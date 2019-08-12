×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Monday, November 04, 2019

Power Rankings: Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Power Rankings

Power Rankings: Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Vartan Kupelian is a PGATOUR.COM contributor. Each week, Kupelian will size up the field and provide his top 10 players going into the tournament, based on factors such as the player's strengths, the course setup and past performances.

read more

Monday, October 28, 2019

Power Rankings: Invesco QQQ Championship

Power Rankings

Power Rankings: Invesco QQQ Championship

Vartan Kupelian is a PGATOUR.COM contributor. Each week, Kupelian will size up the field and provide his top 10 players going into the tournament, based on factors such as the player's strengths, the course setup and past performances.

read more

Monday, October 14, 2019

Power Rankings for Dominion Energy Charity Classic

Power Rankings

Power Rankings for Dominion Energy Charity Classic

Vartan Kupelian is a PGATOUR.COM contributor. Each week, Kupelian will size up the field and provide his top 10 players going into the tournament, based on factors such as the player's strengths, the course setup and past performances.

read more

Monday, October 07, 2019

Power Rankings for SAS Championship

Power Rankings

Power Rankings for SAS Championship

Vartan Kupelian is a PGATOUR.COM contributor. Each week, Kupelian will size up the field and provide his top 10 players going into the tournament, based on factors such as the player's strengths, the course setup and past performances.

read more

Monday, September 23, 2019

Power Rankings: PURE Insurance Championship

Power Rankings: PURE Insurance Championship

Ken Tanigawa’s breakthrough victory on the PGA TOUR Champions came at last year's PURE Insurance Championship.

read more

Monday, September 16, 2019

Power Rankings: Sanford International

Power Rankings: Sanford International

Vartan Kupelian is a PGATOUR.COM contributor. Each week, Kupelian will size up the field and provide his top 10 players going into the tournament, based on factors such as the player's strengths, the course setup and past performances.

read more

Monday, September 09, 2019

Power Rankings: Ally Challenge

Power Rankings: Ally Challenge

Vartan Kupelian is a PGATOUR.COM contributor. Each week, Kupelian will size up the field and provide his top 10 players going into the tournament, based on factors such as the player's strengths, the course setup and past performances.

read more

Monday, August 26, 2019

Power Rankings: Shaw Charity Classic

Power Rankings: Shaw Charity Classic

Vartan Kupelian is a PGATOUR.COM contributor. Each week, Kupelian will size up the field and provide his top 10 players going into the tournament, based on factors such as the player's strengths, the course setup and past performances.

read more

Monday, August 19, 2019

Power Rankings: Boeing Classic

Power Rankings: Boeing Classic

Vartan Kupelian is a PGATOUR.COM contributor. Each week, Kupelian will size up the field and provide his top 10 players going into the tournament, based on factors such as the player's strengths, the course setup and past performances.

read more

Monday, August 12, 2019

Power Rankings: DICK'S Sporting Goods Open

Power Rankings: DICK'S Sporting Goods Open

Defending champion Bart Bryant is the only two-time winner of this week’s DICK’S Sporting Goods Open.

read more