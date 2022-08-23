-
IMPACT
Adaptive golf movement inspires, unifies at The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren
August 23, 2022
By Doug Milne , PGATOUR.COM
- More than two dozen adaptive golfers were provided instruction Tuesday in a clinic at Warwick Hills thanks to McLaren Health Care. (Doug Milne/PGA TOUR)
GRAND BLANC, Mich. -- Tracy Ramin remembers well the split-second event in 1998 that forever changed his life.
Head of his own construction business in his 20s, while making his way to a job site outside of Grand Blanc one day, the ladder on his truck became loose and fell off into the road. When Ramin pulled off the right side of the busy road and got out of his truck to retrieve it, the driver of an oncoming pickup truck did not see the young man attempting to recover his ladder in time. Ramin was struck by the truck going 80 mph.
“Bones were ripped out and shattered and my left shoulder was wrecked to the point where I have no working muscles left,” he said. “My jaw was broken in two spots, I had a hole in my side wide enough to fit a baseball into and my leg was amputated at the knee.”
Ramin lost virtually all the blood in his body and was given a 2% chance of living.
“I beat the odds,” he said. “Now, every day is a good day.”
On Tuesday of this week’s The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren at historic Warwick Hills in Grand Blanc, Ramin was on hand to share his story which, given the nature of the McLaren Adaptive Golf Clinic underway, was irrelevant. Whether it was something an individual was born with or something the result of tragedy, everyone that morning was a part of the growing adaptive golf movement.
The Ally Challenge, McLaren Health Care and the McLaren Flint Foundation teamed up with the NAGA and the USAGA to host the clinic featuring five trained adaptive golf coaches. The men and women provided instruction to a group of more than two dozen adaptive (physically disabled) golfers via a wide array of adaptive golf equipment. The clinic provided an atmosphere of camaraderie and included McLaren Health Care physical therapy patients and participants identified by National Amputee Golf Association, United States Adaptive Golf Association and The Disability Network.
Today, Ramin is the Executive Director of the NAGA, which hosts the National Amputee and Adaptive Championships.
“Many adaptive players are seated players, so you’re typically looking down on them,” Ramin said. “But, nobody wants to hear ‘Oh, you poor thing.’ These men and women just want to be looked in the eye and treated as an equal.”
The best lesson adaptive golfers can get has nothing to do with technique, but everything to do with attitude.
“It all goes boils down to attitude,” Ramin said. “If you think the world is over because of a setback, well, then, it may be. But, having clinics like these for people at home to either see or read about really does encourage and inspire. They realize that if people with all kinds of disabilities can do it, so can they.”Five trained adaptive coaches were on-site Tuesday to provide instruction via a wide array of adaptive golf equipment. (Doug Milne/PGA TOUR)
Because there is such a large network of amputee and/or adaptive golf organizations all over the country, there are always clinics and tournaments for people of all skill levels and abilities to join in. And it’s growing every single day.
“I first got introduced to golf as a high school kid from my neighbor,” said Grand Blanc’s David Aitken. “I still remember my first shot. The ball went about one yard and my club went about 200 yards. It wasn’t so great. But, the first time I actually hit a good shot, I was hooked. I played a lot for many years and really enjoyed it.”
Thirteen years ago, following an injury, Aitken was diagnosed with transverse myelitis, a neurological disorder which results in an inflammation of both sides of a person’s spinal cord. Transverse myelitis interrupts the messages spinal cord nerves send throughout the body, often resulting in damages to the insulating material covering nerve cell fibers.
To this day, Aitken still goes to therapy for the injury which triggered the transverse myelitis. His treatment is provided by Michigan-based rehab organization, Level 11 Physical Therapy.
“They introduce you to a whole lot of activities that I would have never thought possible,” Aitken said. “But I am able to do a lot of things now, like play golf. Life is pretty much back to normal … as much as normal can be these days.”
Prior to his injury, Aitken played golf upwards of five times a week. Since the diagnosis, though, he has played just once.
