Monday, November 04, 2019
Power Rankings
Power Rankings: Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Vartan Kupelian is a PGATOUR.COM contributor. Each week, Kupelian will size up the field and provide his top 10 players going into the tournament, based on factors such as the player's strengths, the course setup and past performances.read more
Monday, October 28, 2019
Power Rankings
Power Rankings: Invesco QQQ Championship
Vartan Kupelian is a PGATOUR.COM contributor. Each week, Kupelian will size up the field and provide his top 10 players going into the tournament, based on factors such as the player's strengths, the course setup and past performances.read more
Monday, October 14, 2019
Power Rankings
Power Rankings for Dominion Energy Charity Classic
Vartan Kupelian is a PGATOUR.COM contributor. Each week, Kupelian will size up the field and provide his top 10 players going into the tournament, based on factors such as the player's strengths, the course setup and past performances.read more
Monday, October 07, 2019
Power Rankings
Power Rankings for SAS Championship
Vartan Kupelian is a PGATOUR.COM contributor. Each week, Kupelian will size up the field and provide his top 10 players going into the tournament, based on factors such as the player's strengths, the course setup and past performances.read more
Monday, September 23, 2019
Power Rankings: PURE Insurance Championship
Ken Tanigawa’s breakthrough victory on the PGA TOUR Champions came at last year's PURE Insurance Championship.read more
Monday, September 16, 2019
Power Rankings: Sanford International
Vartan Kupelian is a PGATOUR.COM contributor. Each week, Kupelian will size up the field and provide his top 10 players going into the tournament, based on factors such as the player's strengths, the course setup and past performances.read more
Monday, September 09, 2019
Power Rankings: Ally Challenge
Vartan Kupelian is a PGATOUR.COM contributor. Each week, Kupelian will size up the field and provide his top 10 players going into the tournament, based on factors such as the player's strengths, the course setup and past performances.read more
Monday, August 26, 2019
Power Rankings: Shaw Charity Classic
Vartan Kupelian is a PGATOUR.COM contributor. Each week, Kupelian will size up the field and provide his top 10 players going into the tournament, based on factors such as the player's strengths, the course setup and past performances.read more
Monday, August 19, 2019
Power Rankings: Boeing Classic
Vartan Kupelian is a PGATOUR.COM contributor. Each week, Kupelian will size up the field and provide his top 10 players going into the tournament, based on factors such as the player's strengths, the course setup and past performances.read more
Monday, August 12, 2019
Power Rankings: DICK'S Sporting Goods Open
Defending champion Bart Bryant is the only two-time winner of this week’s DICK’S Sporting Goods Open.read more