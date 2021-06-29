-
Power Rankings: DICK'S Sporting Goods Open
June 29, 2021
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
- June 29, 2021
- Jim Furyk is one to watch this week at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
The 50th anniversary of professional golf at En-Joie Golf Club is here for the annual DICK’S Sporting Goods Open. From 1971-2006, the PGA TOUR played the B.C. Open (first year was the Broome County Open), but every year the best came to En-Joie. Tom Kite won in 1978, Jay Haas won in 1981, local Joey Sindelar won in 1987, Fred Couples won in 1991, John Daly won in 1992 and Brad Faxon went back-to-back in 1999 and 2000. In 2007, a PGA TOUR Champions event, the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open filled the void at En-Joie. Bernhard Langer won in 2014, Scott McCarron won in 2017 and Doug Barron shocked the golf world in 2019. The 2020 playing of the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Here is a look at the Power Rankings for the 14th playing of the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Retief GoosenGoosen comes into the DSGO with ten top 10 finishes this season. He ranks seventh on the Schwab Cup standings. He finished T13 in his only DICK'S Sporting Goods Open in 2019. He never played in Endicott during his PGA TOUR days. Feels like a golf course he can over power. 9 David TomsFresh off a T3 at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS, it feels like the right time to get Toms back into the Power Rankings. A 66-70 on Saturday/Sunday on the very difficult Firestone Country Club tells me his game is in good shape. Toms doesn't have a ton of history at En-Joie. He finished T42 in his only other DICK'S Sporting Goods Open in 2019. Toms played three times in Endicott on the PGA TOUR and did finish T10 in 1993. 8 Scott ParelParel has played well each of his three trips to En-Joie so that's enough for me to slot him eighth. He finished T6 in 2019 and T7 in 2017. Overall, Parel played really well in 2020, but hasn't been as good in 2021. He started T4-T3 to open the new year, but doesn't have a top 10 since that T3 in February. Like Goydos, I'm relying on past performance at En-Joie more than anything here. 7 Paul GoydosGoydos hasn't won on PGA TOUR Champions since 2017 so this might be a flier, but En-Joie is a track he's definitely played well on over his career. In six starts in Endicott on PGA TOUR Champions, he has a win (2016) and three top 10s. He finished second in 2015 and T5 in 2018. Even during his PGA TOUR days, he finished T10 in 2000 at En-Joie and T7 in 1994. It's clearly a course that suits Goydos. He has three top 10s this season and ranks 35th on the Schwab Cup standings. 6 Miguel Angel JiménezThis will be Miguel's fourth DICK'S Sporting Goods Open at En-Joie. He finished T6 in 2019. Jimenez has had another solid season. He has nine top 10s and recently finished T2 at the American Family Insurance Championship. He ranks fifth on the Schwab Cup standings. Similar to Els, this week is a chance to squeeze closer to Jerry Kelly. Jimenez never played the B.C. Open. 5 Doug BarronEn-Joie is where Doug Barron's over-50 golf career changed forever in 2019. He had to go through the pre-qualifier and the Monday Qualifier just to get into the field and then shot 65-68-66 to beat Fred Couples by two shots. It was truly one of the great out of nowhere wins ever. Since, Barron has carved out a nice career on PGA TOUR Champions. He currently ranks 20th on the Schwab Cup standings with four top 10 finishes this season. Good vibes can definitely lead to another win. 4 Bernhard LangerThis will be Langer's 9th DICK'S Sporting Goods Open. He won in 2014 and has four additional top 10 finishes at En-Joie. Last time around, he finished T24. Langer hasn't finished in the top 10 in now five consecutive events, but this feels like a course where he can find his success again. 3 Kevin SutherlandHe has four top 10 finishes in six starts at En-Joie including a T6 in 2019. Sutherland is maybe best known for his 59 at En-Joie in Round 2 of the 2014 playing. He went out in 28 on the front nine and closed in 31. He was actually 9-under through his first eight holes with either a birdie or eagle on each of his first eight. Sutherland missed about six weeks with a back injury, but came back strong last week with a T7 at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS. Feels like he's back to his old self. 2 Ernie ElsComing off a solo fifth at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS, Els has a chance to get back to No. 1 on the Schwab Cup standings, especially with Jerry Kelly taking the week off. After three straight finishes outside the top 15, Els may have turned the corner last week at Firestone. Els never played at En-Joie during his TOUR so no telling how the course will suit him. 1 Jim FurykSlotting Jim back at the top of power rankings with Jerry Kelly and Steve Stricker not in the field this week. Furyk has finished in the top 6 each of his last three starts including a solo sixth last week at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS. Furyk played the B.C. Open three times during his TOUR career (1994, 1995, 1998). His best finish was a T17 in 1995. Furyk is up to 9th on the Schwab Cup standings and could use another boost in advance of the U.S. Senior Open next week. Furyk is up to 9th on the Schwab Cup standings and could use another boost in advance of the U.S. Senior Open next week.
