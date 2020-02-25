-
Power Rankings: Cologuard Classic
February 24, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- February 24, 2020
- Steve Stricker is one to watch this week at the Cologuard Classic. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
After eight years, Mark O’Meara finally found himself back in the winner’s circle at the 2019 Cologuard Classic.
The World Golf Hall of Fame member opened his week at the Cologuard Classic carding eight consecutive birdies in the first round to match the Tour record, followed by a 3-under 70 in the second round and a field-best 7-under 66 in the final round.
He finished at 17-under 202 to claim his third victory on PGA TOUR Champions at the age of 62, becoming the fourth-oldest player to win on PGA TOUR Champions.
O’Meara’s last victory came in October of 2010 at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, making the bridge between his wins the second-longest on PGA TOUR Champions (first is Craig Stadler’s 2004 SAS Championship-2013 Encompass Championship).
“It’s a dream come true,” O’Meara said, “certainly, the first day, running over the edge of the first hole, and then making eight straight birdies and really playing well the first day. I knew it was going to be a lot of pressure. It’s been nine years since I’d won. To play the front nine the way I did, to make five birdies, I’m really happy and very pleased.”
When asked if a new practice routine or preparation contributed to his win, O’Meara could only chalk it up to one thing: snowmobiling.
The now 63-year-old had spent the weekend prior riding his sled through fresh powder in the backcountry near his home in Park City, UT.
“My caddie, Mitch (Windsor), was like- ‘Hey, listen, every time you go fly fishing or you go snowmobiling, you come back hitting it really well or swinging it well.’
“I'm a lucky guy. I'm glad to have finally got another win under my belt.”
POWER RANKINGS: COLOGUARD CLASSIC
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Tom LehmanLehman broke the 54-hole scoring record with his 20-under-par score of 199 to win in 2017. He finished T9 at last week’s Chubb Classic.Lehman broke the 54-hole scoring record with his 20-under-par score of 199 to win in 2017. He finished T9 at last week’s Chubb Classic. 9 Bernhard LangerOpened the season with three straight top 10s, Langer has had two solo third finishes in Tucson (2016, 2017). TheCologuard Classic is one of nine tournaments on Tour he has yet to claim.Opened the season with three straight top 10s, Langer has had two solo third finishes in Tucson (2016, 2017). TheCologuard Classic is one of nine tournaments on Tour he has yet to claim. 8 Jerry KellyLast year’s runner up in the Charles Schwab Cup race, Kelly finished T2 to fellow Wisconsin native Stricker at the event in 2018.Last year’s runner up in the Charles Schwab Cup race, Kelly finished T2 to fellow Wisconsin native Stricker at the event in 2018. 7 Doug BarronStrong start to the season with a pair of top-10 finishes. Won in his second start last year at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open after gaining entry via open qualifying.Strong start to the season with a pair of top-10 finishes. Won in his second start last year at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open after gaining entry via open qualifying. 6 Scott McCarronThe reigning Charles Schwab Cup winner finished T2 to O’Meara last year. Has one top-10 this season.The reigning Charles Schwab Cup winner finished T2 to O’Meara last year. Has one top-10 this season. 5 Brett QuigleyAfter winning the Morocco Championship in his second PGA TOUR Champions start, Quigley followed up with a top-10 at the Chubb Classic.After winning the Morocco Championship in his second PGA TOUR Champions start, Quigley followed up with a top-10 at the Chubb Classic. 4 Woody AustinWinner of the inaugural event in 2015, Austin has finished inside the top 10 in his three starts so far this season. 11 of his 12 rounds at Omni Tucson National have been par or better.Winner of the inaugural event in 2015, Austin has finished inside the top 10 in his three starts so far this season. 11 of his 12 rounds at Omni Tucson National have been par or better. 3 Scott ParelCurrent Charles Schwab Cup leader Parel is fresh off a win at the Chubb Classic and finished T3 in Morocco. Finished T11 last year in Tucson.Current Charles Schwab Cup leader Parel is fresh off a win at the Chubb Classic and finished T3 in Morocco. Finished T11 last year in Tucson. 2 Ernie ElsFinished T2 alongside Couples in a playoff to Jimenez in his PGA TOUR Champions debut at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.Finished T2 alongside Couples in a playoff to Jimenez in his PGA TOUR Champions debut at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. 1 Steve StrickerMaking his first start of the season, Stricker’s record—and 68.11 scoring average—at Omni Tucson National speaks for itself. Stricker, who notched his first PGA TOUR Champions title at the 2018 event, finished T6 last year and second in his 2017 debut.Making his first start of the season, Stricker’s record—and 68.11 scoring average—at Omni Tucson National speaks for itself. Stricker, who notched his first PGA TOUR Champions title at the 2018 event, finished T6 last year and second in his 2017 debut.
