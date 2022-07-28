-
-
Steven Alker's dominance across first year on PGA TOUR Champions
By the numbers as Charles Schwab Cup leader celebrates 51st birthday
-
July 28, 2022
By Connor Stange , PGATOUR.COM
- July 28, 2022
- Steven Alker has won four times in his first 12 months on PGA TOUR Champions. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
As Steven Alker celebrates his 51st birthday on Thursday, below is a look at how dominant he has been during his first “trip around the sun” on PGA TOUR Champions.
Top-10 Streak
On August 16, 2021, Alker shot 68 to finish T2 in a Monday qualifier at High Cedar Golf Club in Orting, Washington and earned one of four spots into that week’s Boeing Classic. He finished T7 at the event, which earned him a spot into the following week’s Ally Challenge.
In all, Alker reeled off six consecutive top-10 finishes to start his PGA TOUR Champions career.
2021 Tournament Finish Schwab Ranking After Event Boeing Classic T7 99th The Ally Challenge 3rd 73rd Ascension Charity Classic T9 65th Sanford International T7 63rd PURE Insurance Championship T5 59th Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS T7 56th
Playoff Performer
After finishing T16 in the 2020-21 regular-season finale (SAS Championship), Alker sat 55th in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.
During the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, Alker was the lone player to advance to the following event after starting the week outside of the qualification number.
• At the conclusion of the regular season, the top 72 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings qualify for the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.
• The top 54 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings after the Dominion Energy Charity Classic advance to the TimberTech Championship.
• The top 36 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings after the TimberTech Championship advance to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
2021 Schwab Cup Playoffs Finish Ranking Before Ranking After How Many Advance? Dominion Energy Charity Classic T4 55th 51st Top 54 TimberTech Championship Won 51st 35th Top 36 Charles Schwab Cup Championship 2nd 35th 27th
Money
In the past year, Alker has earned nearly $3.5 million on PGA TOUR Champions, accumulating $1.14 million in 2021 before amassing $2.32 million so far in 2022.
His PGA TOUR Champions earnings ($3.46 million) are more than he earned on the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour combined ($2.31 million).
Tour Starts Wins Top-10s Money Earned PGA TOUR Champions 23 4 19 $3,467,568 PGA TOUR 86 0 0 $841,849 Korn Ferry Tour 304 4 24 $1,477,017
Best and Worst
Alker has made 23 starts and played 71 rounds on PGA TOUR Champions. Here is the breakdown:
PGA TOUR Champions Quantity Notes Wins 4 17.4% of his starts Top-3s 12 52.2% of his starts Top-5s 15 65.2% of his starts Top-10s 19 82.6% of his starts Top-25s 23 100% of his starts Worst Finish T20 2022 Cologuard Classic Rounds in the 60s 52 73.2% of his rounds Rounds of 65 or better 13 18.3% of his rounds Best Round 62 2022 Rapiscan Systems Classic (Round 2) Worst Round 74 2022 Hoag Classic (Round 2)
Major Performances
Alker played in all five senior majors in 2022, winning the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in his second major appearance. He has four top-3 finishes in five starts, and has finished no worse than T11.
Major Finish 2022 Regions Tradition T3 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship Won 2022 U.S. Senior Open Championship T11 2022 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship T3 2022 Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex T3
Position by Round
In his 71 rounds on PGA TOUR Champions, here’s how many times Alker has been atop or near the top of the leaderboard (including final results):
Position After Any Round Quantity Percentage Led or co-led 12 16.9% Been inside the top 5 45 63.4% Been inside the top 10 53 74.6%
Stats Breakdown
Here is how Alker ranks on PGA TOUR Champions in several statistical categories this season:
Stat Category Value Rank Scoring Average 68.15 1st Greens in Regulation 78.09% 1st Birdie Average 4.73 1st Eagles (Holes per) 72 1st All-Around Ranking 44 1st Putting 1.73 3rd Sand Save Percentage 62.22% 3rd Total Driving 34 4th
Alker vs. the field
During Alker’s 13 starts in 2022, he has beaten or tied 1,137 of 1,192 competitors (95.4%) in regulation. In addition to his three victories, he has two playoff losses.
In his last nine starts, Alker has beaten or tied 899 of 917 competitors (98.0%) in regulation.
The Leader
Alker has led the Charles Schwab Cup standings for each of the last nine consecutive weeks, dating back to April.
His current lead in the points standings over No. 2 Padraig Harrington ($773,578) is larger than Harrington’s lead over No. 10 Thongchai Jaidee ($711,418).
-
-