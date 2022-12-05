10 players to watch: PGA TOUR Champions Q-School's Final Stage

A contingent of TOUR winners, veteran pros and dreamers is set to descend upon Arizona in chase of 2023 PGA TOUR Champions status.

Final Stage of the PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament is set for Tuesday-Friday at TPC Scottsdale, with PGA TOUR Champions membership awarded to the top five finishers across 72 holes of stroke play (no cut).

Click here for the latest scores from Final Stage of Q-School.

Some players gained direct access to Final Stage via a mix of eligibility categories, while others successfully navigated First Stage of Q-School last month.

Here’s a full breakdown of how PGA TOUR Champions Q-School works.

Here are 10 players to watch at Final Stage of PGA TOUR Champions Q-School …