NEWS
On this date: Vijay Singh wins 1997 Memorial Tournament
-
June 02, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Vijay Singh meets with Jack Nicklaus after winning the 1997 Memorial Tournament. (Getty Images)
Vijay Singh has always had an affinity for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
In 1992, he received a sponsor invitation from Jack Nicklaus to compete at Muirfield Village GC,. It marked Singh's first career TOUR start at age 29. He finished T7, perhaps a sign of things to come in his TOUR career.
Five years later, Singh broke through to win the Memorial Tournament, finishing 14-under at Muirfield Village for a two-stroke victory over Greg Norman and Jim Furyk.
A water-logged week in central Ohio necessitated a 54-hole event and a Monday finish.
Singh's first competitive swing Monday is one of which friends and fans still remind him to this day.
After splitting the fairway off the tee on the par-5 11th hole Sunday, playing his third round, competition was suspended for the evening.
Upon returning to the course Monday morning, Singh pulled 3-wood to give the green a go. At the time, he was tied with Scott Hoch, one shot ahead of Norman.
“250 to the flag, 233 to the front edge,” remarked the TV commentator. “Has to cut it just a little.”
From the center of the fairway, Singh did just that. He flushed it and walked after it immediately, watching the ball land softly, 10 or so feet from the hole, and release to within a foot.
As Singh approached the green, he smiled to the gallery and raised his fist in appreciation, before calmly tapping in for eagle.
Singh played the next seven holes in a steady even-par, with one birdie and one bogey, to secure the victory, his fourth of 34 PGA TOUR titles.
“I was talking with the guys in the locker room, and I said, 'I’m gonna go for it,' ... yesterday, I would’ve probably thought about it," remarked Singh at the trophy presentation. "But today, the weather was good and I had a clean ball and I tried to get it on the green, and it came out perfect."
The Memorial victory marked Singh’s first TOUR victory since 1995. He added a victory at the Buick Open later in the year, and he proceeded to secure at least one TOUR title in 10 of the subsequent 11 seasons – including a landmark nine-win season in 2004.
“Coming over here, I didn’t have that much expectation of doing that well, but after the round I had on Friday (7-under 65 in Round 2), I started thinking about winning,” Singh said in his winner’s press conference that Monday. “I can’t be any more pleased than I am right now.
“I felt real comfortable with the (approach into 11), a nice, clean ball, and thought about the shot on the driving range a lot. I hit my 3-woods a lot like I wanted to, and stood there and hit it, and it came out like a dream.”
