Power Rankings: TimberTech Championship
October 26, 2020
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
- Bernhard Langer is the defending champion in South Florida. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The name is new, TimberTech Championship, but the venue, The Old Course at Broken Sound, and the city, Boca Raton, are regulars on the schedule. The Tour has been playing there since 2007. There are just two events left in maybe the most unusual season in golf history. The TimberTech Championship is headlined by hometown hero Bernhard Langer, who won in 2019 with his daughter Jackie as his caddie.
Ernie Els and Jim Furyk, both two-time winners during their rookie seasons, will make their first trips to Boca Raton. The Tour heads to Phoenix for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship next week to conclude to the season. The list of past winners (Bernhard Langer, Mark Calcavecchia, Scott McCarron, Esteban Toledo, Paul Goydos) suggest that it isn’t a long bombers paradise, but rather keeping it in the fairway and putting will determine a champion.
The winning scores also suggest that you better go really low to have a chance. Langer won at -19 in 2019, Calcavecchia was -16 in 2018 and McCarron was -17 in 2017.
Here’s a look at the Power Rankings for the TimberTech Championship.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Mark CalcavecchiaAnother local to the area, Calcavecchia won at The Old Course at Broken Sound in 2018 with scores of 64-66-70. He also finished top 10 in 2012 (T7) and is making his ninth start at the TimberTech Championship this week. Calcavecchia did WD from the SAS Championship due to a back injury and did not play in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, so health could be a concern here.Another local to the area, Calcavecchia won at The Old Course at Broken Sound in 2018 with scores of 64-66-70. He also finished top 10 in 2012 (T7) and is making his ninth start at the TimberTech Championship this week. Calcavecchia did WD from the SAS Championship due to a back injury and did not play in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, so health could be a concern here. 9 Colin MontgomerieMonty came close to his first win of the season recently at the SAS Championship, falling short to Ernie Els. His iron play was spot on that week. He’s had a good year, ranking 15th on the money list with two top 10s and seven top 25 results. Last year, he finished T14 at The Old Course at Broken Sound and has finished inside the top 20 in five of his six starts in Boca Raton.Monty came close to his first win of the season recently at the SAS Championship, falling short to Ernie Els. His iron play was spot on that week. He’s had a good year, ranking 15th on the money list with two top 10s and seven top 25 results. Last year, he finished T14 at The Old Course at Broken Sound and has finished inside the top 20 in five of his six starts in Boca Raton. 8 Scott McCarronIf at his best, McCarron’s past results at The Old Course at Broken Sound show he’s a threat to win. He won in 2017 and finished T5 with rounds of 68-70-67 last year. It’s been a not-so-typical McCarron type year, but maybe this week he has a breakthrough. Since the restart, he has one top 10 finish in eight starts (T8, Sanford International). As he told PGATOUR.COM after that week, he’s working towards being ready to defend his Schwab Cup next year during the wraparound season.If at his best, McCarron’s past results at The Old Course at Broken Sound show he’s a threat to win. He won in 2017 and finished T5 with rounds of 68-70-67 last year. It’s been a not-so-typical McCarron type year, but maybe this week he has a breakthrough. Since the restart, he has one top 10 finish in eight starts (T8, Sanford International). As he told PGATOUR.COM after that week, he’s working towards being ready to defend his Schwab Cup next year during the wraparound season. 7 Kevin SutherlandIn typical Kevin Sutherland fashion, he’s having an understated yet really impressive year. He has two third place finishes, eight total top 10s and ranks sixth on the money list. Of late, he’s finished inside the top 20 in five straight tournaments. Nobody pours in a low 60s rounds as often as Kevin it seems. He has a 63, 64, and two 66s in the last five weeks. He’ll be making his sixth start at The Old Course at Broken Sound and always seems to play pretty well. He finished T6 in 2017 and T14 last year.In typical Kevin Sutherland fashion, he’s having an understated yet really impressive year. He has two third place finishes, eight total top 10s and ranks sixth on the money list. Of late, he’s finished inside the top 20 in five straight tournaments. Nobody pours in a low 60s rounds as often as Kevin it seems. He has a 63, 64, and two 66s in the last five weeks. He’ll be making his sixth start at The Old Course at Broken Sound and always seems to play pretty well. He finished T6 in 2017 and T14 last year. 6 Mike WeirThe rookie almost snagged his first win at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, but a cold putter on Sunday and a surging Phil Mickelson took the title. His last eight rounds have all been