2022 PGA TOUR Champions event at Firestone Country Club announces over $950,000 in charitable giving

AKRON, Ohio – With combined proceeds from the 2022 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship and the Ambassador of Golf Event presented by FirstEnergy Foundation, $951,379 was raised for Northeast Ohio charities. The 2022 donation is the largest annual charitable total generated by these events, with total giving of over $31 million from professional golf events at Firestone Country Club dating back to 1984. In addition, next year is the 70th anniversary of professional golf at Firestone and will feature a new title sponsor with the Kaulig Companies Championship on PGA TOUR Champions. Next year’s tournament dates are July 12-16, 2023.



“This year’s record charitable total will have a positive impact on Northeast Ohio,” said Kaulig Companies Championship Executive Director Don Padgett III. “Thank you to Bridgestone, Westfield, FirstEnergy Foundation, Northern Ohio Golf Charities and all our supporters and fans for their efforts in making this donation become a reality. Additionally, we are very excited to partner with Kaulig Companies as title sponsor in 2023 and to start a new chapter of professional golf at Firestone.”



Charities that will benefit include:



Akron Children’s Hospital

LeBron James Family Foundation

Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank

UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital

Summa Health System

Cleveland Clinic Akron General

United Way, Summit Medina

Akron Symphony Orchestra

Akron Urban League

Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio

Clearview Legacy Foundation (HOPE Program)

Ronald McDonald House of Northeast Ohio

First Tee of Greater Akron

First Tee of Cleveland

First Tee of Canton

Tiretown Golf Club



In addition to the organizations listed, more charities will be announced next year that will receive funding.



Jerry Kelly is the defending champion of the Kaulig Companies Championship. Golf’s legends will return to Firestone Country Club to compete for this PGA TOUR Champions major from July 12-16, 2023. For more information on the 2023 Kaulig Companies Championship, please visit kauligchampionship.com .

