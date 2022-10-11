Dick Mast, 71, qualifies for SAS Championship

If you thought Dick Mast was done, think again.

The longtime PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and Korn Ferry Tour pro made headlines last summer when he Monday qualified into the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open at age 70, en route to a T38 finish.

Now 71, he isn’t quite ready to fade gently into the good night. Mast carded a 5-under 66 in the SAS Championship open qualifier, contested Tuesday, to earn a tee time Friday at Prestonwood CC.

The SAS Championship marks the final event of the 2022 PGA TOUR Champions Regular Season and the circuit’s final open qualifier of the season.

With seven birdies at Pine Hollow against two bogeys, Mast made sure he would be a part of the Regular Season finale. He broke his age by five strokes and will tee it up in North Carolina, with a chance at a spot in the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs via the “Wildcard Weekend” initiative.

Also joining Mast in qualifying for the SAS Championship were Cliff Kresge (65), Mark Walker (66) and Ted Tryba (67). Tryba survived a 3-for-1 playoff for the final spot, with Kent Jones and Pat Patterson the odd men out.

Mast has made 656 career starts across the PGA TOUR (360), PGA TOUR Champions (189) and Korn Ferry Tour (107). He won three times in the Korn Ferry Tour’s inaugural season in 1990, finishing No. 3 on the standings to earn one of five available Tour cards that year.

The Ohio native has four Korn Ferry Tour wins overall, and he has yet to win on PGA TOUR Champions, but he’s not giving that up quite yet.

With more days like Tuesday, anything’s possible.