under par including a 63 in Round 2 in Richmond. Weir also finished T4 at the end of September at Pebble Beach. You get the sense that his confidence is starting to really brew hot. He said after falling short in Richmond that he was “very encouraged” so that’s a great sign.The rookie almost snagged his first win at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, but a cold putter on Sunday and a surging Phil Mickelson took the title. His last eight rounds have all been under par including a 63 in Round 2 in Richmond. Weir also finished T4 at the end of September at Pebble Beach. You get the sense that his confidence is starting to really brew hot. He said after falling short in Richmond that he was “very encouraged” so that’s a great sign. 5 Jerry KellyIt’s been another really strong year for Kelly as he ranks fifth on the Schwab Cup standings, boosted by his first major win at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS. He’s played well of late with four straight top 20 finishes including a T6 and a T2 at the Sanford International and PURE Insurance Championship. Kelly has never played The Old Course at Broken Sound. Past winners suggest it’s not a long bombers course, but more about Greens in Regulation and Putting. Kelly ranks seventh on Tour in Greens in Regulation and 14th in Putting Average.It’s been another really strong year for Kelly as he ranks fifth on the Schwab Cup standings, boosted by his first major win at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS. He’s played well of late with four straight top 20 finishes including a T6 and a T2 at the Sanford International and PURE Insurance Championship. Kelly has never played The Old Course at Broken Sound. Past winners suggest it’s not a long bombers course, but more about Greens in Regulation and Putting. Kelly ranks seventh on Tour in Greens in Regulation and 14th in Putting Average. 4 Miguel Angel JiménezWhen Miguel is on, he’s on. He only has four top 10s this season and two are victories. He does have eight top 25 finishes in 11 starts. He’s played The Old Course at Broken Sound to modest success the last three years – T19, T31, T23. He’s been under par all nine rounds, but you’ve got to go low to win at The Old Course at Broken Sound. The winning score the last two years has been -14.When Miguel is on, he’s on. He only has four top 10s this season and two are victories. He does have eight top 25 finishes in 11 starts. He’s played The Old Course at Broken Sound to modest success the last three years – T19, T31, T23. He’s been under par all nine rounds, but you’ve got to go low to win at The Old Course at Broken Sound. The winning score the last two years has been -14. 3 Bernhard LangerIf it wasn’t for the emergence of two Hall of Famers, Langer would be penciled in No. 1 without question, and maybe he has a case to be in front of both Els and Furyk. He owns The Old Course at Broken Sound. He has two wins, two runner-up finishes, two third place results and eight total top 10s in 12 starts. Plus, he’ll be able to sleep in his own bed and spend time with his family.If it wasn’t for the emergence of two Hall of Famers, Langer would be penciled in No. 1 without question, and maybe he has a case to be in front of both Els and Furyk. He owns The Old Course at Broken Sound. He has two wins, two runner-up finishes, two third place results and eight total top 10s in 12 starts. Plus, he’ll be able to sleep in his own bed and spend time with his family. 2 Jim FurykThere was a time when Furyk was bouncing between the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions, but like Els, he’s really committed to Champions Tour since the restart. He’ll make his fifth start this week and go for his third win. He has a 68.50 scoring average so far on PGA TOUR Champions. Since winning back-to-back starts to open his career, he finished T9 and T13 at the last two events.There was a time when Furyk was bouncing between the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions, but like Els, he’s really committed to Champions Tour since the restart. He’ll make his fifth start this week and go for his third win. He has a 68.50 scoring average so far on PGA TOUR Champions. Since winning back-to-back starts to open his career, he finished T9 and T13 at the last two events. 1 Ernie ElsThe Big Easy has had a very special rookie season. He leads the Schwab Cup standings, has two wins and nine top 10 finishes in 11 starts. He fully committed to the Champions Tour almost immediately and that maybe has had something to do with it. He has finished inside the top 10 in seven straight starts so he’s almost as good as a guarantee to be in the hunt. He leads the Tour in Greens in Regulation, Total Eagles and Scoring Average.The Big Easy has had a very special rookie season. He leads the Schwab Cup standings, has two wins and nine top 10 finishes in 11 starts. He fully committed to the Champions Tour almost immediately and that maybe has had something to do with it. He has finished inside the top 10 in seven straight starts so he’s almost as good as a guarantee to be in the hunt. He leads the Tour in Greens in Regulation, Total Eagles and Scoring Average.
