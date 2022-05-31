Monday Qualifiers: Principal Charity Classic

Three PGA TOUR winners were among four veteran pros to earn spots in this week’s Principal Charity Classic via Tuesday’s open qualifier.

A trio of players shared medalist honors at 4-under 68, securing tee times Friday at Wakonda Club in Des Moines, Iowa.

Harrison Frazar, 50, made six birdies against two bogeys in his qualifying round. The Dallas native has made seven career PGA TOUR Champions starts, highlighted by a T12 at the 2021 SAS Championship.

Frazar won the PGA TOUR’s 2011 FedEx St. Jude Classic, in addition to the Korn Ferry Tour’s 1997 South Carolina Classic. He attended Highland Park High School and the University of Texas, the same path as world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Matt Gogel, 51, made six birdies against two bogeys to earn his spot in the field. The University of Kansas alum has made 16 career PGA TOUR Champions starts, highlighted by a T7 at the 2021 Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS.

The Denver native won the PGA TOUR’s 2002 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, three strokes clear of Pat Perez, in addition to six Korn Ferry Tour titles.

David Morland, 53, also carded six birdies against two bogeys to earn a tee time this week in Iowa. The native of Ontario, Canada, has made 11 prior appearances on PGA TOUR Champions, highlighted by a T7 at the 2020 Hoag Classic.

Morland, who played collegiately at Kent State, won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Paul Stankowski, 52, carded 3-under 69 and bested Ricardo Gonzalez in a playoff to earn the fourth spot in this week’s field. Stankowski has made 18 career PGA TOUR Champions starts, highlighted by a T5 at the 2021 PURE Insurance Championship. In 1996, the University of Texas-El Paso alum memorably won on the Korn Ferry Tour (Chitimacha Louisiana Open) and PGA TOUR (AT&T Classic) in back-to-back weeks.

In all, 40 players competed for four spots in this week’s field.