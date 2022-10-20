-
Scenarios to advance: Dominion Energy Charity Classic
Minimum finish needed for chance to advance to second leg of Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs
October 20, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Tim Herron enters the Dominion Energy Charity Classic at No. 55 on the Charles Schwab Cup standings. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
The Charles Schwab Playoffs commence at this week's Dominion Energy Charity Classic, contested at The Country Club of Virginia in Richmond.
Following the regular-season ending SAS Championship, the top 72 on the season-long Charles Schwab Cup standings qualified for this week's first of three Playoffs events. All Charles Schwab Cup earnings were converted to points, with double points available across the three Playoffs events ($1 = 2 points).
Following the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the top 54 on the standings will advance to the TimberTech Championship in two weeks.
Here's a look at players in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic field who begin the week outside the top 54, and their minimum finish needed for a chance to crack the top 54 and advance to the second Playoffs event.
(These numbers are not a guarantee; it could take more than the minimum finish, pending scenarios around the bubble.)
Scott McCarron enters the week at No. 54, with 349,361 Charles Schwab Cup points.
Rank Player Charles Schwab Cup points Minimum finish needed for a chance at advancing to TimberTech 55 Tim Herron 326,550 Two-way T39 56 David McKenzie 325,417 Solo 38th 57 David Branshaw 320,923 Solo 34th 58 Dicky Pride 309,495 Solo 27th 59 Jay Haas 297,280 Two-way T21 60 Wes Short, Jr. 278,167 Two-way T16 61 Mario Tiziani 225,235 Three-way T8 62 Cameron Beckman 225,149 Three-way T8 63 Corey Pavin 220,314 Two-way T8 64 Glen Day 210,673 Solo eighth 65 Tom Gillis 210,448 Solo eighth 66 Billy Mayfair 209,266 Solo eighth 67 John Daly 202,093 Two-way T7 68 Charlie Wi 196,082 Solo seventh 69 Chris DiMarco 195,533 Solo seventh 70 Duffy Waldorf 185,869 Two-way T6 71 Michael Allen 167,287 Three-way T5 72 Jeff Sluman 165,767 Two-way T5
