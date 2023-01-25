Curtis Strange named to the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame

RALEIGH, N.C. – Two-time U.S. Open champion Curtis Strange has been elected to the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.

Strange, who won 17 times on the PGA TOUR, was among 14 sports legends selected for the 2023 induction class and announced by the NCSHOF on Tuesday. The Induction Celebration will be held on April 21 at the Raleigh Convention Center.

A native of Norfolk, Virginia, Strange played collegiately at Wake Forest where he won the 1974 NCAA title. He and Jay Haas, who won the individual title the following year, were the cornerstones of the Demon Deacons’ NCAA team titles in 1974 and ‘75.

A member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, Strange was one of the dominant players of his era, leading the PGA TOUR money list in 1985, ’87 and ’88. He became the first player to win more than $1 million in a single season in TOUR history in 1988.

Strange’s back-to-back U.S. Open titles were a first since Ben Hogan won his second straight in 1950. Strange beat Nick Faldo in a playoff in 1988 at The Country Club and outlasted Chip Beck, Mark McCumber and Ian Woosnam the following year at Oak Hill by a shot. He tied for 21st in 2000 as he bid to become the first player since 1905 to win three straight.

Strange won all but one of his 17 TOUR titles during the decade of the 1980s and he spent more than 200 weeks in the top-10 of the Official World Golf Ranking from 1986-90. In all, Strange won 28 professional tournaments worldwide.

Strange played on five Ryder Cup teams and was the U.S. captain in 2002 at The Belfry.

Also joining Strange in the 2023 induction class are Rick Barnes, Jason Brown, Jeff Davis, Donald Evans, Tom Fazio, Ellen Griffin, Tom Higgins, Clarkston Hines, Bob “Stonewall” Jackson, Trudi Lacey, Ronald Rogers, John Sadri, Jerry Stackhouse and Rosie Thompson.

Their planned induction will bring the total number of inductees to 400. Among other golfers in the NCSHOF are Arnold Palmer, Charlie Sifford, Davis Love III and Strange’s college coach, Jesse Haddock.

“This year’s class joining the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame once again reflects the great variety and rich sports heritage that the hall highlights for our state,” said Dr. Jerry McGee, president of the hall’s Board of Directors. “This group and their collective accomplishments in specific areas, from great athletes to highly successful coaches to special contributors, create another exciting chapter for the hall. We are extremely excited about honoring these outstanding individuals in our induction celebration.”