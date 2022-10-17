Field set for Dominion Energy Charity Classic

RICHMOND, Virginia – With the conclusion of the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Champions regular season, the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs are set to begin this week with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. The 68-player field is set for the first event taking place October 21-23 at The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course in Richmond, Virginia.

“For the past six years, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic has served as the first of three events to reward these players for the hard work they have put in all season,” said Executive Director Steve Schoenfeld. “This year’s field exemplifies the caliber of players that we are welcoming to Richmond this week. In our seventh year, we look forward to not only a very competitive golf tournament but one that also benefits the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation, Richmond Fisher House and 100+ additional local charities participating in the tournament’s Birdies for Charity program presented by TowneBank.”

The players set to tee it up this week in Richmond have combined to win 258 PGA TOUR events and 226 PGA TOUR Champions events. In addition, 13 players who have won a PGA TOUR major and 21 players who have won a PGA TOUR Champions major are among those playing in this year’s Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Two-time defending champion Bernhard Langer returns to the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in search of his 44th win on PGA TOUR Champions, one shy of the Tour’s all-time record, currently held by Hale Irwin (45). He is joined by three other past champions as the event celebrates its seventh year: Charles Schwab Cup No. 5 Miguel Angel Jimenez (2019), Woody Austin (2018) and Scott McCarron (2016).

Langer, a six-time winner of the Charles Schwab Cup, enters the Playoffs currently ranked seventh. Steven Alker and rookie Padraig Harrington enter the week atop the standings at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, while Jerry Kelly sits fourth and Miguel Angel Jimenez at fifth. World Golf Hall of Fame member Ernie Els (No. 6), Thongchai Jaidee (No. 8), Stephen Ames (No. 9) and Steve Flesch (No. 10) round out the top-10 in the current standings.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic is the first event in the three-tournament Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs. The 68-player field will play three rounds at The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course to determine which 54 players advance to the following week’s event in Boca Raton, Florida for the Timber Tech Championship (Nov. 4-6), and ultimately the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Nov. 10-13) at Phoenix Country Club. All three rounds of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic will be televised on Golf Channel, airing from 7:00 p.m. -9:30 p.m. (EDT), Friday and Saturday and 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. (EDT), Sunday.