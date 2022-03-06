  • WINNER'S BAG

    Winner's bag: Retief Goosen, Hoag Classic

  Retief Goosen carded a final-round, 8-under 63 at Newport Beach CC to pull away from the field. (Katelyn Mulchany/Getty Images)