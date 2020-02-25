Power Rankings: Cologuard Classic

After eight years, Mark O’Meara finally found himself back in the winner’s circle at the 2019 Cologuard Classic.

The World Golf Hall of Fame member opened his week at the Cologuard Classic carding eight consecutive birdies in the first round to match the Tour record, followed by a 3-under 70 in the second round and a field-best 7-under 66 in the final round.

He finished at 17-under 202 to claim his third victory on PGA TOUR Champions at the age of 62, becoming the fourth-oldest player to win on PGA TOUR Champions.

O’Meara’s last victory came in October of 2010 at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, making the bridge between his wins the second-longest on PGA TOUR Champions (first is Craig Stadler’s 2004 SAS Championship-2013 Encompass Championship).

“It’s a dream come true,” O’Meara said, “certainly, the first day, running over the edge of the first hole, and then making eight straight birdies and really playing well the first day. I knew it was going to be a lot of pressure. It’s been nine years since I’d won. To play the front nine the way I did, to make five birdies, I’m really happy and very pleased.”



When asked if a new practice routine or preparation contributed to his win, O’Meara could only chalk it up to one thing: snowmobiling.



The now 63-year-old had spent the weekend prior riding his sled through fresh powder in the backcountry near his home in Park City, UT.



“My caddie, Mitch (Windsor), was like- ‘Hey, listen, every time you go fly fishing or you go snowmobiling, you come back hitting it really well or swinging it well.’



“I'm a lucky guy. I'm glad to have finally got another win under my belt.”