“But this (clinic) is fantastic,” he said. “I am encouraged for all that to change now. Once you can realize you’re not too limited, it actually helps with your recovery in that you’re out trying more things and using your body more than you would be at any other time. You don’t focus on your issues. You’re just out playing golf. You forget any limitations.”
“I hear a lot of stories from people about how they had to start life over, but my story is simple. I was born this way,” said clinic participant Kevin Holland, who came into the world with cerebral palsy. “Doctors said I would neither walk nor talk, ever. But now, I not only play golf, but try to inspire others to get into the game.”
Holland is a part of North American One-Armed Golfer Association, whose slogan is one in which Holland believes whole-heartedly: “Never Quit.”
“It’s called ‘golf therapy’ for a reason. My happy place is on the golf course,” said Holland. “I work hard, and if I’m having a bad day, I know I need to get out and go play a round.”
One of the instructors at Tuesday’s clinic was Kim Moore, LPGA pro and coach of the Western Michigan University girls’ golf team. Moore, who was born without a right foot, has also won the National Amputee title 14 times. She is an accomplished college and professional golfer.
In July, the USGA hosted the inaugural United States Adaptive Open at Pinehurst, which featured 96 adaptive players from all parts of the world. Moore, who is playing in this week’s The Ally Challenge with World Golf Hall of Fame member Jack Nicklaus in the tournament's Celebrity Shootout, emerged as the female victor.
“It’s great to get a visualization for adaptive golf,” said Moore. “That’s the hope with a clinic like this, to get it seen by those who may be sitting at home, wondering if golf is something they can do. Golf is one of those sports that is adaptive. Anyone can play and enjoy it. That’s the objective of this kind of clinic, as well as to showcase the talents of our coaches out here who have disabilities themselves. To bring that kind of awareness is the goal.”
“Before golf, I used to be the shyest person, Holland said. “I wouldn’t talk open like this about my disability. I was very close-minded and just wouldn’t talk about it with people. But golf has opened me up and taken me out of my shell. Now, I’m 100 percent open and will talk to anybody about anything.”
“You don’t have to be the Tiger Woods out there to have fun and enjoy the game,” said Moore. “You can just go play and enjoy the company you have with you, and that’s what it’s about. That’s what these clinics are for. We want to get people to that point to where they feel more comfortable and confident on a golf course. That way, they’ll go out with their buddies and their families and play a round.”You don't have to be the Tiger Woods out there to have fun and enjoy the game. You can just go play and enjoy the company you have with you ... that's what these clinics are for. We want to get people to that point to where they feel more comfortable and confident on a golf course.
Despite being born without a left hand, Jonathan Snyder, Executive Director for the United States Adaptive Golf Alliance, has had a passion for the game of golf dating to childhood. That unbridled passion would eventually result in him reaching General Manager status for a golf club. Snyder’s little brother was born with cerebral palsy, which came to cement his quest to help individuals with disabilities.
“The need and desire for this kind of service and instruction was there,” Snyder said. “With the combination of all these wonderful organizations across the country, we now have the ability to not only inspire these individuals to want to come out and try the game of golf, but also start a regular routine with an activity that offers so much therapeutic rehabilitation. It’s really the only sport you can play your entire life.”
The United States Adaptive Golf Alliance is made up of 42 other non-profit organizations whose goal is to provide golf opportunities for individuals with disabilities, be it through instruction, competition or a training to coach.
“We’d really like to see more community-based clinics like this happening across the country,” Snyder said. “These clinics are the initial point of when you can get them off the couch and try out the game of golf.”
Adaptive golf is a rising movement in the sport, which continues to grow the game and provide people with physical disabilities the training and tools to really embrace the sport.
“Golf has always been a big part of my life,” Moore added. “It has given me so many opportunities, which is why I want to come out here and do this. With what this game has given me, I want to give back, and it’s awesome to share that.”
“This is all about camaraderie, meeting people and getting people off the couch,” Ramin said. “People sitting at home may think they can’t do it, but they can do it. They just need to get out here and do it with all these other inspired others who are, in fact, doing it.”Adaptive golfers are provided instruction Tuesday at The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren. (Doug Milne/PGA TOUR)
