Winner's bag: Steve Flesch, Mitsubishi Electric Classic
May 08, 2022
By Kevin Prise , PGATOUR.COM
- Steve Flesch carded a final-round, 7-under 65 at TPC Sugarloaf to capture his second PGA TOUR Champions title. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
DULUTH, Ga. – Steve Flesch arrived at this week’s Mitsubishi Electric Classic with two sets of irons.
After a second-round 73 at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Flesch reverted to his older set (which he had previously used in competition). His instincts hadn’t fully developed in regard to distance control with the newer set, and he strived for maximum comfort as he chased the title at TPC Sugarloaf.
Flesch’s strategy proved effective in Sunday’s final round, as he carded 7-under 65 to finish one clear of David Toms and Padraig Harrington at 11-under total.
“I had a brand-new set of irons … they’re beautiful, but I put heavier shafts in them, and I was hitting them so solidly that they were kind of going a little too far,” said Flesch after his victory in the Atlanta metroplex, his second at TPC Sugarloaf (2018 Mitsubishi Electric Classic).
“When you have been playing as long as we have, you have numbers in your head where your 8-iron goes a certain distance. Well, this 8-iron goes another few yards, and it trickles down throughout your clubs. Yesterday, I hit it over a couple greens and it kind of freaks you out. I said, ‘You know what, I’ll put the other ones back in.’ They had lighter shafts, and they’re just easier on my body.”
The switch led Flesch to his second PGA TOUR Champions title.
Here’s what was in Flesch’s bag Sunday at TPC Sugarloaf.
Driver: Callaway Rogue ST Max LS, 10.5 degrees
3-wood: Callaway Rogue
3-hybrid: Srixon Z H65, 19 degrees
4-iron: Srixon ZX
Irons (5-7): Ping iBlade
Irons (8-PW): Ping S55
Wedges (50, 54 degrees): Callaway JAWS
Wedge (60 degrees): Titleist Vokey SM8
Putter: Odyssey 2-Ball Ten
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Dad's lucky charm. ❤️🏆@Steve_Flesch's daughter Lily experienced his win at the 2004 @CSChallengeFW and got to see dad lift the trophy again 18 years later @MEClassicGolf. pic.twitter.com/zJEyFhPThd— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) May 9, 2022
