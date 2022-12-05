Inside the Field: PGA TOUR Champions Q-School's Final Stage

It's time for Final Stage of the PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament, with all eyes on the five available PGA TOUR Champions cards for 2023.

The 72-hole stroke play event will be contested this week, Tuesday-Friday, at TPC Scottsdale outside Phoenix. The top five finishers across 72 holes will gain access into all open, full-field events on the 2023 PGA TOUR Champions.

Here's a breakdown of how PGA TOUR Champions Q-School works.

Field information as of December 5, 2022.

Updated field list.

HOW THEY QUALIFIED

Top five finishers at most recent Senior PGA Professional Championship

Matt Schalk

Steve Schneiter

Cameron Doan

Alan Morin

Alan Sorensen

Top 75 on 2022 PGA TOUR Champions standings (not otherwise exempt)

David Branshaw

David McKenzie

Dicky Pride

Wes Short, Jr.

Mario Tiziani

Tom Gillis

Cameron Beckman

Charlie Wi

Duffy Waldorf

Mark Walker

Kent Jones

Olin Browne



PGA TOUR tournament winners / 150 career TOUR cuts made (two-time exemption to Final Stage)

Arjun Atwal

Jason Bohn

Brandel Chamblee

Chris Couch

Carlos Franco

Matt Gogel

Gabriel Hjertstedt

Jonathan Kaye

Shaun Micheel

Mike Springer

Omar Uresti

Qualifiers from First Stage

Kris Blanks

Craig Bowden

Andrew Johnson

Cliff Kresge

Patrick Sheehan

Alan McLean

Ricardo Gonzalez

Jesus Rivas

Bobby Gage

Todd Demsey

Simon Griffiths

Jyoti Randhawa

Thomas Levet

Tim O’Neal

Jesus Amaya

Harold Wallace

Michael Brown

Tim Bogue

Gibby Gilbert III

Jason Schultz

Mark Brown

Michael Jonzon

Jody Bellflower

Fran Quinn

Steve Gilley

Tim Ailes

Kevin Dillen

Bobby Collins

Marion Dantzler

Richard Green

Richard Gilkey

Jeev Milkha Singh

David Berganio, Jr.

Steve Holmes

Brian Smock

Michael Bruchet

Brian Cooper

Greig Hutcheon

Steve Jurgensen

Bob May

Willie Wood

Bob Sowards

Dennis Hendershott

Tom Kalinowski

Chad Sorensen

Rick Garboski

Donald Carpenter III

Warren Jurkowitz

Kevin Kraft

Craig Vanhorn