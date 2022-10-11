  • MONDAY QUALIFIERS

    Dick Mast, 71, qualifies for SAS Championship

    Cards 5-under 66 in open qualifier to earn tee time at Prestonwood CC

  • Dick Mast is set to make his 657th career PGA TOUR-sanctioned start this week in North Carolina. (Elise Tallent/PGA TOUR)Dick Mast is set to make his 657th career PGA TOUR-sanctioned start this week in North Carolina. (Elise Tallent/PGA TOUR)