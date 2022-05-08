  • WINNER'S BAG

    Winner's bag: Steve Flesch, Mitsubishi Electric Classic

  • Steve Flesch carded a final-round, 7-under 65 at TPC Sugarloaf to capture his second PGA TOUR Champions title. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)Steve Flesch carded a final-round, 7-under 65 at TPC Sugarloaf to capture his second PGA TOUR Champions title. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)