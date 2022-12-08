PGA TOUR Champions presents five awards at annual Tournament Meetings

Phoenix, Ariz. – The Dominion Energy Charity Classic was named the 2022 President’s Award winner at the PGA TOUR’s annual Tournament Meetings on Wednesday, December 7 at the Arizona Biltmore. In all, five awards were presented to three tournaments and one individual on PGA TOUR Champions.

President’s Award: Dominion Energy Charity Classic

Players Award: Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS

Sales Award: American Family Insurance Championship

Social Media Award: Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS

Volunteer of the Year: Kevin Harris, Kaulig Companies Championship

President’s Award

For the first time, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Virginia, was named the recipient of the prestigious President’s Award, which captures the criteria of all PGA TOUR Champions awards, as well as the intangibles that make the tournament stand out.

“The Dominion Energy Charity Classic has been a standout event on our tour for a number of years,” said PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady. “This year’s tournament was even more unique, bringing in the inaugural River City Classic and expanding the reach of the tournament’s initiatives to draw in fans with a variety of interests – highlighted by events like the ‘Game Changers’ Executive Women’s Day. The work that the tournament team at Dominion have done to support the Richmond community is second to none and I’m thrilled to be able to present the 2022 President’s Award to their event.”

The 2022 Dominion Energy Charity Classic delivered on a number of key fronts, including:

• Tallied a record total in local sales.

• Donated over $2 million to charity in 2022, and have had well over $1 million every year since 2018.

• More than 1,100 volunteers – almost 40 percent were title sponsor employees.

• Oversaw the execution of the inaugural River City Classic, with seven Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) competing in a 36-hole tournament at Belmont Golf Course and the Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course.

• Held events to draw in a variety of interests, including a “Game Changers” Executive Women’s Day and a Friday Night Military Appreciation Concert, with special guest Lauren Alaina.

• The James River course at the Country Club of Virginia provided a fantastic layout and a tough test for the golfers on PGA TOUR Champions.

Players Award

The 2022 recipient of the Players Award is Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS in Jacksonville, Florida. It marks the first time this tournament has won the Players Award. This award is voted by PGA TOUR Champions players as their favorite event. The Players Award represents recognition for a tournament that goes above and beyond in the experience they provide to PGA TOUR Champions players. While many factors go into making a difference for the players, the most consistent and positive feedback came from the efforts the tournament team to provide an exceptional tournament experience. Player noted how friendly the staff were, how clean and well-managed the clubhouse and locker room were and the quality of both the food an atmosphere. In addition, Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS provided top-notch hospitality for caddies, an excellent transportation team and extra benefits for the players. In only two years as part of PGA TOUR Champions, Timuquana Country Club has fast become a favorite on Tour among players.