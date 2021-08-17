-
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS FANTASY
Power Rankings: Boeing Classic
August 17, 2021
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
August 17, 2021
Jerry Kelly is a favorite this week at the Boeing Classic.
The Boeing Classic is back at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge for a 16th playing outside Seattle, Washington. Brandt Jobe will defend his championship from 2019 as the tournament was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jobe opened the final round in 2019 with five straight birdies and never looked back as he shot a 63 to win by three. Seattle’s own Fred Couples held the lead going into the final round, but turned in a 76 and finished T3. The field is stacked this year with the likes of Couples, Els, Furyk, Kelly and Langer. This is the second event in the midst of three straight. Doug Barron won last week at the Shaw Charity Classic and the Tour heads to the Midwest next week for the Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills.
Here is a look at the Power Rankings for the Boeing Classic.
Mike Weir – He got off to a great start last week in his home nation with a 63, but couldn't keep the momentum going. Weir still finished T9, but you got to believe he was hoping for better. Still four top 10s in his last five so he's entering his first Boeing Classic playing solid golf. Did you know that Weir leads the Tour in sand save percentage? 70.19. Weir didn't have a great putting week at Shaw, but he does rank 11th on Tour so that bodes well in general. Brandt Jobe – That final-round 63 was really impressive two years ago at the Boeing Classic to win and Jobe is hot right now. He dunked one for eagle on the final hole last week to finish T3. He also had a sixth place finish a month ago. Jobe's son recently started his baseball career after being drafted by the Tigers and Jobe has this exuberance about him.

Steve Flesch – I think a lot of people were really rooting for Flesch to get it done on Sunday at the Shaw Charity Classic. He had a two-shot lead with three to play and finished second. Flesch said afterwards that he's playing well and has worked hard on his game and "maybe next week I'll win one" so the confidence is there. Flesch has four top 15 finishes (two top 10s) in four trips to the Boeing Classic. Stephen Ames – If you talk to players or swing instructors, they'll tell you that Ames has one of the best swings on Tour. Despite a final round 70 last week, he finished T6. He also finished T8 at the U.S. Senior Open in his start prior. He's really got the ability to rack up birdies. He has two rounds of 65 and a 64 in his last two starts. That'll be key this week as the winning number has been low. The last three years it's been -18, -18, -19. Jim Furyk – It'll be his first trip to the Boeing Classic and he enters in good form. Of course he had the big splash win at the U.S. Senior Open, his third of the season. Furyk followed that up with a T16 at the Senior Open Championship where he turned in a final round 66. Furyk will defend his Ally Challenge title from a year ago next week, so this feels like a good tune up week. He'll be rested and ready. Bernhard Langer – He's got two wins and seven top 10s in 11 trips to the Boeing Classic over the years. His last win around Snoqualmie came in 2016. Langer is in the midst of this stretch where he's putting up solid rounds, but he's not truly contending. Like last week, he went 68-67-68 and finished T16. That goes to show you how difficult it is to win on PGA TOUR Champions. You have to go really low. Langer is up to No. 2 on the Charles Schwab Cup standings and is right on the heels of Jerry Kelly. He turns 64 next week and you know he wants to make history with another Schwab Cup. Ernie Els – Yes, Ernie is sponsored by Boeing. He made an appearance at the Boeing Classic in 2019 before turning 50, but this will be his first start in the event. Els didn't play last week, but he does have three top 10 finishes in his last four including a solo second at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open. Els just recently returned to the U.S. after playing in The Open Championship and the Senior Open Championship. This tournament has favored the long hitter the last two years with Brandt Jobe and Scott Parel winning so Ernie has to be a favorite. Doug Barron – Nobody has the momentum like Doug Barron. He went birdie, birdie, birdie to win the Shaw Charity Classic and is now up to 16th on the Schwab Cup standings, his highest ranking since early this season. Barron hit some really good shots last week including a 4-iron into the 54th that he called the best of his life after. His finishes can be a little bit streaky, but you know he's coming into Boeing on a high. This will be Barron's first trip to the Boeing Classic. Fred Couples – People might push back and say this is too high, but hear me out. He probably should have won the Boeing Classic in 2019 and he has four third place showings around Snoqualmie Ridge. This will be his 10th time playing in his hometown event. He turned in a Saturday 63 in 2019 that included a hole-in-one on the ninth hole. Also, in fairness to Couples, this isn't just a hometown pick. He's finished inside the top 10 in five straight starts including a T2 at the AmFam Championship and a T3 at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS. Jerry Kelly – After taking the Shaw Charity Classic off, the No. 1 player on the Charles Schwab Cup standings is back. He's played very well at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge including a win in 2017 and a T3 in 2019 with consistent rounds of 67-68-69. The year he won, he went 65-66-66. He also finished T6 at the Boeing Classic in 2016. This will be his fourth trip to Snoqualmie. Kelly has been an automatic top 10 most of the season, but especially of late. He has finished inside the top 10 in eight of his last nine starts including four in a row. He’s finished inside the top 10 in five straight starts including a T2 at the AmFam Championship and a T3 at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS. 1 Jerry KellyAfter taking the Shaw Charity Classic off, the No. 1 player on the Charles Schwab Cup standings is back. He’s played very well at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge including a win in 2017 and a T3 in 2019 with consistent rounds of 67-68-69. The year he won, he went 65-66-66. He also finished T6 at the Boeing Classic in 2016. This will be his fourth trip to Snoqualmie. Kelly has been an automatic top 10 most of the season, but especially of late. He has finished inside the top 10 in eight of his last nine starts including four in a row.After taking the Shaw Charity Classic off, the No. 1 player on the Charles Schwab Cup standings is back. He’s played very well at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge including a win in 2017 and a T3 in 2019 with consistent rounds of 67-68-69. The year he won, he went 65-66-66. He also finished T6 at the Boeing Classic in 2016. This will be his fourth trip to Snoqualmie. Kelly has been an automatic top 10 most of the season, but especially of late. He has finished inside the top 10 in eight of his last nine starts including four in a row.
