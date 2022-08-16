-
Inside the Field: DICK'S Sporting Goods Open
August 16, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Fred Funk, a generationally accurate driver of the golf ball, has a long history of success at En-Joie GC. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Field information as of August 16, 2022.
HOW THEY QUALIFIED
Prior year's Charles Schwab Cup standings
Bernhard Langer
Jim Furyk
Miguel Angel Jiménez
Ernie Els
Darren Clarke
Kevin Sutherland
Mike Weir
Doug Barron
Steve Flesch
Alex Cejka
David Toms
Tim Petrovic
Scott Parel
Woody Austin
Steven Alker
Rod Pampling
Robert Karlsson
Brandt Jobe
Brett Quigley
Paul Broadhurst
Wes Short, Jr.
Paul Goydos
Glen Day
Vijay Singh
Dicky Pride
Colin Montgomerie
Gene Sauers
Shane Bertsch
Marco Dawson
Tim Herron
Ken Duke
Lee Janzen
Cameron Beckman
Rocco Mediate
Jeff Maggert
Scott Dunlap
PGA TOUR Points List (1 point for win; 3 points for major championship win)
Corey Pavin
David Duval
Padraig Harrington
Fred Funk
David Frost
Jay Haas
Stuart Appleby
John Daly
Jeff Sluman
PGA TOUR Champions Points List
Scott McCarron
Michael Allen
Tom Pernice Jr.
Russ Cochran
Top 11 all-time PGA TOUR earnings (not otherwise exempt)
Robert Allenby
Bob Estes
Chris DiMarco
Billy Mayfair
Joe Durant
John Senden
Billy Andrade
Duffy Waldorf
John Huston
Jesper Parnevik
PGA TOUR wins (ages 50-51)
Y.E. Yang
Top five finishers at Final Stage of Q-School
Rob Labritz
Thongchai Jaidee
David Branshaw
Roger Rowland
Tom Gillis
Open qualifiers
Timothy Bogue
Ricardo Gonzalez
Michael Muehr
Andrew Johnson
Unrestricted sponsor exemption
Matt Gogel
Mario Tiziani
Restricted sponsor exemption
Olin Browne
Mike Goodes
Joey Sindelar
Top 10 from previous event
David McKenzie
Prior year's Schwab Cup
Stephen Leaney
Ken Tanigawa
Alternates in field after deadline
Tom Byrum
