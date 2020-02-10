-
-
Power Rankings: Chubb Classic
-
February 10, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- February 10, 2020
- Miguel Angel Jimenez returns to defend his title from a year ago. (Getty Images)
The first full-field event of the season gets underway this week at the Chubb Classic in Naples, Florida and the defending champion, Miguel Angel Jimenez, leads the Charles Schwab Cup standings after two events. Jimenez won the season opener at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai and finished T24 at the Morocco Champions.
The Chubb Classic is marking its 33rd year on PGA TOUR Champions, the fifth oldest tournament on Tour and Chubb Limited stands as the longest title sponsor at 23 years.
Jimenez won last year in a playoff over Bernhard Langer and Olin Browne at The Classics at Lely Resort.
Past champions of the Chubb Classic include: Fred Couples (2017, 2010), Bernhard Langer (2016, 2013, 2011) and Hale Irwin (2002, 1997). Gary Player won the first playing of the event in 1988.
There are some notables making their PGA TOUR Champions debuts including Tim "Lumpy" Herron, who turned 50 on February 6th, along with Robert Karlsson and Thongchai Jaidee, who both made it through Qualifying Tournament. Karlsson is an 11-time winner on the European Tour while Jaidee is a 13-time winner on the Asian Tour.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 1 Miguel Angel JiménezIn his second week atop the standings, Jimenez holds the lead by just $8,286. The Spaniard has begun the 2020 season strong with a victory at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai and a T24 finish at the Morocco Champions. This week, he will play as the defending champion in Naples, Florida after securing a three-man playoff win at the event in 2019.In his second week atop the standings, Jimenez holds the lead by just $8,286. The Spaniard has begun the 2020 season strong with a victory at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai and a T24 finish at the Morocco Champions. This week, he will play as the defending champion in Naples, Florida after securing a three-man playoff win at the event in 2019. 2 Brett QuigleyThe rookie claimed his first PGA TOUR Champions victory at the inaugural Morocco Champions. Winless in 408 career starts on the PGA TOUR, Quigley’s win was his first in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event since 2001 on the Korn Ferry Tour. After taking home $320,000 in Morocco, he's in the top-five of the Charles Schwab Cup standings for the first time.The rookie claimed his first PGA TOUR Champions victory at the inaugural Morocco Champions. Winless in 408 career starts on the PGA TOUR, Quigley’s win was his first in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event since 2001 on the Korn Ferry Tour. After taking home $320,000 in Morocco, he's in the top-five of the Charles Schwab Cup standings for the first time. 3 Doug BarronBarron is one of four players this season who have claimed top-10 finishes in the first two events of the 2020 season. After winning his first title at the 2019 DICK’S Sporting Goods Open, Barron went on to record a T3 finish at the SAS Championship before making his way into his first Playoffs. He is currently No. 3 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, marking the highest in his career.Barron is one of four players this season who have claimed top-10 finishes in the first two events of the 2020 season. After winning his first title at the 2019 DICK’S Sporting Goods Open, Barron went on to record a T3 finish at the SAS Championship before making his way into his first Playoffs. He is currently No. 3 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, marking the highest in his career. 4 Stephen AmesAmes served as the first and second round leader at the Morocco Champions, but a final round 1-under 71 left him one stroke short of what would be his second victory on PGA TOUR Champions. This week at the Chubb Classic will be Ames' second start to the season. He finished T6 at the 2019 Chubb Classic, his first top-10 finish at the event in five starts.Ames served as the first and second round leader at the Morocco Champions, but a final round 1-under 71 left him one stroke short of what would be his second victory on PGA TOUR Champions. This week at the Chubb Classic will be Ames' second start to the season. He finished T6 at the 2019 Chubb Classic, his first top-10 finish at the event in five starts. 5 Fred CouplesCouples will make his second start of the 2020 season this week at the Chubb Classic. In two of his last three starts at the event, he won, and the other, he finished runner-up. Safe to say, he is returning for the first time since 2017 ready to take the prize.Couples will make his second start of the 2020 season this week at the Chubb Classic. In two of his last three starts at the event, he won, and the other, he finished runner-up. Safe to say, he is returning for the first time since 2017 ready to take the prize. 6 Scott ParelParel will make his third start of the season this week at the Chubb Classic. He began his fifth season on PGA TOUR Champions with a T12 finish at the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai and then carded rounds of 68-68-69 to finish T3 at the Morocco Champions. This week, Parel is seeking his second top-10 finish in five starts in Naples.
Parel will make his third start of the season this week at the Chubb Classic. He began his fifth season on PGA TOUR Champions with a T12 finish at the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai and then carded rounds of 68-68-69 to finish T3 at the Morocco Champions. This week, Parel is seeking his second top-10 finish in five starts in Naples.
7 Bernhard LangerLanger, who holds 177 top-10 finishes on PGA TOUR Champions, opened the season with back-to-back top-10 finishes for the eighth time in his 14-year career on Tour. Langer’s T5 finish at the Morocco Champions marked his fifth consecutive top-10, dating back to last year.Langer, who holds 177 top-10 finishes on PGA TOUR Champions, opened the season with back-to-back top-10 finishes for the eighth time in his 14-year career on Tour. Langer’s T5 finish at the Morocco Champions marked his fifth consecutive top-10, dating back to last year. 8 Woody AustinLike Langer, Austin is also on a top-10 run, claiming a third-place finish at the 2019 Charles Schwab Cup Championship, T9 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai and a T5 finish at last week’s Morocco Champions. It is just the second time (2014, 2015) he has opened a
season with back-to-back top-10 finishes.Like Langer, Austin is also on a top-10 run, claiming a third-place finish at the 2019 Charles Schwab Cup Championship, T9 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai and a T5 finish at last week’s Morocco Champions. It is just the second time (2014, 2015) he has opened a
season with back-to-back top-10 finishes.
9 Retief GoosenThe 2019 Rookie of the Year will make his third start of the season after finishing T4 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai and T17 at the Morocco Champions. This week will mark Goosen’s second start at the event after finishing T6 in 2019.The 2019 Rookie of the Year will make his third start of the season after finishing T4 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai and T17 at the Morocco Champions. This week will mark Goosen’s second start at the event after finishing T6 in 2019. 10 Colin MontgomerieMonty finished T6 at the Chubb Classic last year with a second round 63. He has two top 15 finishes to the start the season and played about as well as anyone in the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs to end 2019.Monty finished T6 at the Chubb Classic last year with a second round 63. He has two top 15 finishes to the start the season and played about as well as anyone in the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs to end 2019.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.