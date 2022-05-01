Insperity Invitational title sponsorship extended through 2026

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — The Insperity Invitational, presented by UnitedHealthcare, wrapped up the 19th edition of the award-winning tournament with an announcement that golf’s greatest names will continue having a positive community impact on and off the golf course in The Woodlands, Texas for another four years.

Insperity confirmed the event will continue in The Woodlands through its extension of the title sponsorship of the lone PGA TOUR Champions stop in the Houston area. UnitedHealthcare will also continue its long-standing commitment to the event, announcing it will support as presenting sponsor through 2026. As a result of their support, the players will contest for the largest amount of prize money in a non-major event on the PGA TOUR Champions at $2.7 million.

“This all began when I received a phone call from Mr. Arnold Palmer who encouraged me to take the step and get behind bringing this event to The Woodlands,” said Paul Sarvadi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Insperity, who made the announcement during Thursday’s Players Dinner – originally themed “Dinner with The King” in honor of Mr. Palmer. The dinner brought together golf’s legends including Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino, among many others with the current stars on the PGA TOUR Champions.

“Our involvement with this golf tournament aligns with Insperity’s mission to help businesses succeed so that communities prosper. Bringing golf’s best to The Woodlands each year provides a tremendous economic boost for local businesses which in turn supports the charitable impact. I can’t think of a better way to honor Mr. Palmer’s life than to ensure the tradition of excellence continues.”

UnitedHealthcare has been the presenting sponsor of the event since 2005 and will continue as such for four more years.

“We are thrilled to be able to celebrate community, champions and charity alongside this wonderful community event,” said Tony Carr, National Vice President Aggregated Employer Solutions, UnitedHealthcare. “For nearly two decades the Insperity Invitational has made a positive impact in Houston area communities and we are honored to be a part of this long standing tradition.”

The Insperity Invitational, presented by United Healthcare, is managed and operated by Pro Link Sports. Since its inception in 2004, the tournament has made a significant economic and charitable impact in the Houston community with more than $18 million in donations to various local charities.

“The success of any great event starts with its corporate partners. With the leadership and commitment of Insperity and UnitedHealthcare, this tournament has been able to positively change the lives of the people in our community,” said Bryan Naugle, Executive Director, Insperity Invitational. “The generous investment of these two corporations, both financially and through the volunteer spirit of the employees, provides us with the opportunity to have a lasting charitable footprint on the region, creates networking opportunities for the corporate community, showcases junior golfers in southern Texas, and most importantly, inspires golf fans with a free opportunity to watch their heroes compete for one of the most coveted titles on the PGA TOUR Champions. We are so privileged to have them at our side to make all of this possible.”

The Insperity Invitational, presented by UnitedHealthcare, has received multiple awards for its community impact. The tournament has been recognized by many, including PGA TOUR Champions players, over the last two decades as a top event on the TOUR.

“The PGA TOUR has a long and storied history in the Houston area, and the PGA TOUR Champions will continue to build on that tradition,” said PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady. “This tournament is annually a player-favorite because of the outstanding fan support, the beautiful course, the outstanding conditions, as well as the warm welcome from the community. I’m confident that it will continue to be a premier event on the PGA TOUR Champions calendar well into the future.”

The tournament has delivered an impressive list of champions over the last 19 years including: major winner and defending champion, Mike Weir (2021); 11-time PGA TOUR winner, Scott McCarron (2019); four-time Insperity Invitational winner, Bernhard Langer (2018, 2014, 2008, 2007); two-time PGA TOUR major winner, John Daly (2017); Jesper Parnevik (2016); Ian Woosnam (2015); Esteban Toledo (2013); Fred Funk (2012); Brad Faxon (2011); Fred Couples (2010); John Cook (2009); Jay Haas (2006); Mark McNulty (2005) and Larry Nelson (2004).