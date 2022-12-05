-
10 players to watch: PGA TOUR Champions Q-School's Final Stage
December 05, 2022
By Kevin Prise , PGATOUR.COM
- Chris Couch turns 50 next May and will aim to celebrate his birthday with guaranteed starts on PGA TOUR Champions. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
A contingent of TOUR winners, veteran pros and dreamers is set to descend upon Arizona in chase of 2023 PGA TOUR Champions status.
Final Stage of the PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament is set for Tuesday-Friday at TPC Scottsdale, with PGA TOUR Champions membership awarded to the top five finishers across 72 holes of stroke play (no cut).
Click here for the latest scores from Final Stage of Q-School.
Some players gained direct access to Final Stage via a mix of eligibility categories, while others successfully navigated First Stage of Q-School last month.
Here’s a full breakdown of how PGA TOUR Champions Q-School works.
Here are 10 players to watch at Final Stage of PGA TOUR Champions Q-School …
Jason Bohn
The soft-spoken Pennsylvania native made headlines in 1992 when, as a sophomore on the University of Alabama golf team, he made a hole-in-one worth $1 million in a charity fundraiser. He turned pro on the spot to accept the prize.
Bohn has proceeded to carve out a steady career, winning twice on the PGA TOUR at the 2005 B.C. Open and 2010 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The journey hasn’t been without adversity, though; he survived a heart attack after the second round of The Honda Classic in 2016. He received prompt medical treatment and returned to competition two months later.
Bohn turns 50 next April and will aim to have guaranteed PGA TOUR Champions starts upon blowing out the candles.
Sixteen years ago, Jason Bohn secured his first @PGATOUR card at @RTJGolf-Capitol Hill.— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) April 17, 2019
Now a heart attack survivor, he's back for this week's event ... and inspiring cardiac rehab patients in the process.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/DoUIA75w7d
Brandel Chamblee
Before he was one of golf’s preeminent analysts, known for his direct approach to evaluation of the game’s stars and trends, Chamblee was a highly esteemed TOUR pro. The University of Texas alum is a TOUR winner at the 1998 Air Canada Championship, three strokes clear of Payne Stewart, and he’s also a Korn Ferry Tour winner.
Chamblee, 60, has made just six career PGA TOUR Champions starts. This week in Arizona, he’ll give it his best effort to try and change that.
.@ChambleeBrandel won the 1990 New England Classic, en route to a seventh-place finish on the money list.— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) May 26, 2020
Chamblee earned his @PGATOUR card via Q-School that fall, and he spent the next 13 full seasons on TOUR. pic.twitter.com/MiaxCth7Bt
Chris Couch
The Florida native was a two-time All-American at the University of Florida in the mid-1990s, and he utilized a cross-handed chipping method en route to a dramatic victory at the PGA TOUR’s 2006 Zurich Classic in New Orleans, chipping in for par on the 72nd hole to secure a one-stroke win over Fred Funk and Charles Howell III.
Couch added five Korn Ferry Tour titles, and he has racked up double-digit victories on the Moonlight Tour / Open America Golf Tour in recent years. Couch turns 50 next May and will aim to celebrate that milestone birthday with guaranteed starts on PGA TOUR Champions.
Highlights
Chris Couch wins the the 2006 Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Cliff Kresge
Kresge has perhaps a bit of infamous history around the Q-School process; while competing at Final Stage of the 2000 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, he fell into a water hazard while surveying a putt. The University of Central Florida alum rebounded to finish T21 and earn his first TOUR card, and he proceeded to make 212 career TOUR starts, including two third-place finishes.
Kresge also won three times on the Korn Ferry Tour, and he’ll aim to convey that winning mindset into a strong week at TPC Scottsdale in pursuit of guaranteed starts on PGA TOUR Champions.
Thomas Levet
The Frenchman played his way into the international golf consciousness with spirited play at The Open, finishing T2 in 2002 and T5 in 2004. Levet won six times in a sparkling DP World Tour career, most recently at the 2011 Open de France, and he played on Europe’s winning Ryder Cup team in 2004.
Levet has made seven career PGA TOUR Champions starts, and he has an eye on more. The 54-year-old advanced through First Stage last month in Florida to earn an opportunity to chase guaranteed starts this week in Arizona.
Shaun Micheel
Micheel asserted himself in golf lore with a victory at the 2003 PGA Championship at Oak Hill, hitting a mid-iron to within inches of the cup on the 72nd hole for a two-stroke win over Chad Campbell. The PGA Championship returns to Oak Hill next year, and Micheel aims to commemorate the 20th anniversary of his major title with guaranteed starts on PGA TOUR Champions.
Micheel, 53, has made 24 career starts on PGA TOUR Champions, highlighted by a T16 at the 2019 Regions Tradition. He hopes his best form is yet to come.
Timothy O’Neal
O’Neal, 50, is a longtime staple on the APGA Tour, having earned nine titles on the circuit. He’s also a three-time winner on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica and played six full seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour. Upon turning 50 this past summer, O’Neal finished T33 at the Ascension Charity Classic and T19 at the PURE Insurance Championship.
O’Neal advanced through First Stage in Florida last month to earn this week’s opportunity in Arizona, where he’ll aim to make amends for near-misses at Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School in years past. No time like the present.
"If I can just keep my nerves at ease and just get comfortable, everything's going to be good."— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) September 24, 2022
With a share of the lead into the second round @PUREFirstTee, Tim O'Neal proves to be settling in nicely during his second career Champions Tour start. pic.twitter.com/9SNFXrN3GF
Fran Quinn
The Massachusetts native made headlines this summer by qualifying for his home-state U.S. Open at The Country Club, becoming the oldest on record to gain U.S. Open access via both Local and Final Qualifying. At age 57, it was the stuff of legend.
Quinn made four PGA TOUR Champions starts in 2022, highlighted by a T21 at the American Family Insurance Championship, and now he eyes a full schedule in 2023. He finished T4 at First Stage in Mississippi to punch his ticket to TPC Scottsdale.
The oldest player to qualify for the @USOpenGolf on record 💪— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 17, 2022
Massachusetts native Fran Quinn soaked in the day in front of family and friends as he made history at The Country Club in Brookline 👏 pic.twitter.com/kE4bii3xOi
Jeev Milkha Singh
In 1998, Singh became the first player from India to join the DP World Tour. He parlayed that achievement into a stout career, winning four times on the DP World Tour, six on the Asian Tour and four on the Japan Golf Tour. He also finished T9 at the 2008 PGA Championship.
Singh turned 50 last December and now turns his attention to a career on PGA TOUR Champions. He finished solo third at First Stage in Nevada to comfortably advance to Phoenix, where he’ll take aim at a top-five position and a full schedule into 2023.
Omar Uresti
The veteran pro holds a spot in the record books with nine consecutive birdies in the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour’s 1994 Shreveport Open – a string that has yet to be surpassed in PGA TOUR-sanctioned competition. He proceeded to win the event, en route to earning his first PGA TOUR card via Q-School that fall. Uresti, 54, made 385 career TOUR starts in addition to 210 Korn Ferry Tour appearances.
Now he’ll aim to make his mark on PGA TOUR Champions. Uresti gained direct access to Final Stage as a PGA TOUR veteran member, having surpassed 150 career cuts made, and he wouldn’t mind recapturing that birdie-streak magic at TPC Scottsdale.
Most consecutive birdies in #WebTour history?— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) March 8, 2019
Nine. 🔥@OmarUresti1 at the 1994 Shreveport Open.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/jJ3aUHRQwN
