What’s in the bag: Steven Alker, 2022 Charles Schwab Cup champion

Steven Alker utilized a mixed bag en route to his triumphant victory in the season-long Charles Schwab Cup.

The scenario was defined entering the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship. If Padraig Harrington won the 72-hole event at Phoenix CC, Alker needed a two-way T5 or better to secure the season-long title.

Not only did Harrington win, he matched the PGA TOUR Champions’ 72-hole scoring record, 27 under, en route to a seven-stroke victory over Alex Cejka.

Alker held up his end of the bargain with a third-place finish to win the Charles Schwab Cup. The New Zealand native, 51, completes a magical run from Monday qualifying his way onto PGA TOUR Champions in summer 2021 to winning the circuit’s ultimate prize.

“I’ve played everywhere,” said a grateful Alker on Sunday evening in Arizona. “It’s been an amazing journey, and just to be here and have this opportunity has been amazing.”

Here’s what was in Alker’s bag en route to securing the season-long Charles Schwab Cup title.

Driver: Callaway Epic, 9 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM, 15 degrees

5-wood: TaylorMade SIM, 19 degrees

Hybrid: Tour Edge Exotics C721, 22 degrees

Irons (5-PW): New Level 623-CB

Wedges (50, 54, 58 degrees): Titleist Vokey

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie