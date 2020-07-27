-
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS FANTASY
Power Rankings: The Ally Challenge
July 27, 2020
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
- Jerry Kelly has seen success at The Ally Challenge. (Courtesy of The Ally Challenge)
The last time PGA TOUR Champions played an official round was March 8. A total of 145 days will have gone by between Ernie Els’ first career win and the restart at The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren on Friday, July 31 at Warwick Hills.
The players are clearly eager to return to competition as a very strong field will descend on Gland Blanc, Michigan. The field of 81 is highlighted by three players that turned 50 during the COVID-19 stoppage; Jim Furyk, K.J. Choi and Mike Weir. Four of the five winners from the early season are also in the field. The only exception is Miguel Angel Jimenez, who will return at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS. The field also includes fan favorite John Daly and Jack Nicklaus’ son, Gary, who is playing on a sponsor exemption. The reigning Charles Schwab Cup winner, Scott McCarron, will also make his return. This is the third year of The Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills. Paul Broadhurst won in 2018 while Jerry Kelly took the title in 2019.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Colin MontgomerieNobody used the quarantine to their advantage quite like Montgomerie. He lost 40 pounds by doing Pilates and focusing on his diet. A trimmed down Monty should lead to strong results. He finished in a tie for fourth at the season opener and had three total top 20 finishes before the stoppage. 9 Retief GoosenGoosen finished fourth at the season opener in Hawaii, but then didn't have his best stuff at the next four. You got to figure he'll come back strong. He did finish sixth at The Ally Challenge last year with rounds of 66-73-66. Warwick Hills isn't necessarily a long-bombers oasis, but Goosen is always someone to watch. He finished T14 in Grand Blanc in 2002. 8 Mike WeirWeir turned 50 on May 12 and has been eager to get going on PGA TOUR Champions. His TOUR resume is very strong with eight career wins including of course the 2003 Masters. Weir used the Korn Ferry Tour to stay fresh this calendar year. He made five starts, including three during their restart, with moderate success. Weir's best finish at Warwick Hills was a T20 in 2006. 7 Scott ParelHe was as consistent as anybody at the start of the year with a win at the Chubb Classic and three top 15 finishes. Parel ranks fifth on the Charles Schwab Cup standings into the restart. The three-time winner has just one over par round through five events. He finished T26 and T29 at Warwick Hills the last two years. 6 K.J. ChoiThe 8-time PGA TOUR winner turned 50 on May 19 and will make his first start. Similar to Furyk, Choi has remained active on TOUR. He made nine starts during the 2019-2020 season and has played the weekend three times including last week at the 3M Open. Choi made four starts at Warwick Hills with his best finish coming in 2002 (T22). 5 Jerry KellyLess than a year ago (September 15, 2019), Kelly won the Ally Challenge so he's got to be feeling good returning to Grand Blanc. He wasn't off to a great start to 2020 with no top-10s in five starts, but he said recently that he was "itching" to get back on Tour. Kelly finished T29 the first year of The Ally Challenge. 4 Brett QuigleyHe won his first start of the year at the Morocco Champions and ran off three straight top -10s before a T31 at the Hoag Classic. Quigley was able to get out a bunch during the pandemic and play so rust shouldn't be an issue. Quigley was a birdie machine early in the year. He led the Tour with 5.42 birdies per round. 3 Ernie ElsThe Big Easy really got comfortable as a rookie on PGA TOUR Champions before the pandemic halted play. He made three starts, won the Hoag Classic and almost won his debut at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. He was able to knock some of the rust off with two starts on TOUR at the RBC Heritage (made the cut) and the Memorial Tournament (missed cut). He last played at Warwick Hills in 1999 and finished sixth. He finished T2 in Grand Blanc in 1997. 2 Jim FurykHe's a 17-time winner on the PGA TOUR and has had an incredible run since 1994. In 11 starts this year on TOUR, he's made six cuts and finished inside the top 25 twice. Don't forget, on March 17, 2019, he finished T2 at THE PLAYERS Championship. Furyk has a great track record at Warwick Hills. He won in 2003 and had eight top-10s in 15 trips to Grand Blanc. 1 Bernhard LangerHe just became a grandpa and turns 63 in less than a month, but Langer already has a win this season (Cologuard Classic), four top-10s (in five starts), leads the Charles Schwab Cup standings and made the cut in a start on PGA TOUR during their return. He also finished T7 at Warwick Hills in 2019.
