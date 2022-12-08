  • NEWS

    PGA TOUR Champions presents five awards at annual Tournament Meetings

    Dominion Energy Charity Classic earns its first-ever President’s Award

  • The Dominion Energy Charity Classic was named the 2022 President’s Award winner at the PGA TOUR’s annual Tournament Meetings. (PGA TOUR Champions)The Dominion Energy Charity Classic was named the 2022 President’s Award winner at the PGA TOUR’s annual Tournament Meetings. (PGA TOUR Champions)