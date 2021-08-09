-
Power Rankings: Shaw Charity Classic
August 09, 2021
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
- Bernhard Langer is one to watch this week at the Shaw Charity Classic. (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Professional golf in Canada is back this week. The Shaw Charity Classic is the first major professional golf tournament to resume play since the COVID-19 pandemic. This year will be the eighth playing of the Shaw Charity Classic at Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club. Wes Short, Jr. won in 2019 and is the defending champion. On the 54th hole, his approach hit a rock in the hazard and bounced onto the green in one of the all-time breaks and he two-putted for birdie to win. Scott McCarron won in 2017 and 2018, but he isn’t in the field this year due to an injury.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Steve FleschFlesch has pieced together a string of three top 15 finishes in his last four starts so I’m slotting him tenth. He also played really well in Calgary last year including an opening round 62. He finished third. He also finished T12 in 2017.Flesch has pieced together a string of three top 15 finishes in his last four starts so I’m slotting him tenth. He also played really well in Calgary last year including an opening round 62. He finished third. He also finished T12 in 2017.
9 Tim PetrovicHe finished 11th at the Shaw Charity Classic in 2019, but he’s on this list because he’s 14th on the Schwab Cup standings and has had a strong year. He has seven top 10 finishes this season including a second at the Senior PGA Championship. Petrovic has missed the cut in his last two starts, but he’s in line to have his best season to date on PGA TOUR Champions.
8 Jeff MaggertHe won the Shaw Charity Classic in 2015 by four shots with a Saturday 63 and a Sunday 64. Maggert has been solid over the years in Calgary in addition to the win. He finished T15 in 2019 and T13 in 2018. He has a 67.89 scoring average at Canyon Meadows. He also shot a 63 in 2018 in the final round.
7 Billy AndradeAndrade has three top 10s around Canyon Meadows in six trips to the Shaw Charity Classic. He finished T5 in 2019 on the strength of a 64 in round one. Andrade also finished second to Fred Couples in 2014. Andrade has been mostly up and down this season with a pair of top 10 finishes.
6 Scott ParelParel finished tied for second at the Shaw Charity Classic in 2018, one shot behind champion Scott McCarron. He finished T22 at Canyon Meadows in 2019. This will be his fifth trip to Calgary. His recent results don’t indicate he’s close to winning again, but he does have some solid rounds around Canyon Meadows.
5 Wes Short, Jr.The defending champion, albeit two years ago, has to be in the mix. It did take a wild final hole, but he turned in rounds of 64-67-66 so he clearly knows his way around the place. Even in 2014, he carded a final round 64 and finished fifth. Of late, Short Jr. has been really good. He finished T3 at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open, T8 at the U.S. Senior Open and T8 at the Senior Open Championship. He’s jumped from 31st on the Schwab Cup standings to 22 in his last three starts.
4 Alex CejkaCejka is one of the top ranked players in the field with his two major wins in his rookie season on PGA TOUR Champions. In his last five starts, he has three top 20 finishes including two T11s. This will be his first trip to the Shaw Charity Classic.
3 Stephen AmesI’m not just putting all the Canadians in the top 10 this week. Ames also deserves inclusion here. Last time he played, he had a great chance to win the U.S. Senior Open through three rounds, but had some tough luck in the final round and fell to eighth. His play in the last two months has been really strong. In mid-April he was 43rd on the Schwab Cup standings and now he’s down to 20th. Ames has never played particularly well at Canyon Meadows, but he enters with good form.
2 Mike WeirWeir is the sentimental favorite this week and I think it’s fair to slot him second. It’s been a month since he’s played (since he skipped the Senior Open Championship), but his last showing was a T2 finish at the U.S. Senior Open. He also finished solo second at the Principal Charity Classic in early June. This will be his first event in Canada on PGA TOUR Champions. Of course in 1999, he won the Air Canada Championship in Vancouver. It was his first PGA TOUR win. Would be pretty special if he collected a PGA TOUR Champions win in Canada.
1 Bernhard LangerHe’s the highest ranked player in the field this week at No. 3 on the Charles Schwab Cup standings so it’s a real chance to gain ground on Jerry Kelly and Jim Furyk. This will be his fifth playing in Calgary and he’s had success. He finished T6 in 2018 and T2 in 2016. He finished T12 in 2019. Langer is also heating up at the right time. He had a chance to win the Senior Open in England, but finished fourth. It was his third straight top 10 result.
