where he finished T3 to play his way into the Ascension Charity Classic. He’s already up to 73rd on the Schwab Cup standings so he has a real shot to play his way into the postseason too.
4 Doug BarronWhen Doug has it going, he’s one of the best on Tour. He shot a second round 64 in Michigan two weeks ago and finished fourth after winning in Canada less than a month ago. He has five rounds of 66 or better in his last three starts. Barron ranks 13th on Tour in birdie average at 3.88.
3 Ernie ElsThe Big Easy is on a nice run. He’s finished top 10 in five of his last six starts including a solo second in July in New York. Surprisingly, he hasn’t won since the SAS Championship in October 2020, but he’s maintained second through fourth position on the Schwab Cup all year. Ernie leads the Tour in total eagles (21) and maybe this is a week he can truly take advantage of his length.
2 Jim FurykThe more you talk to Furyk, the more you really feel like he loves playing PGA TOUR Champions. He always calls it his “new home” in media availability. You know Jim’s going to push Bernhard for the Schwab Cup too. He ranks second on the standings and is coming in off a T10 at The Ally Challenge. His worst finish in the last two months is a T16 so he’s as good a bet to have a chance on Sunday as anyone.
1 Bernhard LangerThere was a stretch a month ago that people started wondering about Bernhard Langer. Was this it? He answered those questions emphatically at The Ally Challenge with a second place finish to move back to No. 1 on the Schwab Cup standings. The legendary round of 64 on his 64th birthday I think pumped even more life in him to go win the Schwab Cup. He’ll be ready to add another course to his victory list this week.
