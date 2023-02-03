Steven Alker announces caddie Sam Workman has terminal cancer

Steven Alker has announced that his caddie, Sam Workman, has terminal cancer.

Alker, the New Zealander who was a little-known career journeyman until he won the Charles Schwab Cup on PGA TOUR Champions last season, broke the news on Instagram on Thursday night:

Sam Workman has been much more than just a professional golf caddie to me the last four years. He has been a friend, a motivator, a decision maker and a fighter. We’ve had some tough times and, as of late, some really good times. He’s been like an older brother to me since we first got connected in 2019.

It is with a heavy heart that I share the devastating news that he has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. Our hearts are broken for Sam and his family as they process this information, but in this uncertain time, we want them to know that they are not alone.

Please join me and my family in sending out prayers to Sam and the Workman family in his time of need. He is surrounded with well wishes and much love from ‘Team Alker’ and could use even more, from old friends, new friends, Tour friends and family. Thank you all 🙏

Alker, 51, is coming off a T2 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai last month.

He bounced around various professional circuits for most of his career but was the toast of PGA TOUR Champions last season as he posted 18 top-10s, including four wins, and held off Padraig Harrington to win the season-long race for the Charles Schwab Cup, leading the standings for the final 21 weeks of the 27-week season.