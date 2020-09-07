-
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS FANTASY
Power Rankings: Sanford International
September 07, 2020
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
- Rocco Mediate won last year's Sanford International with a final-round 64. (Getty Images)
Phil Mickelson mania is over and it’s time for PGA TOUR Champions to begin a new two-week run with the Sanford International in Sioux Falls, South Dakota followed by the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach. This’ll be the third playing at Minnehaha Country Club. Steve Stricker captured the inaugural event in 2018 while Rocco Mediate used a final round 64 to win last season. There are only six events remaining in the 2020 season, which is really just the beginning of a wraparound season that will crown the next Charles Schwab Cup champion in 2021.
Here is a look at the power rankings for the Sanford International
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Scott ParelParel finished second to Jerry Kelly at the SENIOR PLAYERS and finished T11 at the first of two in Missouri. He finished T27 at the Sanford International in 2018, but skipped the event in 2019. Parel ranks second on the Charles Schwab Standings and is within earshot of Langer. The three-time winner has a final round scoring average of 68.00 this season so watch for a strong Sunday in Sioux Falls.Parel finished second to Jerry Kelly at the SENIOR PLAYERS and finished T11 at the first of two in Missouri. He finished T27 at the Sanford International in 2018, but skipped the event in 2019. Parel ranks second on the Charles Schwab Standings and is within earshot of Langer. The three-time winner has a final round scoring average of 68.00 this season so watch for a strong Sunday in Sioux Falls.
9 Colin MontgomerieMontgomerie has just one top 10 this season, but he did finish T2 at the Sanford International last season with finishing rounds of 66-67. Two weeks ago, he finished T11 at the first event in Branson, Missouri. He also finished T3 at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS. So, while the overall 2020 season may not appear strong on the surface, he’s had solid results since the restart.
8 Jerry KellyHe’s the only major champion of the 2020 season with an impressive showing at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS. Kelly, a seven-time winner, hasn’t contended much outside of the major title, but he did finish T7 at the Sanford International in 2019. Closing rounds of 67-68 make you believe he’s got a chance to contend this year.
7 K.J. Choi1. The rookie is coming off his best finish so far on a PGA TOUR Champions, a T7 at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National. He still hasn’t quite contended (in three starts), but you figure it’s coming. Eight of his nine rounds since his debut have been under par.
6 Tim PetrovicHe really pushed Phil Mickelson as much as he could last week at Ozarks National. Petrovic finished second with scores of 64-65-66 (-18). He also finished tied for second at Minnehaha Country Club in 2018 to Steve Stricker with rounds of 68-68-65. Petrovic has always been a guy that can flash three low rounds together. He’s still in search of his first career win.
5 Fred CouplesThis might be Couples’ best season since 2017 when he won twice. He already has five top 10s (in six starts), but doesn’t have a win yet. He has finished second twice. Couples has never played Minnehaha Country Club so can’t go off past results, but he seems to be playing every opportunity he gets with the limited schedule so that means he’s healthy. He’s also putting really well, ranking second on Tour in putting average at 1.725.
4 Rocco Mediate1. A week and a half ago, Mediate played a practice round with Phil Mickelson and said it pushed him to be better and then he had his best finish of the year, a T5. He’s returning as the defending champion and seems to be playing well. Mediate made just one bogey over his final 36 holes last year at Minnehaha Country Club. He also made four birdies on his back nine including back-to-back to close to edge Ken Duke, Bob Estes and Colin Montgomerie by two.
3 Ernie ElsThe Big Easy has really taken to PGA TOUR Champions as a rookie. It helps when you have five top 10s and a win. Els played well during the back-to-back in Branson, Missouri with two T7 finishes. He also made another hole-in-one. Els ranks third on the Charles Schwab Cup standings and seems primed to be Rookie of the Year and maybe even win it all. Getting familiar with new courses hasn’t been an issue this season for Els.
2 Bernhard LangerThere doesn’t seem to be any slow down in Langer. The Sanford International will be his first start as a 63 year old, but that’s unlikely to mean much of anything. He has seven top 10 finishes in nine starts this season and leads the Charles Schwab Cup standings. The one caution is that Langer did not play particularly well last year at Minnehaha Country Club. He finished T42. Langer leads the Tour in putting average at 1.703.
1 Steve Stricker1. The win in 2018 at Minnehaha was his third of a red-hot season on PGA TOUR Champions. He posted rounds of 63-67-67 so you have to think it’s a course that suits Stricker. He didn’t return in 2019 to defend so this will be his first time back since hoisting the trophy. Stricker has been in the mix in just about each of his four starts on PGA TOUR Champions this year. He has three top 10s including a T5 last time out at Ozarks National.
