Power Rankings: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
May 24, 2021
By Robert Van Deering, PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Steve Stricker holes out for eagle at the PGA Championship
The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship is upon us and will be at historic Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Southern Hills Country Club is no stranger to hosting big time events as it has hosted three U.S. Opens and four PGA Championships and will be the site for the 2022 PGA Championship. Southern Hills is a par 71 and is listed at 7,481 yards. It will be interesting to see if it actually is played to the full yardage as there are three par 5s on the course with two of them playing well over 600 yards, that being the par-5 5th hole listed at 656 yards and the par-5 13th hole listed at 632 yards. It should be an exciting week in Tulsa.
9 Darren ClarkeAfter his win in January, he’s cooled off a little bit but has rediscovered some of that form from the beginning of the year. His last 3 results are tied for 13th in the Insperity Invitational, tied for 8th at the Regions Tradition and solo 14th at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. He has all the tools in the bag to get it done this week.
8 Ken TanigawaDefending champion of this event hasn't been in great form of late, but in the last two weeks maybe he has found something in his game that will allow him to contend on Sunday and repeat. His last two finishes were tied for 29th at the Regions Tradition and tied for 19th at Mitsubishi Electric Classic. I think Ken might use Phil Mickelson’s win this week at the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island as motivation because it only takes one week for everything to click and for you to be back in the winner circle again. His game is trending in the right direction and you can’t count out the defending champion of the event because I’m sure there is some extra motivation to play well in this event and have a chance to repeat.
7 Retief GoosenRetief is no stranger to Southern Hills as he won the 2001 U.S. Open there over Mark Brooks in an 18-hole playoff on a Monday to claim the victory. He also placed tied for 23rd in the 2007 PGA Championship also at Southern Hills when Tiger Woods won. The familiarity with the venue must give him some type of an advantage in knowing where you can and can’t miss it on this golf course. His last three results on TOUR are tied for 9th at the Insperity Invitational, tied for 8th at the Regions Tradition and tied for 35th at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. Goosen ranks first in driving distance on TOUR and that might play a big factor this week again. The other keys stats for him are he ranks 3rd on TOUR in birdie average at 4.41 and is tied for second with 269 birdies and only trails Bernhard Langer at 287. Goosen also is ranked 5th on TOUR in putting average at 1.737. So at a course he has previous success on it wouldn’t be a stretch to say he could win another major at this venue again.
6 Ernie ElsHe should be a player to watch this week as he has the game to not only contend, but to win it all come Sunday. Form wise coming in with a tied for 4th at the Regions Tradition and tied for 22nd last week at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. Also, Els has had success on Southern Hills in a major before back in the 2007 PGA Championship where he finished solo 3rd to Tiger Woods. So, it will be interesting to see how much advantage that gives him this week being at a course he’s played well in a major previously. Els ranks 2nd in driving distance, tied with John Daly and has the most eagles on TOUR with 14.
5 Robert KarlssonComing into this week, his game has been trending in the right direction with his last 4 results being a tie for second at the Chubb Classic, tied for 20th at the Insperity Invitational, solo 3rd at the Regions Tradition and a tie for 10th at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. He has been close to getting his first win this season and this might be the week he puts it all together for his first PGA TOUR Champions victory and a major. Karlsson has used his length to his advantage and it might play a factor this week because he is ranked 9th in driving distance and another key stat is, he is 10th in Greens in Regulation. He is also great on the greens with 13 eagles, the second most on TOUR trailing Ernie Els, who has 14 and owns a putting average at 1.729, which ranks 3rd on TOUR.
4 Bernhard LangerBig time players show up in big time events and Bernhard is a big-time player. His last four results are tied for 6th at the Chubb Classic, tied for 5th at the Insperity Invitational, tied for 6th at the Regions Tradition and tied for 32nd at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. Over his last 29 rounds, 26 have been under-par. I expect Langer to be there on Sunday either leading or within a few shots of the lead and if he could claim victory this Sunday it would be his 42nd PGA TOUR Champions victory. The last time he won this event was in 2017 at Trump National Golf Club.
3 Jim FurykFuryk has cooled off from last year when he won his first two times on the PGA TOUR Champions, but in a big time event like this I expect him to be up near the top of the leaderboard coming off a tied for 9th at the Insperity Invitational and tied for 19th at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him hoisting the trophy come Sunday evening.
2 Alex CejkaOne of the hottest players right now on PGA TOUR Champions and in his last 3 starts he’s gone tied for second, first and tied for 26th. So, you must believe he has a lot of confidence and is feeling well right now coming into this week. He is the real deal and can’t be overlooked so expect him to be there on Sunday.
1 Steve StrickerThe hottest player on PGA TOUR Champions and how could you debate this with his last three starts being a tied for 3rd at the Cologuard Classic, a win at the Chubb Classic and solo second at the Regions Tradition and a bonus result is he finished tied for 44th last week at the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island. So, his game is in form and ready for another difficult test this week in Tulsa. So, I wouldn’t be shocked if he got his 7th PGA TOUR Champions victory come Sunday evening.
