Scenarios to advance: Dominion Energy Charity Classic

The Charles Schwab Playoffs commence at this week's Dominion Energy Charity Classic, contested at The Country Club of Virginia in Richmond.

Following the regular-season ending SAS Championship, the top 72 on the season-long Charles Schwab Cup standings qualified for this week's first of three Playoffs events. All Charles Schwab Cup earnings were converted to points, with double points available across the three Playoffs events ($1 = 2 points).

Following the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the top 54 on the standings will advance to the TimberTech Championship in two weeks.

Here's a look at players in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic field who begin the week outside the top 54, and their minimum finish needed for a chance to crack the top 54 and advance to the second Playoffs event.

(These numbers are not a guarantee; it could take more than the minimum finish, pending scenarios around the bubble.)

Scott McCarron enters the week at No. 54, with 349,361 Charles Schwab Cup points.