    #WhereLegendsPlay showcases unique personalities of PGA TOUR Champions pros

  • Padraig Harrington can scramble from a variety of less-than-ideal situations. Here he (allegedly) ups his ante. After finishing No. 2 on the 2022 Charles Schwab Cup, he'll chase the season-long title in 2023.
    Commercials

    Padraig Harrington (allegedly) holes five consecutive bunker shots: Where Legends Play

