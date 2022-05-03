Monday qualifiers: Mitsubishi Electric Classic

Four players carded 4-under 68 on Tuesday to successfully advance through the Mitsubishi Electric Championship qualifier, earning tee times Friday at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Georgia, outside Atlanta.

Tuesday’s open qualifier was contested at Echelon GC in Alpharetta, Georgia, as 42 players competed for four spots in this week’s field.

For all scores from Tuesday’s open qualifier, click here.

Here’s a capsule look at this week’s Mitsubishi Electric Classic qualifiers …

John Inman (68)

Age: 59

Hometown: Greensboro, North Carolina

Alma mater: University of North Carolina

PGA TOUR Champions starts: 58

Top-25s: 10

Best PGA TOUR Champions finish: T8, 2016 Principal Charity Classic

Notes: Two-time winner on PGA TOUR at 1987 Chattanooga Classic and 1993 Buick Challenge … Was a three-time All-American as a Tar Heel, graduating in 1984 … Was individual medalist at 1984 NCAA Division I men’s golf championship, also winning the 1984 Fred Haskins Award as most outstanding collegiate golfer … Spent 13 years as men’s golf coach at University of North Carolina.

Mark Walker (68)

Age: 54

Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas

Alma mater: University of Texas - Arlington

PGA TOUR Champions starts: 11

Top-25s: 0

Best PGA TOUR Champions finish: T31, 2018 3M Championship

Notes: Has made just one career PGA TOUR start, making the cut at 2003 AT&T Byron Nelson … Made 65 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, highlighted by a T6 at the 2015 Nova Scotia Open, won by Abraham Ancer … Four-time Player of the Year on All Pro Tour (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016) … Has spent time working as a bartender and lawn-maintenance worker.

Matt Gogel (68)

Age: 51

Hometown: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Alma mater: University of Kansas

PGA TOUR Champions starts: 14

Top-25s: 5

Best PGA TOUR Champions finish: T7, 2021 Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS

Notes: Won 2002 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on PGA TOUR, three strokes clear of Pat Perez … Six-time winner on Korn Ferry Tour, most recently at 1999 Cleveland Open in a playoff over Casey Martin … Became the first player in Korn Ferry Tour history to win in four consecutive years (1996-1999).

Cliff Kresge (68)

Age: 53

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

Alma mater: University of Central Florida

PGA TOUR Champions starts: 24

Top-25s: 2

Best PGA TOUR Champions finish: T10, 2019 Mastercard Japan Championship

Notes: Three-time winner on Korn Ferry Tour, most recently at 2006 Oregon Classic … 3-0 in playoffs on the Korn Ferry Tour … Grew up adjacent to the 13th hole of Dubsdread GC in Orlando … Heavily involved with Kresge’s Krew Foundation, dedicated to build awareness around the fight against autism. His son Mason is on the autism spectrum.