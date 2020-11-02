-
Power Rankings: Charles Schwab Cup Championship
November 02, 2020
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
- Jim Furyk will be one to watch this week. (Tracy Wilcox/Getty Images)
It wasn’t the full 27-event schedule that was released to the public in late 2019, but we’ve reached the end of a fun season.
The annual Charles Schwab Cup Championship is on the docket at Phoenix Country Club. It’ll be much different this season as instead of a limited field event to crown a season long champion, it’s a full-field event to end the year. It’s still a very strong field. Fred Couples will play for the first time in two months and Jim Furyk will make his debut at Phoenix Country Club.
There are also several guys in the field that will fly straight to Augusta for the Masters after the event (Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle, Larry Mize, Jose Maria Olazabal, Vijay Singh and Mike Weir).
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Miguel Angel JiménezJimenez enters Phoenix Country Club after a final-round 66 in Boca that scared the top of the leaderboard. He ultimately finished fourth for his fifth top 10 of the season to move to third on the Charles Schwab Cup standings. Jimenez played well last year at Phoenix Country Club, finishing T4. He turned in a Round 3 63.Jimenez enters Phoenix Country Club after a final-round 66 in Boca that scared the top of the leaderboard. He ultimately finished fourth for his fifth top 10 of the season to move to third on the Charles Schwab Cup standings. Jimenez played well last year at Phoenix Country Club, finishing T4. He turned in a Round 3 63. 9 Jeff MaggertHow can we leave Maggert off this list? We can’t. He turned in rounds of 63-65-69-66 and then hit one of the all-time shots on No. 17 in the playoff to edge Goosen. He only made three bogeys in four rounds last year. His play this season (1 top 10) doesn’t suggest a win is on the horizon, but remember that last year he didn’t enter Phoenix Country Club bubbling with momentum either.How can we leave Maggert off this list? We can’t. He turned in rounds of 63-65-69-66 and then hit one of the all-time shots on No. 17 in the playoff to edge Goosen. He only made three bogeys in four rounds last year. His play this season (1 top 10) doesn’t suggest a win is on the horizon, but remember that last year he didn’t enter Phoenix Country Club bubbling with momentum either. 8 Fred CouplesThe obvious red flag here is Couples hasn’t played since the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach. That said, in just eight events, Couples has five top 10s and ranks 15th on the Charles Schwab Cup standings. And, he’s likely been keeping the tools sharp as he gears up for the Masters next week.The obvious red flag here is Couples hasn’t played since the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach. That said, in just eight events, Couples has five top 10s and ranks 15th on the Charles Schwab Cup standings. And, he’s likely been keeping the tools sharp as he gears up for the Masters next week. 7 Vijay SinghSingh didn’t play the Schwab Cup last year, but he won in 2018 with a masterful 61 in the final round. Plus, in 2017, he finished runner-up to Kevin Sutherland. The Hall of Famer is also coming off a T10 at the TimberTech Championship.Singh didn’t play the Schwab Cup last year, but he won in 2018 with a masterful 61 in the final round. Plus, in 2017, he finished runner-up to Kevin Sutherland. The Hall of Famer is also coming off a T10 at the TimberTech Championship. 6 Scott ParelFinal rounds have derailed Parel of late, but he continues to put himself in position. He has a win, a second, a third and five total top 10s this season. Plus, he ranks fourth on the Schwab Cup standings. And, he’s had success each year he’s played Phoenix Country Club (T19-T8-T12).Final rounds have derailed Parel of late, but he continues to put himself in position. He has a win, a second, a third and five total top 10s this season. Plus, he ranks fourth on the Schwab Cup standings. And, he’s had success each year he’s played Phoenix Country Club (T19-T8-T12). 5 Retief GoosenWe all know what happened last year in Phoenix. Goosen clawed his way into a playoff with a final round 64 only to fall short to a miracle hole-out by Jeff Maggert on No. 17. Goosen really shredded Phoenix Country Club, making only two bogeys and a double in four rounds. The 2019 Rookie of the Year hasn’t had the same success in 2020, but he has finished T4-T6-T15 in his last three starts.We all know what happened last year in Phoenix. Goosen clawed his way into a playoff with a final round 64 only to fall short to a miracle hole-out by Jeff Maggert on No. 17. Goosen really shredded Phoenix Country Club, making only two bogeys and a double in four rounds. The 2019 Rookie of the Year hasn’t had the same success in 2020, but he has finished T4-T6-T15 in his last three starts. 4 Ernie ElsIt wasn’t a typical Els week (T29) at the TimberTech Championship, but it was still three under-par rounds. That said, he’s got a chance to finish the year at No. 1 with a strong performance in Phoenix. He has nine top 10s this year. If the last couple years are any indication, low rounds are out there, and Els leads the Tour in Greens in Regulation.It wasn’t a typical Els week (T29) at the TimberTech Championship, but it was still three under-par rounds. That said, he’s got a chance to finish the year at No. 1 with a strong performance in Phoenix. He has nine top 10s this year. If the last couple years are any indication, low rounds are out there, and Els leads the Tour in Greens in Regulation. 3 Robert KarlssonThe biggest error the Power Rankings has made this season was omitting Karlsson from the top 10 for the TimberTech Championship. Despite some hiccups on the back nine, the lack of respect from Power Rankings may have fueled his T5 finish. In all seriousness, Karlsson has had a marvelous first season. He hasn’t received the headlines of some of the other rookies, but he has seven top 10s in 12 starts.The biggest error the Power Rankings has made this season was omitting Karlsson from the top 10 for the TimberTech Championship. Despite some hiccups on the back nine, the lack of respect from Power Rankings may have fueled his T5 finish. In all seriousness, Karlsson has had a marvelous first season. He hasn’t received the headlines of some of the other rookies, but he has seven top 10s in 12 starts. 2 Bernhard LangerIt looked like a 42nd win was on the horizon in Boca Raton for Bernhard before a water ball on 15 derailed a hometown celebration. But still, a T4 and a T2 the last two weeks has Bernhard seeking his first win at Phoenix Country Club. He’s come close, like a T4 last year, but he’s never won the season finale. Langer jumped back over Ernie Els for the No. 1 spot on the Charles Schwab Cup standings and you’d think he’d want to end 2020 as the guy to beat in the wraparound season.It looked like a 42nd win was on the horizon in Boca Raton for Bernhard before a water ball on 15 derailed a hometown celebration. But still, a T4 and a T2 the last two weeks has Bernhard seeking his first win at Phoenix Country Club. He’s come close, like a T4 last year, but he’s never won the season finale. Langer jumped back over Ernie Els for the No. 1 spot on the Charles Schwab Cup standings and you’d think he’d want to end 2020 as the guy to beat in the wraparound season. 1 Jim FurykThe last rookie to win more than twice in a year was Fred Couples (four times) in 2010. Furyk came a stroke short of winning for a third time last week at the TimberTech Championship and has been as good as advertised this season. Figure a somewhat tight track also suits his accuracy off the tee. He has a 68.40 scoring average with only one over par round to his name so far.The last rookie to win more than twice in a year was Fred Couples (four times) in 2010. Furyk came a stroke short of winning for a third time last week at the TimberTech Championship and has been as good as advertised this season. Figure a somewhat tight track also suits his accuracy off the tee. He has a 68.40 scoring average with only one over par round to his name so far.
