Winner's bag: Retief Goosen, Hoag Classic

Retief Goosen earned his second PGA TOUR Champions title Sunday at the Hoag Classic, carding a final-round, 8-under 63 at Newport Beach CC for a four-stroke victory over K.J. Choi.

Goosen trailed Ernie Els by one stroke into Sunday's final round, but the fellow South African quickly asserted himself with an eagle-birdie-birdie stretch to kick-start the day. He added a birdie at the sixth, in addition to four birdies on the final nine against a single bogey.

Goosen's first PGA TOUR Champions victory occurred at the 2019 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, and the 2019 World Golf Hall of Fame inductee has now recorded three top-six finishes in four starts on the 2022 PGA TOUR Champions.

Here's what was in Goosen's bag this week in Southern California.

Driver: Callaway Rogue ST, 8.5 degrees

3-wood: Callaway Epic Max, 15 degrees

Hybrid (20 degrees): Callaway Apex

Irons (3; 5-GW): Callaway X Forged 2018

Wedges (56, 60 degrees): Callaway JAWS MD5

Putter: Odyssey Eleven

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X