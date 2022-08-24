-
Inside the Field: The Ally Challenge
August 24, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- The ageless Bernhard Langer is beloved at Warwick Hills and is ready to put on a show this week. (Phil Inglis/Getty Images)
HOW THEY QUALIFIED
Prior year's Schwab Cup standings
Bernhard Langer
Jim Furyk
Ernie Els
Jerry Kelly
Mike Weir
Doug Barron
Steve Flesch
Alex Cejka
David Toms
Tim Petrovic
Scott Parel
Woody Austin
Steven Alker
Rod Pampling
Steve Stricker
Robert Karlsson
Brandt Jobe
K.J. Choi
Stephen Ames
Brett Quigley
Paul Broadhurst
Wes Short, Jr.
Paul Goydos
Glen Day
Gene Sauers
Shane Bertsch
Marco Dawson
Tim Herron
Ken Duke
Lee Janzen
Cameron Beckman
Rocco Mediate
Jeff Maggert
PGA TOUR Points List (1 point for win; 3 points for major championship win)
Mark O'Meara
Corey Pavin
David Duval
Padraig Harrington
Fred Funk
David Frost
Steve Jones
Stuart Appleby
John Daly
PGA TOUR Champions Points List
Scott McCarron
Michael Allen
Jeff Sluman
Tom Pernice Jr.
Top 11 all time PGA TOUR earnings (not otherwise exempt)
Robert Allenby
Brian Gay
Bob Estes
Billy Mayfair
Chris DiMarco
Joe Durant
John Senden
Duffy Waldorf
John Huston
Jesper Parnevik
Joey Sindelar
PGA TOUR victories (ages 50-51)
Y.E. Yang
Top five finishers at Final Stage of Q-School
Rob Labritz
Thongchai Jaidee
David Branshaw
Roger Rowland
Tom Gillis
Open qualifiers
Andrew Johnson
Alan McLean
Ricardo Gonzalez
Harry Rudolph
Unrestricted sponsor exemption
Skip Kendall
Mario Tiziani
Restricted sponsor exemption
Olin Browne
Carlos Franco
Paul Stankowski
Top 10 from previous event
Ken Tanigawa
Scott Dunlap
Tom Byrum
Alternates in field after deadline
David McKenzie
Kent Jones
Larry Mize
