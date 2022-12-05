-
Inside the Field: PGA TOUR Champions Q-School's Final Stage
December 05, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Jason Bohn turns 50 next April and is set to compete at PGA TOUR Champions Q-School for the first time. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
It's time for Final Stage of the PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament, with all eyes on the five available PGA TOUR Champions cards for 2023.
The 72-hole stroke play event will be contested this week, Tuesday-Friday, at TPC Scottsdale outside Phoenix. The top five finishers across 72 holes will gain access into all open, full-field events on the 2023 PGA TOUR Champions.
Here's a breakdown of how PGA TOUR Champions Q-School works.
Field information as of December 5, 2022.
HOW THEY QUALIFIED
Top five finishers at most recent Senior PGA Professional Championship
Matt Schalk
Steve Schneiter
Cameron Doan
Alan Morin
Alan Sorensen
Top 75 on 2022 PGA TOUR Champions standings (not otherwise exempt)
David Branshaw
David McKenzie
Dicky Pride
Wes Short, Jr.
Mario Tiziani
Tom Gillis
Cameron Beckman
Charlie Wi
Duffy Waldorf
Mark Walker
Kent Jones
Olin Browne
PGA TOUR tournament winners / 150 career TOUR cuts made (two-time exemption to Final Stage)
Arjun Atwal
Jason Bohn
Brandel Chamblee
Chris Couch
Carlos Franco
Matt Gogel
Gabriel Hjertstedt
Jonathan Kaye
Shaun Micheel
Mike Springer
Omar Uresti
Qualifiers from First Stage
Kris Blanks
Craig Bowden
Andrew Johnson
Cliff Kresge
Patrick Sheehan
Alan McLean
Ricardo Gonzalez
Jesus Rivas
Bobby Gage
Todd Demsey
Simon Griffiths
Jyoti Randhawa
Thomas Levet
Tim O’Neal
Jesus Amaya
Harold Wallace
Michael Brown
Tim Bogue
Gibby Gilbert III
Jason Schultz
Mark Brown
Michael Jonzon
Jody Bellflower
Fran Quinn
Steve Gilley
Tim Ailes
Kevin Dillen
Bobby Collins
Marion Dantzler
Richard Green
Richard Gilkey
Jeev Milkha Singh
David Berganio, Jr.
Steve Holmes
Brian Smock
Michael Bruchet
Brian Cooper
Greig Hutcheon
Steve Jurgensen
Bob May
Willie Wood
Bob Sowards
Dennis Hendershott
Tom Kalinowski
Chad Sorensen
Rick Garboski
Donald Carpenter III
Warren Jurkowitz
Kevin Kraft
Craig Vanhorn
