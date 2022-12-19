Top 5 Will McGee moments from PNC Championship

The PNC Championship never fails to enchant the golf world, with legends like Tiger Woods, Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino and Gary Player, as well as in-prime stars like Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, competing alongside family members in a 36-hole scramble. Players, families and fans look forward to the event as an indispensable experience to conclude the year in golf.

This week, Will McGee was the epitome of the event’s shine. The son of LPGA great Sorenstam, McGee embraced every moment on and off the course. He interacted with the game’s greats and created memories of his own inside the ropes. McGee, 11, became the youngest PNC participant, and he didn’t miss a beat with hat tips, waves to the crowd and radiant energy.

Sorenstam/McGee finished T17 on the leaderboard but perhaps won the week.

“He just loves the game so much,” Sorenstam said. “To see how he lit up, walking the fairways, knowing he was playing the same course as some of the best in the world, it warms my heart.”

The same could be said for golf fans across the globe.

Here’s a look at five McGee moments to remember from this year’s PNC Championship.