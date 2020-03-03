-
Power Rankings: Hoag Classic
March 03, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Fred Couples is one to watch this week at the Hoag Classic. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
The season is officially underway now that Bernhard Langer snagged his early-season win. Langer and PGA TOUR Champions move from Tucson, Arizona to Newport Beach, California for the Hoag Classic, which has been contested at Newport Beach Country Club since 1996. It’s the fifth tournament of the year.
Last year, Kirk Triplett and Woody Austin dueled in a two-hole playoff. Triplett drained birdie on the second playoff hole to capture his eighth career title.
It’s a really strong field this year with marquee names like Fred Couples, Ernie Els, Vijay Singh and the aforementioned Bernhard Langer.
Singh won in 2018, Couples has won twice and so has Jay Haas. Hale Irwin also has two wins at Newport Beach Country Club.
Another name to keep an eye on this week is Retief Goosen. Right after play on Sunday, he will fly cross country back to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida to compete in THE PLAYERS Championship. He earned a spot through his win at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS last year.
POWER RANKINGS: HOAG CLASSIC
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Rod PamplingIn his first full year playing PGA TOUR Champions, Pampling has been impressive. He has two top 10s in three starts and has been under par in each of his nine rounds. He played in the final group Sunday at the Cologuard Classic and shot a 70 to finish T3. He actually briefly took the lead on the back nine. The three-time PGA TOUR winner (as recently as 2017) is looking to become the first from Australia to win since 2003.In his first full year playing PGA TOUR Champions, Pampling has been impressive. He has two top 10s in three starts and has been under par in each of his nine rounds. He played in the final group Sunday at the Cologuard Classic and shot a 70 to finish T3. He actually briefly took the lead on the back nine. The three-time PGA TOUR winner (as recently as 2017) is looking to become the first from Australia to win since 2003. 9 Scott McCarronYou’d be foolish to start forgetting about Scott McCarron. He finished T3 at Newport Beach in 2019 and T2 in 2018 so the course clearly fits his eye and game. That said, McCarron has just one top 10 in four starts. No need panic. McCarron didn’t win his first last year until his seventh start. He went onto win the Schwab Cup.You’d be foolish to start forgetting about Scott McCarron. He finished T3 at Newport Beach in 2019 and T2 in 2018 so the course clearly fits his eye and game. That said, McCarron has just one top 10 in four starts. No need panic. McCarron didn’t win his first last year until his seventh start. He went onto win the Schwab Cup. 8 Ernie ElsThe Big Easy will make his third start on PGA TOUR Champions. He almost won his debut and then finished T34 last week at the Cologuard Classic. It’ll be important to get off to a good start. Els has not played particularly well in each of his first two starts.The Big Easy will make his third start on PGA TOUR Champions. He almost won his debut and then finished T34 last week at the Cologuard Classic. It’ll be important to get off to a good start. Els has not played particularly well in each of his first two starts. 7 Woody AustinWoody Austin got upended by Kirk Triplett in the playoff last year. He turned in consistent rounds of 68-67-68 and nearly won. Austin has been really sharp this season with four top 10s in four starts. Also, luck is on his side. He made his 21st career hole-in-one on Sunday on hole No. 4 at Omni Tucson National.Woody Austin got upended by Kirk Triplett in the playoff last year. He turned in consistent rounds of 68-67-68 and nearly won. Austin has been really sharp this season with four top 10s in four starts. Also, luck is on his side. He made his 21st career hole-in-one on Sunday on hole No. 4 at Omni Tucson National. 6 Scott ParelParel has a win this season at the Chubb Classic and ranks third on the Schwab Cup standings. He doesn’t have a history of success at Newport Beach Country Club, but he is always a threat.Parel has a win this season at the Chubb Classic and ranks third on the Schwab Cup standings. He doesn’t have a history of success at Newport Beach Country Club, but he is always a threat. 5 Kirk TriplettKirk Triplett closed with rounds of 65-68 to win the Hoag Classic last year so he needs to be on this list. Golf is a funny sport. Triplett only had one top 10 at Newport Beach Country Club before his win and had finished outside the top 50 in four of his last five starts. Triplett doesn’t have a top 10 this year, but maybe this is his week.Kirk Triplett closed with rounds of 65-68 to win the Hoag Classic last year so he needs to be on this list. Golf is a funny sport. Triplett only had one top 10 at Newport Beach Country Club before his win and had finished outside the top 50 in four of his last five starts. Triplett doesn’t have a top 10 this year, but maybe this is his week. 4 Miguel Angel JiménezMiguel worked his way into the final grouping on Sunday at the Cologuard Classic. He already has one win this season at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship and ranks fourth on the Schwab Cup standings. This will be his third Hoag Classic. His best finish was a 14th place result in 2019.Miguel worked his way into the final grouping on Sunday at the Cologuard Classic. He already has one win this season at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship and ranks fourth on the Schwab Cup standings. This will be his third Hoag Classic. His best finish was a 14th place result in 2019. 3 Brett QuigleyHe’s been the surprise of the 2020 season and he seems to be someone that isn’t going anywhere. He has finished in the top ten in each of his three starts including his win at the Morocco Champions. Quigley held a two-shot lead going into the final round of the Cologuard Classic, but turned in a 73, his worst round of the season. Quigley has a 68.67 scoring average and ranks second on the Schwab Cup standings.He’s been the surprise of the 2020 season and he seems to be someone that isn’t going anywhere. He has finished in the top ten in each of his three starts including his win at the Morocco Champions. Quigley held a two-shot lead going into the final round of the Cologuard Classic, but turned in a 73, his worst round of the season. Quigley has a 68.67 scoring average and ranks second on the Schwab Cup standings. 2 Fred CouplesThe hometown native has finished inside the top 10 in each of his three starts this season including a T5 last week at the Cologuard Classic. Couples hasn’t had his best stuff on Sundays when he’s been in contention. Couples has an incredible record at Newport Beach CC. In seven starts, he has seven top 10 finishes including wins in 2010 and 2014. He has a scoring average of 67.00.The hometown native has finished inside the top 10 in each of his three starts this season including a T5 last week at the Cologuard Classic. Couples hasn’t had his best stuff on Sundays when he’s been in contention. Couples has an incredible record at Newport Beach CC. In seven starts, he has seven top 10 finishes including wins in 2010 and 2014. He has a scoring average of 67.00. 1 Bernhard LangerHe’s coming off his 41st win on Sunday with a heyday Sunday 65 to come from four back. Langer now has a win in 14 straight seasons on PGA TOUR Champions. Oh, he was also one of the first players to arrive to Newport Beach Country Club on Monday so he clearly wants No. 42. Langer has a pretty good track record at Newport Beach Country Club. He won in 2008 and finished in a tie for second in 2014. He didn’t play the Hoag Classic last year.He’s coming off his 41st win on Sunday with a heyday Sunday 65 to come from four back. Langer now has a win in 14 straight seasons on PGA TOUR Champions. Oh, he was also one of the first players to arrive to Newport Beach Country Club on Monday so he clearly wants No. 42. Langer has a pretty good track record at Newport Beach Country Club. He won in 2008 and finished in a tie for second in 2014. He didn’t play the Hoag Classic last year.
An eagle to win it! 🦅— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) March 11, 2019
Kirk Triplett wins the @HoagClassic with an incredible finish on the second playoff hole. pic.twitter.com/hkT52dCTzr
