Steven Alker's dominance across first year on PGA TOUR Champions

As Steven Alker celebrates his 51st birthday on Thursday, below is a look at how dominant he has been during his first “trip around the sun” on PGA TOUR Champions.

Top-10 Streak

On August 16, 2021, Alker shot 68 to finish T2 in a Monday qualifier at High Cedar Golf Club in Orting, Washington and earned one of four spots into that week’s Boeing Classic. He finished T7 at the event, which earned him a spot into the following week’s Ally Challenge.

In all, Alker reeled off six consecutive top-10 finishes to start his PGA TOUR Champions career.