WhereLegendsPlay showcases unique personalities of PGA TOUR Champions pros

Golf greats build their legacy through memorable moments in competition, amidst the backdrop of iconic holes lined by rabid fans. Performance under pressure makes a hero.

Once the cameras go away, the TOUR cadence resembles somewhat of a normal life. Players scroll their Instagram feeds, enjoy a glass of wine, kibitz on the driving range and so on.

#WhereLegendsPlay aims to peel back the curtain on the standard narrative, capturing PGA TOUR Champions players in their natural habitat – while having some fun along the way.

“The idea behind this was to show off the players’ personalities,” said PGA TOUR Champions Senior Communications Manager Chris King. “Most fans know the names on our Tour because of what they have accomplished on the course. We wanted to have a more light-hearted, fun series of videos to show that while the competition on PGA TOUR Champions is serious, the golfers don’t take themselves too seriously. These videos offer a chance to see the players enjoying life on our Tour.”

The series began Wednesday, featuring Ireland’s Padraig Harrington, who finished No. 2 on the recent Charles Schwab Cup, attempting bunker shots on a variety of interesting lines. He (allegedly) holes five consecutive shots, the final one with a putter.

The series features 11 total vignettes, which will be unveiled on the PGA TOUR Champions social channels and website leading into the 2023 season, which begins Jan. 19-21 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

“This definitely drew inspiration from the old “This is SportsCenter” series,” said Sam Davis, PGA TOUR Director Social & Short Form Content. “Our content team had a lot of fun tapping into our players' unique personalities and quirks. Their established brands and star power make for a powerful tool within our content strategy.”

Future vignettes feature Ernie Els and a glass of wine, Davis Love III and the Presidents Cup, and more.