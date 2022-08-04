Jim Furyk sports Steve Stricker-supplied shoes for Jumbo Shrimp first pitch

Jim Furyk had a little help from Steve Stricker as he threw the first pitch at Wednesday night’s Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp game.

Stricker’s gift to the 2021 United States Ryder Cup team and captains: a pair of Air Jordans. Furyk was an assistant captain on the Stricker-led American squad that bested Team Europe, 19-9, last fall at Whistling Straits.

Furyk said he only sports the pair on special occasions, and Wednesday night fit the bill. The former youth baseball player, an adopted Jacksonville-area resident, took the mound in a promotional appearance for the Furyk-hosted Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS on PGA TOUR Champions in October, to be contested at nearby Timuquana CC.

Furyk delivered with a strike over the middle.

“Navy blue and white, there’s a little black in there … pretty sharp,” said Furyk of Wednesday’s stylings. “I didn’t wear them a lot during the tournament. I wore them to the course, but I didn’t want to trash them out there on the grounds. Back to my golf shoes; those ones went home.

“They make special occasions.”

The Triple-A Jumbo Shrimp proceeded to a thrilling 7-6 victory over Memphis, perhaps inspired by the swag of the 17-time PGA TOUR winner.