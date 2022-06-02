On this date: Vijay Singh wins 1997 Memorial Tournament

Vijay Singh has always had an affinity for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

In 1992, he received a sponsor invitation from Jack Nicklaus to compete at Muirfield Village GC,. It marked Singh's first career TOUR start at age 29. He finished T7, perhaps a sign of things to come in his TOUR career.

Five years later, Singh broke through to win the Memorial Tournament, finishing 14-under at Muirfield Village for a two-stroke victory over Greg Norman and Jim Furyk.

A water-logged week in central Ohio necessitated a 54-hole event and a Monday finish.

Singh's first competitive swing Monday is one of which friends and fans still remind him to this day.

After splitting the fairway off the tee on the par-5 11th hole Sunday, playing his third round, competition was suspended for the evening.

Upon returning to the course Monday morning, Singh pulled 3-wood to give the green a go. At the time, he was tied with Scott Hoch, one shot ahead of Norman.

“250 to the flag, 233 to the front edge,” remarked the TV commentator. “Has to cut it just a little.”

From the center of the fairway, Singh did just that. He flushed it and walked after it immediately, watching the ball land softly, 10 or so feet from the hole, and release to within a foot.

As Singh approached the green, he smiled to the gallery and raised his fist in appreciation, before calmly tapping in for eagle.