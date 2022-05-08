Winner's bag: Steve Flesch, Mitsubishi Electric Classic

DULUTH, Ga. – Steve Flesch arrived at this week’s Mitsubishi Electric Classic with two sets of irons.

After a second-round 73 at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Flesch reverted to his older set (which he had previously used in competition). His instincts hadn’t fully developed in regard to distance control with the newer set, and he strived for maximum comfort as he chased the title at TPC Sugarloaf.

Flesch’s strategy proved effective in Sunday’s final round, as he carded 7-under 65 to finish one clear of David Toms and Padraig Harrington at 11-under total.

“I had a brand-new set of irons … they’re beautiful, but I put heavier shafts in them, and I was hitting them so solidly that they were kind of going a little too far,” said Flesch after his victory in the Atlanta metroplex, his second at TPC Sugarloaf (2018 Mitsubishi Electric Classic).

“When you have been playing as long as we have, you have numbers in your head where your 8-iron goes a certain distance. Well, this 8-iron goes another few yards, and it trickles down throughout your clubs. Yesterday, I hit it over a couple greens and it kind of freaks you out. I said, ‘You know what, I’ll put the other ones back in.’ They had lighter shafts, and they’re just easier on my body.”

The switch led Flesch to his second PGA TOUR Champions title.

Here’s what was in Flesch’s bag Sunday at TPC Sugarloaf.

Driver: Callaway Rogue ST Max LS, 10.5 degrees

3-wood: Callaway Rogue

3-hybrid: Srixon Z H65, 19 degrees

4-iron: Srixon ZX

Irons (5-7): Ping iBlade

Irons (8-PW): Ping S55

Wedges (50, 54 degrees): Callaway JAWS

Wedge (60 degrees): Titleist Vokey SM8

Putter: Odyssey 2-Ball Ten

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x