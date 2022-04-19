-
Inside the Field: ClubCorp Classic
April 19, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- April 19, 2022
- Michael Allen is among those set to tee it up at the inaugural ClubCorp Classic. (Chris Keane/Getty Images)
Field information as of April 19, 2022.
HOW THEY QUALIFIED
Prior year's Schwab Cup Points List
Ernie Els
Jerry Kelly
Darren Clarke
Retief Goosen
Mike Weir
Doug Barron
Steve Flesch
Alex Cejka
David Toms
Tim Petrovic
Scott Parel
Woody Austin
Steven Alker
Rod Pampling
Robert Karlsson
Brandt Jobe
K.J. Choi
Brett Quigley
Paul Broadhurst
Wes Short, Jr.
Paul Goydos
Kirk Triplett
Glen Day
Vijay Singh
Dicky Pride
Colin Montgomerie
Gene Sauers
Shane Bertsch
Marco Dawson
Tim Herron
Ken Duke
Lee Janzen
Cameron Beckman
Rocco Mediate
Jeff Maggert
Scott Dunlap
PGA TOUR Points List (1 Point for TOUR victory; 3 Points for major championship victory)
Mark O'Meara
Corey Pavin
David Duval
Mark Calcavecchia
Sandy Lyle
Scott Hoch
Fred Funk
David Frost
Steve Jones
PGA TOUR Champions Points List
Tom Lehman
Scott McCarron
Michael Allen
Jeff Sluman
Top 11 all-time PGA TOUR earnings (not otherwise exempt)
Scott Verplank
Robert Allenby
Brian Gay
Tom Pernice Jr.
Bob Estes
Chris DiMarco
Billy Mayfair
Joe Durant
John Senden
Billy Andrade
Duffy Waldorf
PGA TOUR victories (Ages 50-51)
Y.E. Yang
Top five finishers at Final Stage of Q-School
Rob Labritz
David Branshaw
Roger Rowland
Tom Gillis
Open qualifiers (4)
Mark Hensby
Charlie Wi
Gabriel Hjertstedt
Harry Rudolph
Unrestricted sponsor exemption
Jim Farrell
Jay Williamson
Restricted sponsor exemption
John Daly
Harrison Frazar
Paul Stankowski
Tournament winner
Stephen Dodd
Major medical extension
Tommy Tolles
Top 10 from previous event
Kent Jones
Prior year Schwab Cup/Money List
Stephen Leaney
